 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Day 151 of WW3: Russia says it targeted military boat in Odesa with high-precision missiles. Zelenskyy says Russia's attacks on port "barbarism", says "destroyed the very possibility" of reaching any deals. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
79
    More: News, Al Jazeera, Russia-Ukraine, Odesa port, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia-Ukraine war News, Odesa City Hall Press Office, foreign ministry, Russia's attacks  
•       •       •

309 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 Jul 2022 at 8:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



79 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Walks in, starts setting up the chairs, lays out the tactical maps and writes "Has the UA taken Kherson" on the whiteboard.

/Morning!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Public Call Box: Walks in, starts setting up the chairs, lays out the tactical maps and writes "Has the UA taken Kherson" on the whiteboard.

/Morning!


Morning. Where's the coffee?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cat woke me up. If the sun hasn't come up, a bloody mary only counts as drinking last night, right?
Now for coffee.

Operational information as of 06.00 24.07.2022 regarding the Russian invasion:

Units of the Armed Forces of Belarus continue to perform certain tasks to strengthen security in the border areas of the Brest and Gomel regions.

The enemy periodically conducts air reconnaissance of the positions of the defense forces in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

Shelling was recorded in Kharkiv, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Avdiivka, Novopavlivske, Zaporizhia, and Yuzhnobuzhsky directions.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is fighting in order to create conditions for an offensive against Bakhmut. He shelled military and civilian infrastructure. He used assault and army aviation.

From different directions, the enemy conducted assault operations in order to establish control over the territory of the Vuhlehirsk TPP. Ukrainian soldiers again threw the invaders back.

Our missile, artillery and aviation units in certain directions continue to hit strongholds, concentration points and enemy warehouses.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine is under fire. Overnight news digest:

Over the past day, Russians killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region.

In the Luhansk region, near Lysychansk, a newly arrived detachment of the Sakhalin riot police came under fire. In Kadiivka, the premises where the Rashists were located were destroyed.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted 6 strikes on enemy accumulations of manpower in the south of Ukraine. An ammunition depot and a combat supply point in the Kherson region were also destroyed.

The United States plans to transfer to Ukraine up to 25-30 MLRS HIMARS, says Adam Smith, Chairman of the Us House Armed Services Committee, in an interview with Radio Liberty.

The foreign ministers of France and Great Britain, as well as the US Secretary of State, condemned the Russian attack on the port of Odessa on July 23. In particular, they pointed out the undermining of confidence in Russia's commitments under the Ukrainian Export Agreement.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the Rashists are trying to consolidate administrative control over the occupied territories and create conditions for the integration of the occupied territories into the Russian Federation, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

On July 23, the head of the occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia announced the signing of a decree on the beginning of preparations for the referendum for the integration of the occupied Zaporizhia region into Russia by the fall of 2022.

In the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, the occupiers also announced that they would begin to restrict the use of Google and YouTube in the occupied territories. The LNR and DNR blocked Google on July 21 and 22, respectively.

The Russian authorities are likely to continue such measures to control the information space in order to curb the spread of any anti-Russian messages.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the morning, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed a missile strike from the Black Sea, - Air Command "West".

At about 9:00, on July 24, the Rashists launched a missile strike on the Khmelnytsky region from the Black Sea.

Three sea-based cruise missiles of the "Caliber" type were shot down by the forces and means of air defense of the Air Command "West".
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russian civilian aviators take part in the war against Ukraine

Pilots and aviation personnel of Russian state-owned airlines operating in the structure of the Ministry of Defense of the occupying country are involved in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian pilots express dissatisfaction with their participation in the fighting, complaining about the inability for themselves and family members to go abroad and discussing bringing them to justice and punishing them for war crimes after the inevitable military defeat of Russia.

"State Aviation Company "224 Years' Detachment" (place of deployment migalovo airfield) is one of the participants in the military invasion of Ukraine.

The Military Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that all war criminals will be exposed and brought to justice.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ruzzian Army Cut In Kherson | Bridges are Damaged
Youtube qdKu2FrQzLw
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
                                                    Is this why McButt has been MIA?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Five months of war in Ukraine: Moscow says it destroyed military boat in Odesa • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube BwvZbLRxYB4
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Story about artist taking photos of soldiers and famous paintings together.


https://boingboing.net/2022/07/18/french-artist-collages-war-photos-from-ukraine-into-classical-paintings.html
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well given that Ukraine shot down two of the 4 missiles Russia fired and the other two hit port facility buildings, I'm gonna say NAW to Russia's claims....either that or they can't hit the broad side of a barn with their missiles
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot damn, a lot happened this past week and I had to pare down the update to keep it a readable length. Decided to just hit up the smartest and funniest posts, so there's definitely more links I could have put in here. You can find last week's writeup here, and let me know what I missed so I can put it in the update tomorrow.

Update for the week of July 16 through July 22 (Ukraine War threads Day 143 to Day 149):

Russia kicked last weekend off with more state-sponsored terrorism delivered via some of the few remaining ballistic missiles launched from well outside retaliation range. At the same time, Ukraine has been introducing dozens more Russian logistics bases to HIMARS o'clockFather Jack aptly noted that Russian leadership on the ground was sounding more and more like Gorman from Aliens.

So are the soldiers, though. At least you can buy a Lada if your boy dies. Maybe he even sends you a fridge before the Bayraktars get him. He could have lived if Russia trained him betterBetter training would have probably also stopped this. Oops!

After much haranguing and Russia invoking force majeure, Siemens Canada caved to pressure from Germany and returned the Nordstream 1 turbine. And then Russia said thanks, but no thanksIt almost seems like they didn't expect to get the turbine back and just wanted to use this as yet another example of how "the West works hard to ensure we fail". No, sweetie, you do a superb job of failing all on your own!

After our spirited discussion on how to ruin Russian anti-air defense with ideas ranging from blasting them with a comically impractical EMP pinch bomb to handing over retired Prowlers (not, the full discussion, m comment was just a tribute) to slipping them some HAARMs, Ukraine made it all moot by...just launching too many munitions for Russia to effectively track. At least our Wild Weasel sidebar did bring up the useful snippet that the US has set aside money to train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 long-term.

Bowser defeated Mario. Probably cuts down the aid we'll see Italy give. Princess Peach unavailable for comment.

Russian troops angling for Chornobyl 2: Electric Boogaloo. Considering how many of their dumps have gotten taken out, maybe they thought it was safer there. They were wrong.

Like grass fed beef, Turkey fed grain but ended up with separate Ukrainian and Russian deals (Aaaaand it's gone). Several Farkers noted how Turkey occupies a weird spot between sides. And Russia steals more than just grain.

Farkers provided therapy to Farkers who provided therapy thus proving that the threads are really therapy sessions disguised as war discussions.

Russian academic: *screams internally*

Some Russian units have seen 95% casualties while committing war crimes. Not shocking considering Putin wants to ethnically cleanse Ukraine. The EU may not get it, but NATO does.

Trolls continue to say things are bad news...for Ukraine. But I finally opened my eyes and read a map.

Ukraine may have given anywhere from 250-2,000 Russian soldiers a hot pocket. The troops in Kherson may also have to walk out of the city without their heavy equipment if the bridge bombardment continues.

We've had nukes on the brain (shameless self plug) and whether Leopards are a good idea (another shameless plug).

Welfare Check-Ins

Zelensky is aliveVHTS is alive!

Our favorite spaceman is alive and now an uncle!

Father_Jack is out of the hospital and dealing with the pent up stress of his heel hell which led to a threadjack.

fasahdprovides daily summaries of the overnights.

Oneiros continues to post Ukrainian aid links. Definitely worth a look. Links update daily, so check the latest thread for up-to-date links (7/23/22)

Bob Able continues to give us templates for painting happy little Brrrrrrrts if that's your thing.

Tracianne provides happy little booms for the rest of us. Just ctrl+F for her in each thread, too many to link here.

Toraque lightens the mood with a bit of tongue-in-cheek propaganda.

Medic Zero continues to write just a few manifestos for us.

Dinodork is still in the Badlands proving their user name.

Danceswithcrowsdocuments our memes.

Threadjacks included the proper definitions of "blitzkrieg"/"shock and awe"/"blyatzkrieg" (something about deep penetration?), the origins of "boomscrolling", good series to binge while stationary biking, how to link to a post on Fark, the benefits and downsides of psychiatric medications, OMG SHOES, and the trials and tribulations of election judging.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And since Irisclara likely won't be on until noon Eastern, her troll/shill disclaimer:

Welcome to the Fark Ukraine Thread

This post is for strangers and occasional visitors. We may seem a little prickly around here. There's a reason. Mods clean the trolls out of the thread about once a day. You don't see them but they were there.

what a shill does and why?

By notmyjab

What: We get a fair number of folks wandering in and making unsubstantiated comments like "Ukraine should just give up." "You know Russia is going to win, right?"  No data.  No facts.  Just dumping on the thread.

Why: who knows

Certainly we favor Ukraine in this war.  They've done an unexpected and heroic job defending their homeland from an aggressor looking to wipe them off the map and out of history.  Kyiv existed for almost a thousand years before Moscow, and much of what we in the West think of as Russian culture actually originated with the cossacks that settled in Ukraine via Turkey.

Russia has thrown untrained conscripts to fight, while Ukraine has been getting trained by NATO since 2014.  Ukraine is getting artillery and supplies from the West while Russia is raiding their few remaining friends for bodies to throw at this, while also unable to make anything (most of it came from USSR stock pre-1985, or was made in Ukraine or with imported technology and parts).

So... if someone can make a point and provide data to back it up, then it will be a healthy discussion.  Otherwise, we're here to see the boomies, discuss tactics, artillery, and have some off-topic conversations in between.  I've learned quite a bit about Ukraine's geography, as well as western Europe.  I don't know much about tanks, but have learned from others.  We especially like watching the turret's get airtime when a T-72 takes a direct hit (I think 8 or 9 seconds is the record).  Pros and cons of different rifles and artillery.  I may not be able to remember the details, but it is fascinating to hear from those that do.

It all fits under the category of "interesting sh*t I never thought about before".  Tactics, military organizational structure, supply lines, logistics.  We have people in these threads who have lived this stuff or are true historians.

So... someone who comes in and makes disparaging comments doesn't usually come back.

We have one who is infamous for spewing loads of unfounded information and challenging everyone, then deleting his posts (and their responses).  So we get defensive about time wasters.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here, too.

I just can't always think something funny to say.
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: well given that Ukraine shot down two of the 4 missiles Russia fired and the other two hit port facility buildings, I'm gonna say NAW to Russia's claims....either that or they can't hit the broad side of a barn with their missiles


Are those the missiles Russia denied firing? "We didn't fire them and we targeted them at a military target."

They're becoming the country that cried wolf.
 
Farkin' Uke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: the Rashists are trying to consolidate administrative control over the occupied territories and create conditions for the integration of the occupied territories into the Russian Federation, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

▪On July 23, the head of the occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia announced the signing of a decree on the beginning of preparations for the referendum for the integration of the occupied Zaporizhia region into Russia by the fall of 2022.

▪In the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, the occupiers also announced that they would begin to restrict the use of Google and YouTube in the occupied territories. The LNR and DNR blocked Google on July 21 and 22, respectively.

▪The Russian authorities are likely to continue such measures to control the information space in order to curb the spread of any anti-Russian messages.


Good morning, good people!

I'm actually catching one of these threads early enough to comment!  Anyway, as I'm usually not up this early, brain no work so good and I've only got half an idea going here, but I've been testing ProtonVPN. It's a Swiss VPN service that has a damned good free tier and I was wondering if it could somehow be used in an ad blitz/email campaign to be sure that Ukes under orkish occupation can still get real news instead of rashist fantasy land bullshiat. Hell!  It could also be used for the russians themselves as not to harm the delicate, "neutral" sensibilities of the Swiss. Anybody have any ideas on how to make something like this work?
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Index of daily Ukraine threads

Thanks to those who have supplied links to days I was unable track down!  Let me know of additions or corrections, please.
 
Farkin' Uke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammitsomuch. I thought that on mobile if I selected the text I wanted to quote, it would only quote that part. Anyway, my post is specifically about this part of fasahd's post:

▪In the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, the occupiers also announced that they would begin to restrict the use of Google and YouTube in the occupied territories. The LNR and DNR blocked Google on July 21 and 22, respectively.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From a Russian & Ukrainian history perspective, Russia attacking Odessa in particular is just so disgusting & amoral and a real forfeiture of any pretense that this is anything other than a greedy land grab.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: A Russian BTR-80 armored personnel carrier didn't not withstand a meeting with a Ukrainian FGM-148 Javelin missile, reportedly in #Kherson Oblast.

boom
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: Index of daily Ukraine threads

Thanks to those who have supplied links to days I was unable track down!  Let me know of additions or corrections, please.


You're doing the Lord's work, son.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Melitopol, Russian occupiers 'surprised' at airfield and railway - the mayor
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a serious question.  I've been trying to find information on current opinion on the war from the Russian populace perspective, and trends from the stat of the war until now, and am not finding a lot.  Does anyone have any good non-propaganda links with this information?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
37m
!! The Russian Ministry of Defense officially announced that the strike in #Odesa was carried out on the territory of a shipyard.

They claim that as a result of the strike, a Ukrainian warship and a warehouse of Harpoon missiles were destroyed.
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you're in Russia, make sure you're not using the default router admin pw.
Looks like an easy way to disappear a neighbour.


Moscow police are looking for an unknown who called his Wi-Fi "Glory to Ukraine"

The police arrived at the scene, where they were convinced that such a network really exists. The search for the "terrible criminal" was unsuccessful and the officers retreated with nothing. pic.twitter.com/rmUOFh0A2g
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 24, 2022
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"We offered them peace, but the barbarian peoples of Ukraine do not want peace. Yes, we targeted the safe passages, yes we committed war crimes, yes we stole their children, but when we decided to quit and just consolidate THEY decided it was time to move against the lands we claimed, so really, who are the real war mongers?"

I'm sure that it sounds even more like bullsh*t in the original Russian.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harlee: notmyjab: Index of daily Ukraine threads

Thanks to those who have supplied links to days I was unable track down!  Let me know of additions or corrections, please.

You're doing the Lord's work, son.


Good to hear... but...

If adding 3 columns to a spreadsheet each morning is the Lord's work, he needs to find a real job and move out of his dad's basement.  And turn the volume down on those harps!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not sure how long I'll be here today, since this is my short turnaround day, and I have some crap to do once I get a nap in...

So, good luck to you Father Jack!  I hope this round of bs in the hospital goes smoothly, with no unexpected hiccups, whoopsies, or "err, that ain't right..." moments!  Seven more days and in theory, you are free and clear... then you just need to get your pins back in shape! :P

/Cheers!
 
Farkin' Uke
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if anyone cares about this since it's about an MMA fighter but I've just gotta vent about this:

Nikita Krylov is an ethnic Russian fighter born in Donetsk. He used to fight under the Ukrainian flag but back in March, he fought under no flag. Because no comments were made or questions answered, it was theorized both that he actually supported the rashists and also that he supported Ukraine but feared retaliation for doing so since he likely had a lot of family in Russia proper.

Just yesterday he fought under no flag again and this got me to researching what the hell was going on. Spoiler Alert:  Ends up it's the former...😡

From wiki:
Krylov stated that if the Luhansk People's Republicever received recognition, he would be the first in line for a passport.[4][63] Ukrainian media has noted that even whilst training in Kyiv, Krylov wore a uniform bearing the Russian flag, despite the dispute between the countries.[5] However, Krylov has declared he is against the Russian invasion of Ukraine on his instagram.[64] According to UFC President Dana White, Krylov requested that the Ukrainian flag not be shown and that he wasn't announced as fighting out of Ukraine during his introduction at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall.[65]

Now I'm pissed I've EVER rooted for this baby murder loving, rapist supporting, sub human piece of orkish shiat that has back stabbed his adopted host country...
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tracianne: In Melitopol, Russian occupiers 'surprised' at airfield and railway - the mayor


Looks like someone got their hands on some thermite from the way those rails and railbed are slagged.  Only thing I can think of that would slag the steel like that to cut it, without leaving a giant crater.

That'll take a little time to fix, since they have to repair the railbed as well, properly, or risk derailment.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Farkin' Uke: Dammitsomuch. I thought that on mobile if I selected the text I wanted to quote, it would only quote that part. Anyway, my post is specifically about this part of fasahd's post:

▪In the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, the occupiers also announced that they would begin to restrict the use of Google and YouTube in the occupied territories. The LNR and DNR blocked Google on July 21 and 22, respectively.


I of course, have no idea what gets through. Early on, someone had suggested getting messages to russians about the true nature of the war through Yelp reviews. I'm not a big fan of tictok, but comunication through any means is good. Now there's this.
TikTok transferred Ukraine from a "Russian" to a "European" region | odessa-journal.com
 
Juc [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
37m
!! The Russian Ministry of Defense officially announced that the strike in #Odesa was carried out on the territory of a shipyard.

They claim that as a result of the strike, a Ukrainian warship and a warehouse of Harpoon missiles were destroyed.


thats Russia for you.
Our strike on Odessa, which we did not make, blew up a bunch of harpoon missiles despite visual evidence to the contrary
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
·
4m
⚡ Governor: Ukrainian forces kill 12 Russian soldiers from elite unit.
According to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai, Ukrainian artillery shelled positions of Russia's OMON, a special police unit within the National Guard, near the Russia-occupied Lysychansk, killing 12.


The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
·
4m
According to Haidai, the unit came to Ukraine from Sakhalin Island, some 7,000 kilometers away from Luhansk Oblast.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Creoena: So, a serious question.  I've been trying to find information on current opinion on the war from the Russian populace perspective, and trends from the stat of the war until now, and am not finding a lot.  Does anyone have any good non-propaganda links with this information?


Good luck with that!

Any remaining news sites are pure russian propaganda, the rest closed (in)voluntarily.  Past that, I'm pretty sure most social media has been cut to the western world, and nobody is dumb enough to speak out against Vlad the Incompetent, else risk getting disappeared.
 
Farkin' Uke
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Tracianne: In Melitopol, Russian occupiers 'surprised' at airfield and railway - the mayor

Looks like someone got their hands on some thermite from the way those rails and railbed are slagged.  Only thing I can think of that would slag the steel like that to cut it, without leaving a giant crater.

That'll take a little time to fix, since they have to repair the railbed as well, properly, or risk derailment.


Indeed!  As we all know, rashists would never risk life, limb, or property with unsafe infrastructure! :p

Hopefully next week we will see photos of WWII era tanks spilled all over the Melitopol railways!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

notmyjab: Harlee: notmyjab: Index of daily Ukraine threads

Thanks to those who have supplied links to days I was unable track down!  Let me know of additions or corrections, please.

You're doing the Lord's work, son.

Good to hear... but...

If adding 3 columns to a spreadsheet each morning is the Lord's work, he needs to find a real job and move out of his dad's basement.  And turn the volume down on those harps!


I for one am very glad the spreadsheet exists. That wasn't very nice of you.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian statements:
* While the saying "Loose Lips Sink Ships" is true, the Russian Navy would like to remind all sailors that fire and explosions are also threats. Please stop lighting cooking fires in the magazines. Thank you.
* Vladimir Putin has not been banned from World of Tanks. He maintains his 45% win rate by clubbing baby seals in his maxed-out Leichttraktor with gold shells.
* "Weird Al" Yankovic will not be performing at next year's May Day parade. Vanilla Ice's former hairdresser, the actor who played Red Shirt Crewman #53 from Star Trek episode 14, and the Pets.Com sock puppet assistant understudy have similarly declined to appear, although Steven Seagal is reportedly lobbying for the part.
* Yesterday's Very Special Episode of the heartwarming children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat, in which the lovable and incoherent drunken rogue Jon blew up the Kremlin by dropping his pet unexploded bomb out of the back of his taxi, was not a message to The Resistance.
* The early 2000's report of an audio log of 'screaming of damned souls in hell,' supposedly recorded by a Russian oil rig drilling team who dug so far down as to have pierced the underworld itself, was in fact a recording of a Moscow Arby's at the moment in which a vacationing Donald Trump demanded and was refused additional Horsey Sauce.
* Putin and Lukashenko do not nightly re-enact the memorable "I'm KING OF THE WORLD" scene from Titanic by embracing at the head of Putin's humongous conference table. This is a CIA lie even if it is a touching moment for both of them. Similarly, Lukashenko does not draw Putin like one of his French girls.
* It is not possible to enter a wardrobe in Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's dacha and escape to Narnia, although he has repeatedly tried.
 
Farkin' Uke
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Tracianne: In Melitopol, Russian occupiers 'surprised' at airfield and railway - the mayor

Looks like someone got their hands on some thermite from the way those rails and railbed are slagged.  Only thing I can think of that would slag the steel like that to cut it, without leaving a giant crater.

That'll take a little time to fix, since they have to repair the railbed as well, properly, or risk derailment.


Pffft!
I'm afraid you and every Western statistician are looking for such data that has become impossible to find.

On a less sciencey note, I've found the Russian YouTubers 1420 extremely interesting with "man on the street" interviews. Plenty of folk are scared to give their true opinions and I'm sure others just walk away refusing to give any sort of consent but not all are scared. Then on the flip side it's also interesting to hear from the brainwashed population as well. Like I said, not at all "scientific" or the "data" you're looking for, but interesting nonetheless so I thought I'd share
 
Zeroth Law [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fasahd: notmyjab: Harlee: notmyjab: Index of daily Ukraine threads

Thanks to those who have supplied links to days I was unable track down!  Let me know of additions or corrections, please.

You're doing the Lord's work, son.

Good to hear... but...

If adding 3 columns to a spreadsheet each morning is the Lord's work, he needs to find a real job and move out of his dad's basement.  And turn the volume down on those harps!

I for one am very glad the spreadsheet exists. That wasn't very nice of you.


Pssst: he was making fun of himself
 
Creoena
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Creoena: So, a serious question.  I've been trying to find information on current opinion on the war from the Russian populace perspective, and trends from the stat of the war until now, and am not finding a lot.  Does anyone have any good non-propaganda links with this information?

Good luck with that!

Any remaining news sites are pure russian propaganda, the rest closed (in)voluntarily.  Past that, I'm pretty sure most social media has been cut to the western world, and nobody is dumb enough to speak out against Vlad the Incompetent, else risk getting disappeared.


Yea I figured information on this is scarce.  I'm just really curious how well turning Russia into North Korea is working from the populace's perspective and whether the casualties Russia is suffering has changed opinion any, either by making people angry that their sons, brothers, etc. are dying and blaming Ukraine and the western world, or whether it's just making them angrier at Putin.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bloobeary: I'm here, too.

I just can't always think something funny to say.


That's okay! Donuts and muffins should be here in a minute.

I'm not sure about manifesto for my writings, but I'll take it for now until I think of something better.

As promised, I've got another installment of my air power report. Just hot off the presses. Let me shoehorn it into farks editor here and I'll have it up in a few minutes.


Random photo:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Poland's fundraiser for a Bayraktar: https://zrzutka.pl/en/na-polskiego-bayraktara-dla-armii-ukrainy


Humanitarian aid:

World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine: https://www.wrru.org

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://t.me/combat_ftg/1310
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections/for-mens
An art auction (through Aug 5?): https://event.auctria.com/c597b4c6-fd41-4573-9eab-c4004a3b3efe/
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Artwork made from war debris: https://airauctioneer.com/forever-with-ukraine-rocket-art
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
 
Farkin' Uke
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Juc: Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
37m
!! The Russian Ministry of Defense officially announced that the strike in #Odesa was carried out on the territory of a shipyard.

They claim that as a result of the strike, a Ukrainian warship and a warehouse of Harpoon missiles were destroyed.

thats Russia for you.
Our strike on Odessa, which we did not make, blew up a bunch of harpoon missiles despite visual evidence to the contrary


You forgot to mention that it "undoubtedly" destroyed more Harpoon missiles than Ukraine even ever had! (And all the HIMARS, too....again)
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: bloobeary: I'm here, too.

I just can't always think something funny to say.

That's okay! Donuts and muffins should be here in a minute.

I'm not sure about manifesto for my writings, but I'll take it for now until I think of something better.

As promised, I've got another installment of my air power report. Just hot off the presses. Let me shoehorn it into farks editor here and I'll have it up in a few minutes.


Random photo:

[Fark user image 850x849]


...  I've seen and used switches like that before on industrial sites....
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Medic Zero: bloobeary: I'm here, too.

I just can't always think something funny to say.

That's okay! Donuts and muffins should be here in a minute.

I'm not sure about manifesto for my writings, but I'll take it for now until I think of something better.

As promised, I've got another installment of my air power report. Just hot off the presses. Let me shoehorn it into farks editor here and I'll have it up in a few minutes.


Random photo:

[Fark user image 850x849]

...  I've seen and used switches like that before on industrial sites....


What's the crucial difference between the two states?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


This is apparently a picture that russia is showing as proof of the hit on a Ukrainian warship...
 
Oneiros
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well shiat.
Looks like https://prytulafoundation.org/en got yanked due to supposedly bad whois info by their domain registrar.They're the one who raised money for 3 bayraktars for Ukraine, and had been doing lots of humanitarian work.(The guy running it might be considered an oligarch, but he's been doing good things as well as I know).If anyone has alternate working links, please let me know
 
Farkin' Uke
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: bloobeary: I'm here, too.

I just can't always think something funny to say.

That's okay! Donuts and muffins should be here in a minute.

I'm not sure about manifesto for my writings, but I'll take it for now until I think of something better.

As promised, I've got another installment of my air power report. Just hot off the presses. Let me shoehorn it into farks editor here and I'll have it up in a few minutes.


Random photo:

[Fark user image image 850x849]


Hey, I'd just like to add that I am definitely a fan of your posts, too!

I've seen YouTuber Perun's links in these threads. I tune into every one of them and find them fascinating as well. If you're able to make slideshows and post them up to YT, you may be able to make some coin on the side for all your efforts...
 
Displayed 50 of 79 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.