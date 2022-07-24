 Skip to content
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A bag of sugar at Walmart is 4lbs. At Costco it's 10lbs. If the store is shorting you, go elsewhere.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: A bag of sugar at Walmart is 4lbs. At Costco it's 10lbs. If the store is shorting you, go elsewhere.


You know how we know you didn't pay attention to the video?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elysive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This last six months I saw a lean frozen turkey burger product manufacturer reduce its product size (by 25% down to 24 oz from 32) AND it increased the item price by 20% at my local store. Nobody really GFA about hiding these things any more.

Toilet paper yes in particular they want it to be really difficult for you to compare between brands and packages so they are bastards and they play tons of games. I do not even trust their square footage calculations. At a certain point those mega ginormo mega roles will not fit on anyone's holder.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has been going on for as long as I remember. File under "there nothing new under the sun".
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to start writing kind letters of complaints to the companies to get coupons for free stuff. I can shave 25% off my bill with those coupons.
/don't abuse it and they will let you get away with a lot
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: A bag of sugar at Walmart is 4lbs. At Costco it's 10lbs. If the store is shorting you, go elsewhere.


I'm reminded of the guy I saw on Facebook the other day who said that people paying half their income in rent should "just move."
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pure greed and price gouging at this point. Consumer protection has been gutted and there's too many other fires for congress to deal with, even if they had the votes to do anything about it. So, basically we're screwed.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, I feel lucky if the product is even capable of performing the purpose for which it was ostensibly designed and sold.

Walmart is perfectly happy to sell you a toaster that cant toast bread. I suspect that at one point they sent over a shipment of defective VCR's or something from china... all missing their cord or something, and retailers found that so few people bothered returning them that it was still profitable to sell them.
Ever since then they dont even bother to check if their products are defective and/or usable.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spaghetti sauce now comes in 24oz containers.  Spaghetti noodle shrinkflation hasn't kept pace.  Now we're in the same place as with hot dogs, where the number of dogs doesn't match the number of buns.  I solved this by buying the large-sized Hebrew Nationals which come in 8-packs, but there's no brand of spaghetti that only sells eight noodles.
 
face90
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Shrinkflation
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who's bought dime bags of weed over the past several decades is familiar with this.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are three truths in capitalism.
1- Taxes always go up unless your wealthy
2- companies will always find a way for you to pay more for less
3- companies will always pay our politicians for you to work more while getting paid less
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you're
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrKillPatient: This has been going on for as long as I remember. File under "there nothing new under the sun".


Same as it ever was.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have an aesthetician shop in town that used to do Brazilians but now they only offer Millions.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How is this new?
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you who missed the last time we went thru a period of inflation, this is pretty normal.  Is it fun?  No.  Is it permanent?  Only if we screw up and turn this puppy into shrinkflation.  We're not there yet.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: A bag of sugar at Walmart is 4lbs. At Costco it's 10lbs. If the store is shorting you, go elsewhere.


Number of Costcos: 833

Number of Walmarts: 10,585
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: Private_Citizen: A bag of sugar at Walmart is 4lbs. At Costco it's 10lbs. If the store is shorting you, go elsewhere.

You know how we know you didn't pay attention to the video?

[Fark user image 850x569]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Right, because sugar is really bad for you so we shouldn't be buying it anyway.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: At this point, I feel lucky if the product is even capable of performing the purpose for which it was ostensibly designed and sold.

Walmart is perfectly happy to sell you a toaster that cant toast bread. I suspect that at one point they sent over a shipment of defective VCR's or something from china... all missing their cord or something, and retailers found that so few people bothered returning them that it was still profitable to sell them.
Ever since then they dont even bother to check if their products are defective and/or usable.


any electronic or other merch that has the paper in the box that says 'Don't return to the store if defective! Call our 1-800 number."  is awesome. The product is cheap and has poor qc, so the company is afraid of getting pulled from the shelves of huge stores like wal mart because of too many returns. Usually that means you can just call the 1800 and they wont question you asking they send you a free replacement.  if you are only going to use it a couple of times buy it, call the 1800 number and get a replacement. once the replacement comes return it to the store for refund. Now you have one free!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simple solution: move to Mexico. Everything is so much more affordable there simply because it's not America, a nation where Corporations have been ass-raping the tax paying peons for decades in partnership with the DOJ who literally let Fortune 500s commit outright fraud and other crimes in exchange for a cut of about $100m for every billion or so in illicit profits. In mafia vernacular, that's called a "vig"

Hey there Americans - you live in a system where the laws only apply to those without wealth and power and where you have no healthcare, and thousands of you die every year because RXs are unaffordable, yet those same RXs are available for pennies on the dollar abroad. And your democracy is as good as dead, gerrymandered to death giving two presidents who LOST the popular vote and a Supreme Court who would be right at home in Iran

So ask yourself - are you really free? Or are you just a wage slave in the worlds largest police state?

The reason the wealthy in the US don't pay taxes is because those taxes are to pay for military and police to subjugate YOU and your ilk. The laws simply don't apply to them
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Spaghetti sauce now comes in 24oz containers.  Spaghetti noodle shrinkflation hasn't kept pace.  Now we're in the same place as with hot dogs, where the number of dogs doesn't match the number of buns.  I solved this by buying the large-sized Hebrew Nationals which come in 8-packs, but there's no brand of spaghetti that only sells eight noodles.


A box of spaghetti noodles is 16 oz. Serving size is 2 oz. So that's 8 servings per box.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elysive: This last six months I saw a lean frozen turkey burger product manufacturer reduce its product size (by 25% down to 24 oz from 32) AND it increased the item price by 20% at my local store. Nobody really GFA about hiding these things any more.

Toilet paper yes in particular they want it to be really difficult for you to compare between brands and packages so they are bastards and they play tons of games. I do not even trust their square footage calculations. At a certain point those mega ginormo mega roles will not fit on anyone's holder.


Toilet paper is the worst for this.

Brand A sells packs of 6 Mega Rolls, which are each totally the size of four regular rolls, according to the people selling them. Brand B sells packs of 4 Ginonormo Rolls, which are totes the size  of 5 regular rolls. Brand C sells packs of 4 Compensatingforsomething Rolls, which are totes the size of 12 regular rolls each. No one sells regular rolls, including the store brand. This is totally not a shell game to avoid letting you compare them directly or notice shrinkflation.

The closest you can get to a 1:1 comparison is the price per square inch that any decent store puts on the shelf price tag. But even then you're on your own figuring in paper quality.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My king size Fritos stayed the same price. Old bag 17 ounces. New bag 15 ounces.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what was really behind all those "thins" that companies were coming out with awhile ago. Oreo thins, peppermint thins, etc.

Same price, less product. Fark that noise.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There needs to be a law against toilet paper math.

4 double rolls are 16 rolls so 6 triples equal 12 doubles which equal 48 rolls. Now with 20 percent more per roll.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: Private_Citizen: A bag of sugar at Walmart is 4lbs. At Costco it's 10lbs. If the store is shorting you, go elsewhere.

I'm reminded of the guy I saw on Facebook the other day who said that people paying half their income in rent should "just move."


Well, did that guy have anyone help him out when he was on food stamps?!? HELL no!
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: chewd: At this point, I feel lucky if the product is even capable of performing the purpose for which it was ostensibly designed and sold.

Walmart is perfectly happy to sell you a toaster that cant toast bread. I suspect that at one point they sent over a shipment of defective VCR's or something from china... all missing their cord or something, and retailers found that so few people bothered returning them that it was still profitable to sell them.
Ever since then they dont even bother to check if their products are defective and/or usable.

any electronic or other merch that has the paper in the box that says 'Don't return to the store if defective! Call our 1-800 number."  is awesome. The product is cheap and has poor qc, so the company is afraid of getting pulled from the shelves of huge stores like wal mart because of too many returns. Usually that means you can just call the 1800 and they wont question you asking they send you a free replacement.  if you are only going to use it a couple of times buy it, call the 1800 number and get a replacement. once the replacement comes return it to the store for refund. Now you have one free!


Yay... a free defective toaster that doesnt work... wooo

I'd rather have something that works... even if i have to pay for it.  Nowadays whenever im looking for something electronic, a toaster, a vacuum, a microwave. I go straight to the thrift store. If it wasnt made before 2010 its not worth having.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: That's what was really behind all those "thins" that companies were coming out with awhile ago. Oreo thins, peppermint thins, etc.

Same price, less product. Fark that noise.


Thins are a marketing gimmick for the average American who is an obese idiot and think that simply eating things labeled "thin", "fat free" and "diet" they will somehow make any impact on their rotundness at all
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sleeper_agent: Private_Citizen: A bag of sugar at Walmart is 4lbs. At Costco it's 10lbs. If the store is shorting you, go elsewhere.

Number of Costcos: 833

Number of Walmarts: 10,585


Also, most of what makes Costco unique is that they sell things in XL packages. Pretty soon Costco sugar will be in 8 lb. packages.

Also, there are households like ours that don't use remotely enough sugar to justify buying a 10 lb. bag.

And we're still leaving out the cost of Costco membership.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least wages are keeping up with inflation.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elysive: This last six months I saw a lean frozen turkey burger product manufacturer reduce its product size (by 25% down to 24 oz from 32) AND it increased the item price by 20% at my local store. Nobody really GFA about hiding these things any more.

Toilet paper yes in particular they want it to be really difficult for you to compare between brands and packages so they are bastards and they play tons of games. I do not even trust their square footage calculations. At a certain point those mega ginormo mega roles will not fit on anyone's holder.


Everything is double or triple rolls which equal so many times a regular roll...but I don't see regular rolls anywhere.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Simple solution: move to Mexico. Everything is so much more affordable there simply because it's not America, a nation where Corporations have been ass-raping the tax paying peons for decades in partnership with the DOJ who literally let Fortune 500s commit outright fraud and other crimes in exchange for a cut of about $100m for every billion or so in illicit profits. In mafia vernacular, that's called a "vig"

Hey there Americans - you live in a system where the laws only apply to those without wealth and power and where you have no healthcare, and thousands of you die every year because RXs are unaffordable, yet those same RXs are available for pennies on the dollar abroad. And your democracy is as good as dead, gerrymandered to death giving two presidents who LOST the popular vote and a Supreme Court who would be right at home in Iran

So ask yourself - are you really free? Or are you just a wage slave in the worlds largest police state?

The reason the wealthy in the US don't pay taxes is because those taxes are to pay for military and police to subjugate YOU and your ilk. The laws simply don't apply to them


Yes, if only we were all smart enough to move to the country full of drug lord-based violence that everyone's trying to leave to get to the US.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: There are three truths in capitalism.
1- Taxes always go up unless your wealthy
2- companies will always find a way for you to pay more for less
3- companies will always pay our politicians for you to work more while getting paid less


4- Americans don't support politicians who try to reign in corporations.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was created by legislation in 2010. The voters promptly responded by kicking out the people who passed that legislation. Your country gets the capitalism it deserves.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewd: At this point, I feel lucky if the product is even capable of performing the purpose for which it was ostensibly designed and sold.

Walmart is perfectly happy to sell you a toaster that cant toast bread. I suspect that at one point they sent over a shipment of defective VCR's or something from china... all missing their cord or something, and retailers found that so few people bothered returning them that it was still profitable to sell them.
Ever since then they dont even bother to check if their products are defective and/or usable.


a couple of years ago, I was between jobs, so I took a short term temp gig. Laptop power adapters , at least 90% straight up returns to best buy. Repackaged for sale at walmart. Not even tested, just had the cords rewound and stuck in a new clamshell . I think I gave them 4 total days . I knew battery biz was kinda sketchy , but that really closed the case on them as far as I was concerned.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: [Fark user image image 334x260]
How is this new?


That's racist
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: elysive: This last six months I saw a lean frozen turkey burger product manufacturer reduce its product size (by 25% down to 24 oz from 32) AND it increased the item price by 20% at my local store. Nobody really GFA about hiding these things any more.

Toilet paper yes in particular they want it to be really difficult for you to compare between brands and packages so they are bastards and they play tons of games. I do not even trust their square footage calculations. At a certain point those mega ginormo mega roles will not fit on anyone's holder.

Toilet paper is the worst for this.

Brand A sells packs of 6 Mega Rolls, which are each totally the size of four regular rolls, according to the people selling them. Brand B sells packs of 4 Ginonormo Rolls, which are totes the size  of 5 regular rolls. Brand C sells packs of 4 Compensatingforsomething Rolls, which are totes the size of 12 regular rolls each. No one sells regular rolls, including the store brand. This is totally not a shell game to avoid letting you compare them directly or notice shrinkflation.

The closest you can get to a 1:1 comparison is the price per square inch that any decent store puts on the shelf price tag. But even then you're on your own figuring in paper quality.


yeah, the Shoprite chain here has "unit" pricing on everything. So direct comparisons on price are possible. For tp, still need to "try it" for quality, no way around that.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: The Exit Stencilist: Simple solution: move to Mexico. Everything is so much more affordable there simply because it's not America, a nation where Corporations have been ass-raping the tax paying peons for decades in partnership with the DOJ who literally let Fortune 500s commit outright fraud and other crimes in exchange for a cut of about $100m for every billion or so in illicit profits. In mafia vernacular, that's called a "vig"

Hey there Americans - you live in a system where the laws only apply to those without wealth and power and where you have no healthcare, and thousands of you die every year because RXs are unaffordable, yet those same RXs are available for pennies on the dollar abroad. And your democracy is as good as dead, gerrymandered to death giving two presidents who LOST the popular vote and a Supreme Court who would be right at home in Iran

So ask yourself - are you really free? Or are you just a wage slave in the worlds largest police state?

The reason the wealthy in the US don't pay taxes is because those taxes are to pay for military and police to subjugate YOU and your ilk. The laws simply don't apply to them

Yes, if only we were all smart enough to move to the country full of drug lord-based violence that everyone's trying to leave to get to the US.


Pick your shooter: Drug lords, or angry white American young men.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, again?
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MarciusDecimus: There needs to be a law against toilet paper math.

4 double rolls are 16 rolls so 6 triples equal 12 doubles which equal 48 rolls. Now with 20 percent more per roll.


I just compare it by the weight of the packages in my hand.
 
pdieten
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MythDragon: elysive: This last six months I saw a lean frozen turkey burger product manufacturer reduce its product size (by 25% down to 24 oz from 32) AND it increased the item price by 20% at my local store. Nobody really GFA about hiding these things any more.

Toilet paper yes in particular they want it to be really difficult for you to compare between brands and packages so they are bastards and they play tons of games. I do not even trust their square footage calculations. At a certain point those mega ginormo mega roles will not fit on anyone's holder.

Everything is double or triple rolls which equal so many times a regular roll...but I don't see regular rolls anywhere.


Dollar Tree 4-packs
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You can only make product so small. A large bottle of lemonade used to be 64oz. Then it went to 59. Now it's 52.

Soon I guess a large bottle will become the size of a regular bottle, and a regular bottle will become the size of a single serve bottle. And the single serve bottle....well...
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

chewd: SumoJeb: chewd: At this point, I feel lucky if the product is even capable of performing the purpose for which it was ostensibly designed and sold.

Walmart is perfectly happy to sell you a toaster that cant toast bread. I suspect that at one point they sent over a shipment of defective VCR's or something from china... all missing their cord or something, and retailers found that so few people bothered returning them that it was still profitable to sell them.
Ever since then they dont even bother to check if their products are defective and/or usable.

any electronic or other merch that has the paper in the box that says 'Don't return to the store if defective! Call our 1-800 number."  is awesome. The product is cheap and has poor qc, so the company is afraid of getting pulled from the shelves of huge stores like wal mart because of too many returns. Usually that means you can just call the 1800 and they wont question you asking they send you a free replacement.  if you are only going to use it a couple of times buy it, call the 1800 number and get a replacement. once the replacement comes return it to the store for refund. Now you have one free!

Yay... a free defective toaster that doesnt work... wooo

I'd rather have something that works... even if i have to pay for it.  Nowadays whenever im looking for something electronic, a toaster, a vacuum, a microwave. I go straight to the thrift store. If it wasnt made before 2010 its not worth having.


Who needs a toaster? A wire hanger on the stove works great and never breaks.
 
BrainGenius
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fireproof: The Exit Stencilist: Simple solution: move to Mexico. Everything is so much more affordable there simply because it's not America, a nation where Corporations have been ass-raping the tax paying peons for decades in partnership with the DOJ who literally let Fortune 500s commit outright fraud and other crimes in exchange for a cut of about $100m for every billion or so in illicit profits. In mafia vernacular, that's called a "vig"

Hey there Americans - you live in a system where the laws only apply to those without wealth and power and where you have no healthcare, and thousands of you die every year because RXs are unaffordable, yet those same RXs are available for pennies on the dollar abroad. And your democracy is as good as dead, gerrymandered to death giving two presidents who LOST the popular vote and a Supreme Court who would be right at home in Iran

So ask yourself - are you really free? Or are you just a wage slave in the worlds largest police state?

The reason the wealthy in the US don't pay taxes is because those taxes are to pay for military and police to subjugate YOU and your ilk. The laws simply don't apply to them

Yes, if only we were all smart enough to move to the country full of drug lord-based violence that everyone's trying to leave to get to the US.


Yeah, things are much better here, where we only have a bunch of companies with limitless influence and vast networks of virtually-unregulated dealers who are state-licensed to provide access to addictive and potentially deadly drugs that could be abused without any government officials giving a damn. Totes better.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
chewd:
Yay... a free defective toaster that doesnt work... wooo

I'd rather have something that works... even if i have to pay for it.  Nowadays whenever im looking for something electronic, a toaster, a vacuum, a microwave. I go straight to the thrift store. If it wasnt made before 2010 its not worth having.

I forget not everyone is a weirdo that has a shed full of junk to use to make new junk. Nothing makes me happier than a consumer electronic with a motor that got junked due to a broken power switch.
 
chewd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: chewd: SumoJeb: chewd: At this point, I feel lucky if the product is even capable of performing the purpose for which it was ostensibly designed and sold.

Walmart is perfectly happy to sell you a toaster that cant toast bread. I suspect that at one point they sent over a shipment of defective VCR's or something from china... all missing their cord or something, and retailers found that so few people bothered returning them that it was still profitable to sell them.
Ever since then they dont even bother to check if their products are defective and/or usable.

any electronic or other merch that has the paper in the box that says 'Don't return to the store if defective! Call our 1-800 number."  is awesome. The product is cheap and has poor qc, so the company is afraid of getting pulled from the shelves of huge stores like wal mart because of too many returns. Usually that means you can just call the 1800 and they wont question you asking they send you a free replacement.  if you are only going to use it a couple of times buy it, call the 1800 number and get a replacement. once the replacement comes return it to the store for refund. Now you have one free!

Yay... a free defective toaster that doesnt work... wooo

I'd rather have something that works... even if i have to pay for it.  Nowadays whenever im looking for something electronic, a toaster, a vacuum, a microwave. I go straight to the thrift store. If it wasnt made before 2010 its not worth having.

Who needs a toaster? A wire hanger on the stove works great and never breaks.


Who needs a stove? A trash fire works great & costs nothing.
 
chewd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: chewd:
Yay... a free defective toaster that doesnt work... wooo

I'd rather have something that works... even if i have to pay for it.  Nowadays whenever im looking for something electronic, a toaster, a vacuum, a microwave. I go straight to the thrift store. If it wasnt made before 2010 its not worth having.

I forget not everyone is a weirdo that has a shed full of junk to use to make new junk. Nothing makes me happier than a consumer electronic with a motor that got junked due to a broken power switch.


It kinda makes me wonder how many thousands of tons of "new merchandise" is being shipped over here only to go directly into the landfill.
 
p51d007
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's been going on for DECADES.
Always with the packaging saying something like
"Great new look/packaging, same great taste"
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: It's pure greed and price gouging at this point. Consumer protection has been gutted and there's too many other fires for congress to deal with, even if they had the votes to do anything about it. So, basically we're screwed.


Never took a basic Economics class, I would imagine.
 
