(CNN)   Anyone have 149 on their bingo chart as the highest temperature reading found in a Texas prison?   (cnn.com) divider line
51
51 Comments     (+0 »)
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Years and years ago, when my apt got bedbugs because of a nasty neighbor, the treatment was for the pest control company to plop some heaters in my unit and bake the whole think at temps above 140 for at least six hours. The dudes let me go in for a few minutes to feel how hot it was. Dont recommended it.

Personally i think prisoners deserve better, but hey at least they wont have bedbugs
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Eighth Amendment
Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.


But they never get past the second.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: Eighth Amendment
Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.


But they never get past the second.


That's because it has to be cruel AND unusual.  If it's both, then it's a violation.  But if everyone is subjected to the conditions, then it's not unusual.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shouldn't Fark have made a TEXAS tag by now?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is a HUGE criminal offense in Texas -- cooking meat to a temperature above Medium Rare.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slave labor isn't very efficient at those temperatures.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look they are prisoners. Do they even count as people in the eyes of the Texas authorities
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The obvious solution is to get rid of all those pesky thermometers.  Temperature has a well known liberal bias.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, don't worry. ERCOT is on the c-

BZHUUUUUUUUUUUUUU

::lights go out::
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Texas is resembling Hell more and more each day
 
hlehmann
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's Texas.  They're conservatives.  Cruelty is the point.

/Remember, at least once a day, punch a conservative.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Inmate is the new brisket.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Texas is resembling Hell. more and more each day


FTFA
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it's that low, honestly.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Eighth Amendment
Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.


But they never get past the second.

This amendment prohibits the federal government from imposing unduly harsh penalties on criminal defendants, either as the price for obtaining pretrial release or as punishment for crime after conviction.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Eighth Amendment
Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.


But they never get past the second.


Scalia: Well it's nott actually ap unishment so it doesn't count. 

(I hope the fat fark is burning)
 
Epicedion
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Today it's a prison. Tomorrow it's an exotic sous vide restaurant.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Gulags in Siberia like
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's a cooking temperature.
I would sous vide a nice filet to about 130-145, and then brown it for seconds in a little butter.
It's a temperature you cook meat at.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Only 30% of Texas prisons have air conditioning..."

Do they mean "installed" or "power to run it"?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image 256x387]


I watched that movie on acid, and I turned out just fine!
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've worked in sustained 120f heat. It's insane. Well hydrated you're still dying slowly if you don't cool down. 149 is probably 70f hotter than that place should be. You'd be dead so quick.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bob The Nob: "Only 30% of Texas prisons have air conditioning..."

Do they mean "installed" or "power to run it"?


On the tour of Alcatraz we were shown the solitary cells, which were metal, and cold not hot.  The law required that they have light fixtures, but said nothing about light bulbs.  So it was dark, you were naked, and if you sat or lay down you soon froze to death.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Apparently this isn't "cruel and unusual punishment."

Honestly, what is? Because it doesn't seem that anything is.
 
dinosaursrock
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Look they are prisoners. Do they even count as people in the eyes of the Texas authorities


The answer to this depends on whether we're talking about prisoners in men's correctional facilities or women's.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's one way to reduce the prisoner headcount.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Murflette: Years and years ago, when my apt got bedbugs because of a nasty neighbor, the treatment was for the pest control company to plop some heaters in my unit and bake the whole think at temps above 140 for at least six hours. The dudes let me go in for a few minutes to feel how hot it was. Dont recommended it.

Personally i think prisoners deserve better, but hey at least they wont have bedbugs


Yes, prisoners deserve to be treated like human beings.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Murflette: Years and years ago, when my apt got bedbugs because of a nasty neighbor, the treatment was for the pest control company to plop some heaters in my unit and bake the whole think at temps above 140 for at least six hours. The dudes let me go in for a few minutes to feel how hot it was. Dont recommended it.

Personally i think prisoners deserve better, but hey at least they wont have bedbugs


Yeah, it's insane... Back years ago there was a story about a monsoon rolling thru Phoenix. They listed humidity and temps in the story, so I looked it up on the heat index calculator. 113 and 50% humidity is the equivalent of 165. People don't farking realize how hot it actually gets in situations like that.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hlehmann: It's Texas.  They're conservatives.  Cruelty is the point.

/Remember, at least once a day, punch a conservative.


No one wants to be seen as being "soft on crime."

This is one way in which both sides are indeed bad. Virtually no one of prominence is trying to make prisons more humane. It's a surefire way to lose elections, because people are cruel, malicious animals who think that criminals deserve to be abused as much as possible.
 
Bong ripper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Smoke em if you got em
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
149? Jesus, that's hotter than what you'd smoke fish at.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Eighth Amendment
Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.


But they never get past the second.


Like this SCOTUS cares about the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th, or 14th Amendments.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Murflette: Years and years ago, when my apt got bedbugs because of a nasty neighbor, the treatment was for the pest control company to plop some heaters in my unit and bake the whole think at temps above 140 for at least six hours. The dudes let me go in for a few minutes to feel how hot it was. Dont recommended it.

Personally i think prisoners deserve better, but hey at least they wont have bedbugs

Yeah, it's insane... Back years ago there was a story about a monsoon rolling thru Phoenix. They listed humidity and temps in the story, so I looked it up on the heat index calculator. 113 and 50% humidity is the equivalent of 165. People don't farking realize how hot it actually gets in situations like that.


The sun in AZ is THE factor in the temperature. If it's a windy day and the clouds are out, you will majorly shiver getting out of the pool at 100F.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That sounds rather cruel. Unfortunately not very unusual for texas
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: RolandTGunner: Eighth Amendment
Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.


But they never get past the second.

Like this SCOTUS cares about the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th, or 14th Amendments.


Something something Second Amendment solutions.
 
dywed88
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: RolandTGunner: Eighth Amendment
Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.


But they never get past the second.

Like this SCOTUS cares about the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th, or 14th Amendments.


Oh they care about the first amendment. The part where they redefine it to say "evangelical Christian can do whatever they want and Republicans can't face consequences for anything they say or do"

And gutting the 14th is certainly on the table.
 
scalpod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Look they are prisoners. Do they even count as people in the eyes of the Texas authorities


Only if they're unborn. And you thought prison cells were cramped?!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is there a statistic for amount of heat stroke and dehydration health emergencies and deaths for prisons?
Where does the ever so polite great state of Texas land in those statistics if they exist?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

austerity101: hlehmann: It's Texas.  They're conservatives.  Cruelty is the point.

/Remember, at least once a day, punch a conservative.

No one wants to be seen as being "soft on crime."

This is one way in which both sides are indeed bad. Virtually no one of prominence is trying to make prisons more humane. It's a surefire way to lose elections, because people are cruel, malicious animals who think that criminals deserve to be abused as much as possible.


Prison Heat: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 6fiRDJLjL94
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: RolandTGunner: Eighth Amendment
Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.


But they never get past the second.

Like this SCOTUS cares about the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th, or 14th Amendments.


Well, the free exercise clause, sure.

Then when it comes to the establishment clause - the very first clause in the Bill of rights - they're like "Whazzat?"
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Murflette: Years and years ago, when my apt got bedbugs because of a nasty neighbor, the treatment was for the pest control company to plop some heaters in my unit and bake the whole think at temps above 140 for at least six hours. The dudes let me go in for a few minutes to feel how hot it was. Dont recommended it.

Personally i think prisoners deserve better, but hey at least they wont have bedbugs


In the Phoenix area I get into a hot car to drive home from work in the afternoon around 5:30pm.  I have grown accustomed to those temperatures for short duration.  When I turn on the AC in the car I don't use recirculate and if it's sufficiently hot I'll drive with the windows down for a half-mile to help exchange the screaming-hot air inside of the car for only blistering-hot ambient air.

PC LOAD LETTER: The sun in AZ is THE factor in the temperature. If it's a windy day and the clouds are out, you will majorly shiver getting out of the pool at 100F.


If the air is still, if it's dry enough to see evaporation then you'll still shiver.  It doesn't have to be windy, though the wind will make it happen quicker.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image image 256x387]


One of the Democratic Senate candidates on the ballot for MO was in Caged Heat 3000.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

austerity101: hlehmann: It's Texas.  They're conservatives.  Cruelty is the point.

/Remember, at least once a day, punch a conservative.

No one wants to be seen as being "soft on crime."

This is one way in which both sides are indeed bad. Virtually no one of prominence is trying to make prisons more humane. It's a surefire way to lose elections, because people are cruel, malicious animals who think that criminals deserve to be abused as much as possible.


Yep, this.

The fastest way to lose an election is even to suggest "Maybe we should look at our sentencing guidelines."
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: austerity101: hlehmann: It's Texas.  They're conservatives.  Cruelty is the point.

/Remember, at least once a day, punch a conservative.

No one wants to be seen as being "soft on crime."

This is one way in which both sides are indeed bad. Virtually no one of prominence is trying to make prisons more humane. It's a surefire way to lose elections, because people are cruel, malicious animals who think that criminals deserve to be abused as much as possible.

[YouTube video: Prison Heat: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)]


It's weird that Farkers can love John Oliver but still hate progressives, despite us making the exact arguments about things.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Eighth Amendment
Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.


But they never get past the second.


Welcome to America. We eat our own.
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm curious where in the facility the the hottest temp readings were taken.  I fully agree that typical temps that high should be considered cruel, but I'm curious if the 150° temps were in typical prisoner holding areas, or if these readings were more likely in places like engineering spaces that prisoners only go into if they're trustees performing equipment maintenance.
 
brilett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TWX: Murflette: Years and years ago, when my apt got bedbugs because of a nasty neighbor, the treatment was for the pest control company to plop some heaters in my unit and bake the whole think at temps above 140 for at least six hours. The dudes let me go in for a few minutes to feel how hot it was. Dont recommended it.

Personally i think prisoners deserve better, but hey at least they wont have bedbugs

In the Phoenix area I get into a hot car to drive home from work in the afternoon around 5:30pm.  I have grown accustomed to those temperatures for short duration.  When I turn on the AC in the car I don't use recirculate and if it's sufficiently hot I'll drive with the windows down for a half-mile to help exchange the screaming-hot air inside of the car for only blistering-hot ambient air.

PC LOAD LETTER: The sun in AZ is THE factor in the temperature. If it's a windy day and the clouds are out, you will majorly shiver getting out of the pool at 100F.

If the air is still, if it's dry enough to see evaporation then you'll still shiver.  It doesn't have to be windy, though the wind will make it happen quicker.


No remote starter? I'd definitely spring for one in that heat.
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

brilett: TWX: Murflette: Years and years ago, when my apt got bedbugs because of a nasty neighbor, the treatment was for the pest control company to plop some heaters in my unit and bake the whole think at temps above 140 for at least six hours. The dudes let me go in for a few minutes to feel how hot it was. Dont recommended it.

Personally i think prisoners deserve better, but hey at least they wont have bedbugs

In the Phoenix area I get into a hot car to drive home from work in the afternoon around 5:30pm.  I have grown accustomed to those temperatures for short duration.  When I turn on the AC in the car I don't use recirculate and if it's sufficiently hot I'll drive with the windows down for a half-mile to help exchange the screaming-hot air inside of the car for only blistering-hot ambient air.

PC LOAD LETTER: The sun in AZ is THE factor in the temperature. If it's a windy day and the clouds are out, you will majorly shiver getting out of the pool at 100F.

If the air is still, if it's dry enough to see evaporation then you'll still shiver.  It doesn't have to be windy, though the wind will make it happen quicker.

No remote starter? I'd definitely spring for one in that heat.


It wouldn't help, the engine at-idle won't produce enough RPM for the AC compressor to operate effectively when the condenser can't shed heat into the already hot air fast enough.
 
