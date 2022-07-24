 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Wonder what the planter's Fark handle is?   (bbc.com) divider line
15
    More: Spiffy, Chlorophyll, council planter, Councillor Andrew Parry, Cannabis, social media, parish council, Management occupations, Ms Veronica  
•       •       •

499 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2022 at 8:45 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Silly.  Those plants look more decorative, than a person trying to grow flower.  And you have to admit, they are nice looking plants.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure that was me.. I throw the extra seeds I get on hiking trails.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wondering Trifecta now in play.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Silly.  Those plants look more decorative, than a person trying to grow flower.  And you have to admit, they are nice looking plants.


I was going to say the opposite.  It looks like ugly weeds got into the flower boxes.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Honestly, they might be tomato plants hastily pruned as a prank.

Fark gardening thread coming early this week?
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"The parish council said they were "not part of this year's schedule""

You gotta love English humor.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It wouldn't have made great flower, but those are pretty healthy and good looking. Shame really, it's quite a versatile plant and could be grown decoratively if there wasn't so much long lasting stigma.
 
Mouser
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Silly.  Those plants look more decorative, than a person trying to grow flower.  And you have to admit, they are nice looking plants.


According to Tolkien, the men of Gondor thought the hobbits' pipeweed plant was just a decorative flower.  It never occurred to them to try to smoke it.
 
wejash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dorset sounds pretty uptight.

They could really use something to lighten up.

Maybe something recreational.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Next, somebody should put psilocybin mushroom spores on their hat and walk all over the town.
 
B0redd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh nooooo what are we to do?


Legalize ofc
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Many Jane grows tall, not appropriate for decorative planters. It should go in the shrubbery.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mr Peanut, obviously
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We're allowed to grow 4 electric-lettuce plants per household here in the great baked north.
Maybe it's time for the UK to legalize their garden displays.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I can identify most plants so my head did a 360 when I spotted them in the council planter."
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.