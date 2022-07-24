 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sun Gazette)   Families of TWA-800 victims file suit that blames U.S. Navy for accidentally shooting down the plane   (sungazette.com) divider line
77
    More: Strange, TWA Flight 800, Missile Defense Agency, Federal government of the United States, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Trans World Airlines, U.S. Department of Defense, Atlantic Ocean, Lockheed Martin  
•       •       •

1485 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2022 at 9:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



77 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They've got a whistleblower from the Navy who started all this.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, FFS
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Slightly off topic, I lost a friend in the twin towers, very sadly her husband died on flight 800!
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Coverups aren't exactly unknown but it would be quite something for so many sailors to have kept this a secret, even under threats from superiors. If you're on a ship and a missile launches you'd know about it. There would have to be at least a hundred sailors who would have known about this.
This was a huge deal, over two hundred people dead, in the media for weeks, months. And no one blabbed until now?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They'll need a lot lot of evidence to prove it and disprove investigation findings. Pillow guy will have it in two weeks.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The lawsuit states: "Only recently, thanks to the work of physicist, Dr. Thomas Stalcup, through his Freedom of Information Act litigation in Massachusetts federal court, has evidence emerged proving that the TWA 800 explosion was not caused by any defect in the airplane, but instead by an errant United States missile fired at aerial target drones flying nearby."

I doubt any such evidence exists.  If it were true then the news media would be all over it.   They love a good scandal.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Coverups aren't exactly unknown but it would be quite something for so many sailors to have kept this a secret, even under threats from superiors. If you're on a ship and a missile launches you'd know about it. There would have to be at least a hundred sailors who would have known about this.
This was a huge deal, over two hundred people dead, in the media for weeks, months. And no one blabbed until now?


Early on lots of stuff pointed to a missile except for the facts you mentioned. That would be a heck of a coverup.

/my mother knew people who died on that flight
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There would be explosive residue on at least some of the wreckage. Or a piece of the missile.

I'm sorry for their loss, but I doubt that's a secret that could be kept by that many people for so long.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tanqueray: They've got a whistleblower from the Navy who started all this.


Also, this guy who seems all there.

/s
 
kittenfoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lost a co-worker on that flight. Brilliant mathematician. He, his wife, and his son all died. Thinking about what their final moments must have been like really messed with my head for a while. I remember some network news reporter of that era promoting a theory that it was a missile, but as far as I know, it was thoroughly debunked. I feel for those family members.
 
SummerOf69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOLS, yeah, because none of the other skin painting radars operating in NYC's airports would ever notice that fast mover tracking to a mid-air collision with an airliner.

This is what happens when an education system has failed. People believe any horseshiat told to them with a confident tone.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For what it's worth, I remember when this happened and do recall a few witnesses who said they thought they saw something like a missle being launched proximate to the flight path (?) at the time. Nothing ever came of it but I do remember those claims.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when this happened.  THere was always something fishy about it.  Planes just don't usually blow up in mid air after take off.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People don't like to believe that bad things happen without malicious actors.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: For what it's worth, I remember when this happened and do recall a few witnesses who said they thought they saw something like a missle being launched proximate to the flight path (?) at the time. Nothing ever came of it but I do remember those claims.


One of the least reliable sources of evidence are eyewitnesses.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when the entire culture and belief system of a country accepts grifters, liars and lunatics without ever once applying any critical thinking or questioning.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: People don't like to believe that bad things happen without malicious actors.


Yeah-- Sioux City was a billion to one chance of happening, but since it happened they redesigned the plane.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's president of an electronics company that designs and produces cellular and satellite environmental monitoring stations.

Welp, that's all the evidence I needed to be convinced, yup. MikeCellphoneGuy is on the case and has cracked it.

/also, of course our govt is certainly not beyond a coverup, but it would be an asinine stretch for any Navy chain of command authorizing then performing missile training ops directly in commercial passenger jet takeoff/landing zones. Anything is possible with military incompetence, but that is a stretch.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: I remember when this happened.  THere was always something fishy about it.  Planes just don't usually blow up in mid air after take off.


You could be more wrong, but I'm not sure how.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm an excellent driver: This is what happens when the entire culture and belief system of a country accepts grifters, liars and lunatics without ever once applying any critical thinking or questioning.


Flight 800 truthers were a precursor of 9/11 truthers.  Same febrile swamp, but a much smaller community.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure the plane didn't fire the missile itself in a false flag operation to discredit Subway and eventually Fred Deluca, and then to make way for the Clintons to build a private email server to hide Hunter Biden's Pizzagate connections?

I mean, are we SURE?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.  When the lawsuit is thrown out, each plaintiff should be given a 100-year ban from filing any case in any federal court.
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: There would be explosive residue on at least some of the wreckage. Or a piece of the missile.

I'm sorry for their loss, but I doubt that's a secret that could be kept by that many people for so long.


...or anyone allowing aerial gunnery near a heavily used commercial flight path.

I got an incentive ride in the back of an F-15.  We had to fly out to the middle of nowhere first before the pilot was even allowed to do low level flying.

Just to fly low and fast (subsonic).  Not fire live ordnance.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sleeper_agent: Sioux City



And it's considered a minor miracle because the majority of people survived instead of everyone dying. But Jesus Christ the stats look horrible. 
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SummerOf69: This is what happens when an education system has failed. People believe any horseshiat told to them with a confident tone.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father was friends with one of the recovery divers. He would have said something if there were signs of a missile.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Joe USer: My father was friends with one of the recovery divers. He would have said something if there were signs of a missile.


Or would he?......hmmmmmmm
Seriously though, which Uber-rich billionaire conspiracy theorist is bankrolling this lawsuit?  It seems ridiculous a lawsuit is being filed after 26 years without any actual new evidence
 
Theeng
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: NewportBarGuy: There would be explosive residue on at least some of the wreckage. Or a piece of the missile.

I'm sorry for their loss, but I doubt that's a secret that could be kept by that many people for so long.

...or anyone allowing aerial gunnery near a heavily used commercial flight path.

I got an incentive ride in the back of an F-15.  We had to fly out to the middle of nowhere first before the pilot was even allowed to do low level flying.

Just to fly low and fast (subsonic).  Not fire live ordnance.


Granted I went in later, but the Navy is ultra careful about doing anything related to firearms/missiles etc. anywhere near a plane.  Even doing a pistol qualification on the  fantail of the ship underway in the middle of nowhere has people with eyes glued to the sky/radar for planes.  I think even with pistols we'd stop the qual if a plane came within 10 Nautical miles/25000 ft height of the ship.

This though? This is goddamn stupid, you not only have the Navy covering it up but multiple agencies as well with explosive residue being insanely obvious.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: For what it's worth, I remember when this happened and do recall a few witnesses who said they thought they saw something like a missle being launched proximate to the flight path (?) at the time. Nothing ever came of it but I do remember those claims.


It was because of the different travel times between light and sound. For some reason people expect them to be identical when they are not, so because they saw the explosion before hearing it it must be a missile strike.

What happened was high voltage wire being bundled with low voltage wire, and they were old with cracking insulation. There was a fuel tank right above the air conditioner, and running the AC for 2.5 hours while sitting on the tarmac had heated the fuel in the tank beyond its vapor point. And yes, those wires ran INSIDE the fuel tank. So once it sparked, it went kaboom
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: Are we sure the plane didn't fire the missile itself in a false flag operation to discredit Subway and eventually Fred Deluca, and then to make way for the Clintons to build a private email server to hide Hunter Biden's Pizzagate connections?

I mean, are we SURE?


I heard the basement of the plane was used by the lizard people as a pedophile trafficing ring.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wasn't this the first two hundred on the "Clinton's Body Count?"  I feel like the seeds of Qanon were sewn in that era.

/goddamn shape changing lizard people from Mars
//goddamn nutjob ex English college professors
///David Icke (icky)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Missle fuel doesn't burn hot enough to melt jet steel.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: There would be explosive residue on at least some of the wreckage.


There was.
 
assjuice
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

growinthings: Slightly off topic, I lost a friend in the twin towers, very sadly her husband died on flight 800!


!!!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Right, because the five-year exhaustive NTSB investigation that conclusively proved it was a spark in appallingly defective wiring that ignited fumes in an undercooled fuel tank, because nobody thought the temperature inside the tank would ever get above the flashpoint for jet fuel (a subsequent test flight with NTSB and FAA officials found that indeed the temperature was a terrifying 40 degrees above the flashpoint and still climbing when they aborted the flight) HAS to be wrong.

The NTSB did admit they could not account for traces of explosive residue on some of the recovered parts; but none of the 75% of the recovered plane showed any sign of having been hit by a missile (and no, it wasn't like there was exactly 25% of the plane missing that could have been struck by a missile). They believe it may have been transfer from the military personnel who assisted in the recovery operations, which is not unreasonable.

But since this is now a world where we create our own reality, sure, it was a missile fired from more than 150 miles outside the range where a missile could have even targeted the plane, and miraculously hit it. Why not.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Sleeper_agent: Sioux City


And it's considered a minor miracle because the majority of people survived instead of everyone dying. But Jesus Christ the stats look horrible. 
[upload.wikimedia.org image 800x1205]


LOL-- "Passenger who moved to flight deck to help". AKA, the reason more than half survived. (also not where he described himself sitting)
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Whatever you do, don't blink
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Look up boating accidents between Groton CT and the Atlantic.
The Navy will murder people and wave "national security" as their magic pass.

Sail boats don't just flip over on a calm day.

/"Nope. Can't talk about submarine movements. Classified."
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: Are we sure the plane didn't fire the missile itself in a false flag operation to discredit Subway and eventually Fred Deluca, and then to make way for the Clintons to build a private email server to hide Hunter Biden's Pizzagate connections?

I mean, are we SURE?


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Look up boating accidents between Groton CT and the Atlantic.
The Navy will murder people and wave "national security" as their magic pass.

Sail boats don't just flip over on a calm day.

/"Nope. Can't talk about submarine movements. Classified."


Of course, also look up rogue waves and drunk boaters.

Sailboats absolutely can flip over on a calm day.
 
benelane
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: I remember when this happened.  THere was always something fishy about it.  Planes just don't usually blow up in mid air after take off.


Says you
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Right, because the five-year exhaustive NTSB investigation that conclusively proved it was a spark in appallingly defective wiring that ignited fumes in an undercooled fuel tank, because nobody thought the temperature inside the tank would ever get above the flashpoint for jet fuel (a subsequent test flight with NTSB and FAA officials found that indeed the temperature was a terrifying 40 degrees above the flashpoint and still climbing when they aborted the flight) HAS to be wrong.

The NTSB did admit they could not account for traces of explosive residue on some of the recovered parts; but none of the 75% of the recovered plane showed any sign of having been hit by a missile (and no, it wasn't like there was exactly 25% of the plane missing that could have been struck by a missile). They believe it may have been transfer from the military personnel who assisted in the recovery operations, which is not unreasonable.

But since this is now a world where we create our own reality, sure, it was a missile fired from more than 150 miles outside the range where a missile could have even targeted the plane, and miraculously hit it. Why not.


I wasn't sure, but you make a strong argument. Totally a missile.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Laobaojun: Look up boating accidents between Groton CT and the Atlantic.
The Navy will murder people and wave "national security" as their magic pass.

Sail boats don't just flip over on a calm day.

/"Nope. Can't talk about submarine movements. Classified."

Of course, also look up rogue waves and drunk boaters.

Sailboats absolutely can flip over on a calm day.



Turn down for what! Boat-Fail (extended video-mix)
Youtube Kz8rjZiADts
 
Bishop of Southfark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: thatboyoverthere: Sleeper_agent: Sioux City


And it's considered a minor miracle because the majority of people survived instead of everyone dying. But Jesus Christ the stats look horrible.
[upload.wikimedia.org image 800x1205]

LOL-- "Passenger who moved to flight deck to help". AKA, the reason more than half survived. (also not where he described himself sitting)


That passenger was a pilot and a flight instructor if I recall correctly.
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Right, because the five-year exhaustive NTSB investigation that conclusively proved it was a spark in appallingly defective wiring that ignited fumes in an undercooled fuel tank, because nobody thought the temperature inside the tank would ever get above the flashpoint for jet fuel (a subsequent test flight with NTSB and FAA officials found that indeed the temperature was a terrifying 40 degrees above the flashpoint and still climbing when they aborted the flight) HAS to be wrong.

The NTSB did admit they could not account for traces of explosive residue on some of the recovered parts; but none of the 75% of the recovered plane showed any sign of having been hit by a missile (and no, it wasn't like there was exactly 25% of the plane missing that could have been struck by a missile). They believe it may have been transfer from the military personnel who assisted in the recovery operations, which is not unreasonable.

But since this is now a world where we create our own reality, sure, it was a missile fired from more than 150 miles outside the range where a missile could have even targeted the plane, and miraculously hit it. Why not.


If you read the link posted at the top of the thread, the claim is that they were testing a new radar system where the targeting radar was on a separate ship "miles away".  I'm not disagreeing with the rest of your points, but it being outside normal targeting range is explainable.
 
Theeng
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: For what it's worth, I remember when this happened and do recall a few witnesses who said they thought they saw something like a missle being launched proximate to the flight path (?) at the time. Nothing ever came of it but I do remember those claims.


People also claimed that they saw missiles impact the pentagon, people who "thought" they saw a missile who have never even seen a missile up close, let alone in flight.

Take that with a massive amount of salt.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: What happened was high voltage wire being bundled with low voltage wire, and they were old with cracking insulation. There was a fuel tank right above the air conditioner, and running the AC for 2.5 hours while sitting on the tarmac had heated the fuel in the tank beyond its vapor point. And yes, those wires ran INSIDE the fuel tank. So once it sparked, it went kaboom


Yep, there were problems found with the aircraft's wiring were found, including evidence of arcing in the fuel quantity indication system wiring that enters the tank. On the cockpit voice recording the captain remarked on the "crazy" readings from the FQIS about 2 minutes 30 second before the explosion, so it was known to be malfunctioning right at the time of the explosion.

For a somewhat comparable accident, check this one out: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philippine_Airlines_Flight_143

A Boeing 737 was parked in Manila where it was 95ºF and the AC running for 30 minutes prior to takeoff. The center wing tank of that aircraft hadn't been filled with fuel for 2 months. When pushing back from the gate, something sparked an explosion of fuel vapors to the point that the entire floor of the passenger compartment was violently pushed upward and the outer wing tanks ruptured and caught on fire.

For TWA 800, had the center wing tank been filled with fuel this accident probably would not have happened.
 
autistat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Coverups aren't exactly unknown but it would be quite something for so many sailors to have kept this a secret, even under threats from superiors. If you're on a ship and a missile launches you'd know about it. There would have to be at least a hundred sailors who would have known about this.
This was a huge deal, over two hundred people dead, in the media for weeks, months. And no one blabbed until now?


Why do you think the sailors were aware that the missile hit a plane? Do you think there's just dozens of people sitting on the deck of a ship watching a missile launch? War isn't like a movie. People were inside of a ship looking at targets on a radar and they shot a missile at a radar target. There's a very solid chance only a few people actually "witnessed" what happened, IE KNEW THE MISSILE HIT A PLANE
 
NINEv2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: DrEMHmrk2: Are we sure the plane didn't fire the missile itself in a false flag operation to discredit Subway and eventually Fred Deluca, and then to make way for the Clintons to build a private email server to hide Hunter Biden's Pizzagate connections?

I mean, are we SURE?

I heard the basement of the plane was used by the lizard people as a pedophile trafficing ring.


It's where the fake electors met with JFK jr while he was cooking up some chemtrail sauce.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The initial phase of the NTSB investigation landed on three possible causes for the crash - bomb, missile, or mechanical failure.

Because two of the three were potentially tied to terrorism (not US military exercise gone awry), the FBI was brought in.

The FBI interviewed 244 people, including many who claimed they saw some kind of bright light streaking upward and toward the aircraft.

The FBI then brought in the CIA to analyze the witness accounts and relavant flight and radar data.

The CIA said people weren't seeing a missile, they were seeing a burning plane already in stages of breaking apart. The FBI then did its own analysis and came to the same conclusion.

Then, after the largest and most expensive investigation in NTSB history, they came to the final conclusion that an explosion in the center wing fuel tank was the cause.
 
Displayed 50 of 77 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.