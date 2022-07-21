 Skip to content
(Reason Magazine)   Want a visa to the US? Fill out this form, pay $160, and wait 8 months for an interview   (reason.com) divider line
40
    More: Asinine, Federal government of the United States, Visa Waiver Program, Travel, Ho Chi Minh, Visa, international travel, nonimmigrant visas, nonimmigrant visa issuance  
•       •       •

40 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Because we are a shiathole country?
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Because we are a shiathole country?


Yes, but it's hard to get that sweet tourist/business money when we're forcing people to plan their trips a year out.  Maybe we'd be less of a shiathole country if we facilitated legitimate travel here.

Who am I kidding?  We're boned.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just walk in through Mexico, that border is wide open.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Because we are a shiathole country?


Do you need help packing to leave?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Just walk in through Mexico, that border is wide open.


You first, Skippy, and let us know how that goes for you. Maybe pack a few kilos of fentanyl with you, seeing as how the border is so porous.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: aleister_greynight: Because we are a shiathole country?

Do you need help packing to leave?


\O
I do!!!  Im checking out freight shippers now but holy shiat they are expensive.  Maybe ill just take clothes with me. 🙁
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: aleister_greynight: Because we are a shiathole country?

Do you need help packing to leave?


Space lawyer, internet nurse, and now relocation specialist. You're one busy bee.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: feckingmorons: aleister_greynight: Because we are a shiathole country?

Do you need help packing to leave?

\O
I do!!!  Im checking out freight shippers now but holy shiat they are expensive.  Maybe ill just take clothes with me. 🙁


I'd like to leave, but other countries generally don't want people older than 50.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to scoff at the 8 month wait before realizing it's for a visitor's visa. When I sponsored my aunt (an accountant) and uncle (a civil engineer) from the Philippines for residency visas it took years to get an interview.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to shiat on the government for targeting immigration and making it shiatty, but I'm used to dealing with the VA.  Nine months would be quick for them.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swamp draining ran off the good people.


And will again.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defund the United States.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I was going to scoff at the 8 month wait before realizing it's for a visitor's visa. When I sponsored my aunt (an accountant) and uncle (a civil engineer) from the Philippines for residency visas it took years to get an interview.


My understand from one of my Mexican colleagues is that, from Mexico, it is taking months longer to get a travel visa to the US.  She has family in Mexico City and they wanted to visit up here in L.A. but can't because it's taking so long.  Ironically, she's moving back to Mexico next month, and will have to deal with the US Consulate there, and she's told me the horror stories!    I didn't realize Mexicans needed a tourist visa to visit us, while we do not.  Did you know that???
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as people are willing to overstay their visas to work for slave wages here in the States, legit travelers are going to have to put up with the bureaucratic BS we have to impose to try and stop it.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Q:  Why Do Travelers to the U.S. Have To Wait an Average of 247 Days for Their Visa Interviews?

A: Covid-19 and...

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Just walk in through Mexico, that border is wide open.


I was assured by dip shiat Trump that that was completely secured as promised for the lowly price of X billion dollars that Mexico paid for. I'm confused
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Ragin' Asian: I was going to scoff at the 8 month wait before realizing it's for a visitor's visa. When I sponsored my aunt (an accountant) and uncle (a civil engineer) from the Philippines for residency visas it took years to get an interview.

My understand from one of my Mexican colleagues is that, from Mexico, it is taking months longer to get a travel visa to the US.  She has family in Mexico City and they wanted to visit up here in L.A. but can't because it's taking so long.  Ironically, she's moving back to Mexico next month, and will have to deal with the US Consulate there, and she's told me the horror stories!    I didn't realize Mexicans needed a tourist visa to visit us, while we do not.  Did you know that???


I had no idea. Though everyone I know from south of the border are asylum seekers from South America so I haven't been privy to the Mexico to US process. Christ, that must be a bureaucratic nightmare.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Ragin' Asian: I was going to scoff at the 8 month wait before realizing it's for a visitor's visa. When I sponsored my aunt (an accountant) and uncle (a civil engineer) from the Philippines for residency visas it took years to get an interview.

My understand from one of my Mexican colleagues is that, from Mexico, it is taking months longer to get a travel visa to the US.  She has family in Mexico City and they wanted to visit up here in L.A. but can't because it's taking so long.  Ironically, she's moving back to Mexico next month, and will have to deal with the US Consulate there, and she's told me the horror stories!    I didn't realize Mexicans needed a tourist visa to visit us, while we do not.  Did you know that???


Americans can travel visa-free to most of the world, but we require most of the world to obtain a visa to travel here.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My wife's green card paperwork was sent back 3 times for a form that wasn't required. Each time they opened the medical packet for no reason requiring us to get a new once each time for around 600. The kick backs also sent us to the back of the line for processing each time adding 6 months.

Once it was finally accepted and we had our interview and the woman said they use a lot of contractors to process the packets and it was likely that the person processing ours was looking for checks or payment from the government and didn't care or look what they were tearing open in the process and they opened an investigation in to it, but we never heard the outcome.

NOW, that's the green card there is a separate process for the social security number. you also need to apply for that after the green card. Sometimes this process is automatic and sometimes its not and it takes 6 weeks to find out and you just need to wait. 6 weeks past and well it didn't process. So you need to setup another in person interview for it to be approved then then wait for immigration to verify they approved the green card. After they lose the paperwork for this as well and it needs to be sent again (another 2 month) the S.S. card can be processed and that will take another month.
 
wejash
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Ragin' Asian: I was going to scoff at the 8 month wait before realizing it's for a visitor's visa. When I sponsored my aunt (an accountant) and uncle (a civil engineer) from the Philippines for residency visas it took years to get an interview.

My understand from one of my Mexican colleagues is that, from Mexico, it is taking months longer to get a travel visa to the US.  She has family in Mexico City and they wanted to visit up here in L.A. but can't because it's taking so long.  Ironically, she's moving back to Mexico next month, and will have to deal with the US Consulate there, and she's told me the horror stories!    I didn't realize Mexicans needed a tourist visa to visit us, while we do not.  Did you know that???


Well sure.

Imagine you were a raging racist and bigot who thought foreigners, particularly those with a different complexion than you, were like contagion that might infect your precious Gilead just by touching our soil.

Then imagine you were to design an "immigration" system that had to appear objective and open to those same people...but served your purposes effectively.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've never understood the idea of a visiting visa. Okay, so we want a brief background to know if you've burned a bus load of nuns. Your country should be able to quickly tell us if you're that scum. Of not, then maybe an extended period of background performance by the CIA is a worthy recognized experience for them.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: raerae1980: Ragin' Asian: I was going to scoff at the 8 month wait before realizing it's for a visitor's visa. When I sponsored my aunt (an accountant) and uncle (a civil engineer) from the Philippines for residency visas it took years to get an interview.

My understand from one of my Mexican colleagues is that, from Mexico, it is taking months longer to get a travel visa to the US.  She has family in Mexico City and they wanted to visit up here in L.A. but can't because it's taking so long.  Ironically, she's moving back to Mexico next month, and will have to deal with the US Consulate there, and she's told me the horror stories!    I didn't realize Mexicans needed a tourist visa to visit us, while we do not.  Did you know that???

I had no idea. Though everyone I know from south of the border are asylum seekers from South America so I haven't been privy to the Mexico to US process. Christ, that must be a bureaucratic nightmare.


YEP!   And everytime I start to complain about the Italian Consulate, she adds her own Mexican Consulate horror story as a good comparison....usualy I shut up afterwards, LOL!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Brosephus: raerae1980: Ragin' Asian: I was going to scoff at the 8 month wait before realizing it's for a visitor's visa. When I sponsored my aunt (an accountant) and uncle (a civil engineer) from the Philippines for residency visas it took years to get an interview.

My understand from one of my Mexican colleagues is that, from Mexico, it is taking months longer to get a travel visa to the US.  She has family in Mexico City and they wanted to visit up here in L.A. but can't because it's taking so long.  Ironically, she's moving back to Mexico next month, and will have to deal with the US Consulate there, and she's told me the horror stories!    I didn't realize Mexicans needed a tourist visa to visit us, while we do not.  Did you know that???

Americans can travel visa-free to most of the world, but we require most of the world to obtain a visa to travel here.


Yeah, so I had no idea it was THAT bad for a tourist visa.   I mean..........christ on a stick, I have a hard enough time planning a trip three months ahead let alone a WHOLE year.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have to renew my visa next year. Current wait time at the consulate back home is like 87 days or so, up from 54 days the last time I did this (pre pandemic)

Visitor visas have 300 day wait time, jfc
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wejash: raerae1980: Ragin' Asian: I was going to scoff at the 8 month wait before realizing it's for a visitor's visa. When I sponsored my aunt (an accountant) and uncle (a civil engineer) from the Philippines for residency visas it took years to get an interview.

My understand from one of my Mexican colleagues is that, from Mexico, it is taking months longer to get a travel visa to the US.  She has family in Mexico City and they wanted to visit up here in L.A. but can't because it's taking so long.  Ironically, she's moving back to Mexico next month, and will have to deal with the US Consulate there, and she's told me the horror stories!    I didn't realize Mexicans needed a tourist visa to visit us, while we do not.  Did you know that???

Well sure.

Imagine you were a raging racist and bigot who thought foreigners, particularly those with a different complexion than you, were like contagion that might infect your precious Gilead just by touching our soil.

Then imagine you were to design an "immigration" system that had to appear objective and open to those same people...but served your purposes effectively.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Too late to reconsider the US World Cup and Olympics hosting duties, isn't it?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

raerae1980: YEP!   And everytime I start to complain about the Italian Consulate, she adds her own Mexican Consulate horror story as a good comparison....usualy I shut up afterwards, LOL!


From what I can recall if your previous posts, you travel quite a bit? Have you considered getting Global Entry? It's so worth the nominal expense.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: raerae1980: YEP!   And everytime I start to complain about the Italian Consulate, she adds her own Mexican Consulate horror story as a good comparison....usualy I shut up afterwards, LOL!

From what I can recall if your previous posts, you travel quite a bit? Have you considered getting Global Entry? It's so worth the nominal expense.


Yes, I've considered it, and also getting TSA clearance (for work) but I don't need it yet.   :-)
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Probably has to do with the fact that American's don't like spending money on stuff and that there are few workers having to delve thru that pile of shiat to the #1 most visited country in the world.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ohh story time!


The Foreign Police station in Prague
Youtube aTN0Mdvc7GQ

Here was my experience nearly 15 years ago for a Czech visa (not my video, but it was like this every day).

Repeating this for 3 month visa, then 6 months, then 1 year, then 2 year, another 2 year and finally permanent residency. They handed out your numbers once you got inside, so this was a fight to get your number. I remember getting there after midnight one time in the winter so I could get s number when the door opened at 8am.

// Was at the foreign police last week and they finally have a reservation system in 2022
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Ragin' Asian: I was going to scoff at the 8 month wait before realizing it's for a visitor's visa. When I sponsored my aunt (an accountant) and uncle (a civil engineer) from the Philippines for residency visas it took years to get an interview.

My understand from one of my Mexican colleagues is that, from Mexico, it is taking months longer to get a travel visa to the US.  She has family in Mexico City and they wanted to visit up here in L.A. but can't because it's taking so long.  Ironically, she's moving back to Mexico next month, and will have to deal with the US Consulate there, and she's told me the horror stories!    I didn't realize Mexicans needed a tourist visa to visit us, while we do not.  Did you know that???


I never knew about that lack of reciprocity until a few months ago. New neighbor is a US citizen born in Mexico. She and her husband travel to Mexico City to visit her family, as those family members can't get visas to come here. The delays and red tape sound horrific.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Just walk in through Mexico, that border is wide open.


It's so wide open, we caught a billion migrants in six months!
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It took 8 months for my wife* to get her passport, so we missed the conference in Canada we had booked. They wanted proof that she was legally divorced, 30 years after the fact. No, we don't want the original papers, we want a certified copy! At least, she got both sets back eventually.

*Born in Portland, OR to two Americans also born in Portland, OR. All of her grandparents were born in Oregon, ditto great-grands.

When there's no penalty for doing your job poorly or not at all, you end up with a lot of people collecting a paycheck for doing nothing.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Because we are a shiathole country?


If we were a shiathole country, there would be next to no one applying for travel visas.   And massive amounts of people would be fleeing the country.  Instead we have massive amounts at our southern border trying to enter it.
 
Fano
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I was going to scoff at the 8 month wait before realizing it's for a visitor's visa. When I sponsored my aunt (an accountant) and uncle (a civil engineer) from the Philippines for residency visas it took years to get an interview.


It's ridiculous how long the process takes
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Years ago people didn't have to have a transit visa when just making an international fight connection thru the US. I wonder if it also takes months to get one of those. Absurd if they do. They are not even staying in the country.

Not sure if this unique to the US, but I'm unaware of other western country requiring such type of visa.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: aleister_greynight: Because we are a shiathole country?

If we were a shiathole country, there would be next to no one applying for travel visas.   And massive amounts of people would be fleeing the country.  Instead we have massive amounts at our southern border trying to enter it.


It's one to visit, it's another to actually live here.   Also, do you have any idea how EXPENSIVE it is to leave this country??   Like...*mind blows away* expensive.
https://www.newsweek.com/post-about-why-americans-cant-just-move-another-country-sparks-debate-1710937

There's different stats in the article, but immigration out of the US has been at it lowest since records were kept in 1947, which I found very surprising.
 
Theeng
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

natazha: It took 8 months for my wife* to get her passport, so we missed the conference in Canada we had booked. They wanted proof that she was legally divorced, 30 years after the fact. No, we don't want the original papers, we want a certified copy! At least, she got both sets back eventually.

*Born in Portland, OR to two Americans also born in Portland, OR. All of her grandparents were born in Oregon, ditto great-grands.

When there's no penalty for doing your job poorly or not at all, you end up with a lot of people collecting a paycheck for doing nothing.


Or when the system has been deliberately set up to be this way and understaffed to be shiat because one political party wants it to fail.  See also the VA (they are getting better, slowly, very very slowly).
 
akallen404
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I was going to scoff at the 8 month wait before realizing it's for a visitor's visa. When I sponsored my aunt (an accountant) and uncle (a civil engineer) from the Philippines for residency visas it took years to get an interview.


And then there's my coworker from Albania, who managed to get an interview a couple of weeks after applying and seemed genuinely surprised that it doesn't work that way for everyone.

It's almost like US immigration policies are capricious and arbitrary.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Eightballjacket: aleister_greynight: Because we are a shiathole country?

If we were a shiathole country, there would be next to no one applying for travel visas.   And massive amounts of people would be fleeing the country.  Instead we have massive amounts at our southern border trying to enter it.

It's one to visit, it's another to actually live here.   Also, do you have any idea how EXPENSIVE it is to leave this country??   Like...*mind blows away* expensive.
https://www.newsweek.com/post-about-why-americans-cant-just-move-another-country-sparks-debate-1710937

There's different stats in the article, but immigration out of the US has been at it lowest since records were kept in 1947, which I found very surprising.


These articles are endlessly amusing. It's great when people find out how anti-immigrant much of the world is.  Of course Americans think only the US makes it difficult for immigrants.
 
