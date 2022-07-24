 Skip to content
(WREG Memphis)   "You're a demon" and "I'm going to farking kill you" said the pharmacist at Walmart   (wreg.com) divider line
57
    More: Scary, Arkansas, HELENA-WEST HELENA, Helena-West Helena Arkansas Walmart, Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, Walmart Supercenter, Wal-Mart, Phillips County, Arkansas, Laura Wheeler  
57 Comments     (+0 »)
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You know the pharmacist aren't suppose to sample the psychotropic meds.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought pharmacists had an absolute right to refuse service for religious reasons
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The pharmacy was open when stopped by Friday morning

Apparently, they have Wal-Mart edit their stories.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rule #1: Don't get high on your own supply
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's what she gets for naming her daughter Pillcounter.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This always happens when Christians go around talking to their God.  That guy is a real menace.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Visualized as a cartoon is funny.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
High on his own suppl? Or bible-thumping cultist? Arkansas, so YMMV.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They got some great customer service in that joint.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I only get my child's prescriptions for holy water, crucifixes, and demon-expelling sacraments filled at Rite Aid.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone forgot to take their meds....
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's never going to get that ark built now.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, mental health issues are so funny.
Let's all make fun of the guy having a psychotic episode.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
morning after pills for her 9 yr old
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: You know the pharmacist aren't suppose to sample the psychotropic meds.


Or stop sampling the psychotropic meds, as the case may be
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she a demon?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: High on his own suppl? Or bible-thumping cultist? Arkansas, so YMMV.


Porque no los dos?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One Hour Photo" in real life.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Yes, mental health issues are so funny.
Let's all make fun of the guy having a psychotic episode.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the meantime, Wheeler is left wondering what "touched the man off"

Someone came up to the med counter and asked "Is this where I drop off the 2 hour film?".
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is she a demon?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't see it covered in the article - does she deny being a demon?
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guys got it wrong. The Wheelers have been fighting demons since the 80's
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well to be fair to the pharmacist she was a Walmart customer.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One would assume that this is some sort of mental health issue, not that the pharmacist was actually expressing their sincerely-held religious belief that the customer was a demon.

For example, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is very common in Arkansas and, when untreated, it can cause hallucinations or seemingly psychotic behaviors.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: You know the pharmacist aren't suppose to sample the psychotropic meds.


"Inventory Discrepancies" are the whole reason to become a pharmacist.

Actually I've noticed that Dentists are pretty loosey-goosey with the rules.  Just sayin'
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the George Carlin observation about "the borderline psychotic who just needs one more thing to go wrong..."

How many thousands of people are only one wrong thing away from a breakdown, a violent act or suicide?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notto: [Fark user image 800x926]


Holy scheisse!  Over 114 prescriptions per hundred people?  Explains a lot about their politics.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cnocnanrionnag: Reminds me of the George Carlin observation about "the borderline psychotic who just needs one more thing to go wrong..."

How many thousands of people are only one wrong thing away from a breakdown, a violent act or suicide?


That comment has the makings of a Killing Joke.....
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like they say at Blue Bell Ice Cream -- "We eat all we can and we sell the rest."   That's a good thing.

Sampling meds at the candy store.  Not good at all.  Hope he gets some counselling which includes listening to the Stones about getting what you need.
 
SolomonKing [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

Sometimes I wonder if we're all living in that Twilight Zone episode "The Monsters are Due on Maple Street."
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm wondering why the pharmacist did not have a gun, preferably an automatic type of weapon.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Yes, mental health issues are so funny.
Let's all make fun of the guy having a psychotic episode.


Sorry, we didn't realize you were his psychiatrist.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He stood too close to some Fentanyl and OD'd!
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IDisposable: One would assume that this is some sort of mental health issue, not that the pharmacist was actually expressing their sincerely-held religious belief that the customer was a demon.

For example, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is very common in Arkansas and, when untreated, it can cause hallucinations or seemingly psychotic behaviors.


Man has serious mental breakdown in public -- let's throw him in jail and press criminal charges, because that's all we know how to do.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basically all germane information is missing from this story. I am disinclined to believe that someone the name of this patient was enough to trigger this violent outburst. There has to be some history with this person, or their family, or there's something related to the prescription that set them off. This strikes me less as "psychotic break" and more as an asshole who completely lost their temper.

Also, what's up with the cops not releasing the name of the adult pharmacist? Are not arrests public record?
 
notto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: notto: [Fark user image 800x926]

Holy scheisse!  Over 114 prescriptions per hundred people?  Explains a lot about their politics.


One for you, one for me, one for you, two for me . . .
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And now that Walmart is looking for a new licensed pharmacist to approve all the prescriptions for that pharmacy.
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

notto: [Fark user image 800x926]


WHAT WAS THE RATE FOR ALABAMA???
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: And now that Walmart is looking for a new licensed pharmacist to approve all the prescriptions for that pharmacy.


naah.   He's got a 3-day timeout and will be back shortly.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

allears: IDisposable: One would assume that this is some sort of mental health issue, not that the pharmacist was actually expressing their sincerely-held religious belief that the customer was a demon.

For example, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is very common in Arkansas and, when untreated, it can cause hallucinations or seemingly psychotic behaviors.

Man has serious mental breakdown in public -- let's throw him in jail and press criminal charges, because that's all we know how to do.


Be fair, sometimes we shoot the mentally ill
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: You know the pharmacist aren't suppose to sample the psychotropic meds.


? Then why become one? Gezz.
I guess I should stop studying gynecology? Bummer.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like the guy needs a vacation in Thorazine-ville.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bear in mind that according to the rules, this person gets to weigh in on your family planning endeavors.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How do these assholes even get hired in the first place?

I just sat through five hours of new hire onboarding at a certain discount retailer which was basically 50% the sort of "PC BS" that I (a godless commie) basically agree with but would, I'd think, give these assholes some kind of seizure.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

seelorq: notto: [Fark user image 800x926]

WHAT WAS THE RATE FOR ALABAMA???


They're high on ROLL TIDE.

If I lived in those states I'd be high as a kite too.

Also if on an antipsychotic really watch out for that grapefruit thing.... it's not a fun experience
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We're here about the demon....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
