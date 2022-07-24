 Skip to content
(AP News)   Florida Man vs. Florida Sheriff. Bonus: Article describes Florida Man as "an oxygen-stealer and a scumbag" who was charged with assault with a deadly weapon for throwing an alligator through a Wendy's drive-thru window   (apnews.com) divider line
    Florida, Police, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd  
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But did he throw the alligator into the deep fryer? Because that would be cruel and unusual.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I remember when SWAT teams were uncommon.

Also, this statement should give everyone pause:

"I'm proud to say that in this county, if you present deadly physical force ... we meet you with deadly force every time, and we win. It's pretty clean, pretty quick."

That is some bone-chilling sh*t right there.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Totally normal press conference.
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Also, the phrase "petit theft" is dumb. Why use a French modifier for an English word? Just go with "petit vol" at that point.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Next up: Florida Sheriff vs Florida lawyer when one of the people he calls scumbag is found not guilty or dismissed for whatever reason and the slander suit is filed.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Also, abolish sheriffs.

Maybe We Don't Need Sheriffs - SOME MORE NEWS
Youtube gt5I3V5hWkU
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He was just delivering better quality meat than is normally served.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

austerity101: Also, the phrase "petit theft" is dumb. Why use a French modifier for an English word? Just go with "petit vol" at that point.


At least it's not the fake Latin that the rest of the law uses.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

austerity101: I remember when SWAT teams were uncommon.

Also, this statement should give everyone pause:

"I'm proud to say that in this county, if you present deadly physical force ... we meet you with deadly force every time, and we win. It's pretty clean, pretty quick."

That is some bone-chilling sh*t right there.


He's got a job in the new National Security Force.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: Also, the phrase "petit theft" is dumb. Why use a French modifier for an English word? Just go with "petit vol" at that point.


It's correct when opposed to Grande Theft (usually shortened to the Anglicized "Grand")
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Son if you can't pay the fine we have an installment plan. We install you in the gray bar hotel.
 
