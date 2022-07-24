 Skip to content
(Tour de France)   CSB Sunday Morning: In honor of the last day of the 2022 Tour de France, let's hear your bicycle stories   (letour.fr) divider line
    Tour de France, bicycle stories  
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Birthday, late summer of 1979. I had only one request: a new bike. Specifically, a BMX style bike. Because they were cool, of course. Because for a 12-year-old, a bicycle meant one thing and one thing only: freedom.

These were the glory days of being a kid. We were all "free range" kids whose only rule was "be home by the time the streetlights came on". We lived near some large words at the outskirts of the 'burbs and had our choice of riding to the local strip mall hangout or through the "forest" as we called it.

No internet, no video games, maybe six or seven channels on TV between VHF and UHF. And we lived in a neighborhood with a lot of other kids all around the same age, so we often formed packs and rode like were the pre-teen version of what we thought was a motorcycle gang.

If you didn't have a bike, you were nothing. Not in the eyes of your peers. It was akin to being a leper to the mind of a 12-year-old (who had no idea what a leper really was).

And lo and behold, my fondest wish was granted.

And it was even better than my feverish imagination. It was black and gold and looked totally rad. It was the ride of a prince of the suburbs. It was glorious.

It was freedom.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was reading the end of a book when I looked up to see a car bumper a foot away.

*SMASH!*

It was more embarrassing than painful. Especially when two guys got out of the parked car and asked whether or not my bike and I were okay.
 
Lee451 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't learn to ride a bike until I was 8and my bet friendtaught me. My father's (and brother's) idea of teaching me involved putting me on the bike, pushing me down a hill and saying "you'll figure it out".
 
Lee451 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"best"
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was about 8 or 9 years old, I really wanted a bmx bike. Christmas was coming up, so I kept hounding my parents about it. I didn't have a list, I just wanted a bmx bike. Now I knew I wasn't going to get a Redline or a PK Ripper. Even as a little kid I was aware that I had four older brothers and they were not going to shell out that much cash for a bike.
Come Christmas morning, I go down and there under the tree is a bmx bike.
The one that says "macho" on the downtube.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Keep in mind, I had four older brothers. Had my parents asked, any of them would have told them that it was the least cool option.
It was a brand new bike, so I couldn't just scrape off the sticker. So I rode it around the neighborhood and the nearby woods, endured a bit of teasing ("hey it's macho!"), and got it scratched up enough that I could put stickers over it and scratch the rest off.
After that I rode the hell out of that bike. I'd never admit it, but I did feel pretty macho.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Out popping wheelies in the road when the front tire came off.

I was faceplanting in the gravel before I had time to process WTF just happened.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My dad collected coins. Change. He kept them in separate piggy banks -- pennies in this one, nickels in that one, etc. On a piece of masking tape that went over the plug on the bottom of each bank, he kept tick marks, keeping track of how much was in each bank. Sure, this was before OCD was diagnosed like it is today, but his OCD was pretty harmless in the grand scheme. He counted everything.

And in order to show me the value of saving even small amounts of money, one summer he bought me a bike with the change. I would have been fourth or fifth grade. It was a Schwinn three-speed, and I even got the color I wanted -- metallic brown. (Shut up, I still think sparkly browns are pretty.) He took me with him to make the purchase, and it was a super happy time.

As an adult, I recently bought Sage (pictured), the bike I use now. I didn't pay for it with coins -- I just swiped a card. But I sure did think of dad and the economics lesson of that summer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My dad owned a motorcycle shop in the mid-1970s.  He sold Hodaka, Italjet, and a few other brands.  Italjet was a great brand as they made bikes for youth as young as four/five years of age.  My older brother taught me how to ride a motorcycle when I was six on an Italjet bike my dad gave me.  It took me under 30-minutes to get the feel for maintaining balance when using either the throttle or the brake.

I had never ridden a bicycle until I was seven or eight.  The kids I went to school with were a bunch of sociopathic a-hole who kept arguing with me that a person can't learn to ride a motorcycle without having learned how to ride a bicycle.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Was 9, speeding at breakneck speed downhill, biatch a turn, go full in into tree, handlebars go full on into crotch. OW MY BALLZ

And it was that day that I truly discovered "male sensitivity"
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There was no way I could teach my nearly 7yo son how to ride a bike. One year after the C-section of his little brother, I was still bent over in pain. One does not run or jog alongside a bike in that condition, trust me.

But everyone I asked said no, so we (son with bike, baby in stroller pushed by me) trudged up to the Trolley Trail and began the lesson.

I figured out what he was doing wrong rather quickly: he was watching the front wheel instead of looking up to see where he was going, thereby throwing off his balance. But how to correct it when I couldn't run beside him and hold the bike?

Then inspiration struck: hit him where he lives!

I pulled a $10 bill from my pocket and told him that in order to earn it, he had to hit me with the bike. He was astonished at first, then gamely took on the challenge. When he was aiming for me, he was looking at me instead of looking down at his wheel.

And that is how I taught my son to ride a bike: by aiming at his mother.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I fell off my bike at 11 and landed on my face.  Scraped off half my  face and broke a tooth which was a really big deal since I fell on my  face at age  2 and had to  have my front teeth pulled   Then had to endure 9 years of idiots all singing that farking song "All I want for Xmas is my two front teeth,"  at me.  All I can say is if you have the temptation to say  or sing the obvious to some poor, self-conscious kid, resist it.   Stab yourself repeated to overcome the urge, if needed  Otherwise, you are horrible person and will burn in hell.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Out riding my first and only 100, and I've got an old 1970s Biancha road bike. Thing must have weighed 50 pounds without luggage.

First leg is 25 miles with a 35mph wind behind our backs in rolling hills. Even with my tank I was able to keep up with the pack.

Second leg was 50 miles straight into the wind... worst ride of my life. Last leg of 25 wasn't even fun.
 
Creoena
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Near where I was living when I was maybe 6-8yo there was a parking lot that I'd bike around on weekends when it was empty.  Not thinking anything of it, I biked into the entry one day at full speed and didn't see they now put a rope across the entry.  It knocked me off my bike and I scraped myself pretty good from it.  I wasn't sad when they went out of business a couple years later.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No significant bike stories other than the usual dumbass stunts as a kid, but I did buy a Raleigh Talus 4.0 last month and I'm going out riding later today
 
KingKauff
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Around 10 or so my cousin and I were jumping some sweet dirt track hills in the woods near my house. At the apex of one of the best jumps of the day, my bike flies out from underneath me. I'm not afraid to admit I tried flapping my arms like Wiley Coyote. My cousin told me the look on my face was hysterically priceless.
 
runbuh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Multiple Sclerosis Breakaway to the Beach.  150 miles over two days.  Here I am huffing, puffing, and doing my best to not croak.

Along rides a guy with a half cast on his leg, and moving right along.

Sunny Beaches - he was great.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Today I have two quick ones:

About 2 months ago a friend had won 3 free months of cycle coaching from Tyler Hamilton Training. The only issue was my friend doesn't bike. So he gave it to me. For the past month+ I have been working with Tyler / Jim Capra. My cycling used to consist of getting on my road bike, riding as hard as I could for as long as I could (usually 20 miles) and that was it. Maybe 30-40 miles week.  But now I've had my bike professionally fitted (makes a HUGE difference), picked up some Asioma Duo power meter pedals for a ridiculous amount of metrics tracking, and got a Saris H3 trainer for doing Zwift workouts. In 7 weeks the difference is astounding. I'm doing 50+ miles at a medium effort level at the same speed I used to do 20 miles going all out. It's been really eye-opening. In the last week I've done 150 miles total and it feels like a pretty light week. I was never the type of person that would give myself over to coaching or having someone tell me what to do, but I'm convinced now-- knowing HOW to train makes a huge difference. I have to make these stories quick because I have a 3 hour training ride today and it's going to be 100F so I gotta get out there now.

Second Story:
I went mountain biking with some friends after work. It was drizzling and muddy. I had a bad wipe out which sent me over the handlebars and in doing so my cleat came loose from the pedal which spun around and caught the back of my calf before I went tumbling. Picked myself up, checked out my leg, and it was caked with mud but seemed fine. I got home to shower and change because my girlfriend was meeting me to go out to dinner. We had just started dating a couple months before. We were meeting friends of mine at Mexican restaurant because he owed me a few rounds of margaritas for helping him with a house project. In the shower I went to scrub the caked on mud off the back of my leg and to my surprise my finger went INTO my calf. I had split the skin / muscle open. It was a two inch long gaping hole. It wasn't bleeding. I washed it out really well and then was thinking about what to do. This needed stitches, but do I cancel dinner? Hell no. I love margaritas. So I just taped it shut with sports tape and went on with plans. After 4 margaritas and a thoroughly enjoyable evening my GF was driving us back to my place and I asked her to instead swing by the ER. I explained about the gash on my leg and told her I probably needed to get stitches. Her reaction was a mixture of concern, WTF, and "what have I gotten myself into?" The doc wasn't pleased with my decision making / prioritizing skills. My GF wasn't sure what to think. 5 stitches later we left, and 18 years later we're still married. There have been PLENTY of ER visits for similar reasons since, and she's very matter-of-fact about it these days.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lee451: I didn't learn to ride a bike until I was 8and my bet friendtaught me. My father's (and brother's) idea of teaching me involved putting me on the bike, pushing me down a hill and saying "you'll figure it out".


My dad had the same idea and I ultimately taught myself to ride a bike at around age 9.
 
TexasPeace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was pedaling an old rusty single-speed Huffy beater down a hot and dusty country road to work, when a snarling German Shepherd dashed out behind me.  He growled and snapped on my pands legs as I worked spinning the pedals as fast as I could.  The Huffy's top speed was a bit less than the dog's, and he ripped my pants.   I thought he would knock me over, then I remembered my work boots were steel toe.

I bet that dog never attacks another bicyclist.
 
Jedbone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We had moved to the west suburbs, but my dad worked in Chicago and drove there every day. I had a cool Schwinn Sting-Ray (2-speed pedal shift, rather unusual). I rode the hell out of it. When it came time to get bigger bikes, my brother and I got to go to a Schwinn dealer in the city and we picked out the lemon yellow 10-speeds. I may have visited to the Schwinn factory at one point around then as it was close to dad's bank. I for sure got an official tour of it on a junior high field trip; most memorable was the frames hanging as they headed in & out of the spray booths. My 7th or 8th grade science fair project was on electroplating.

That bike taught me all about taking care of your stuff and fixing it yourself too. Rode that same 10 speed for many years and many, many miles on roads and trails without major issues. Rode it 3 miles each way at 5:30 AM to the high school that offered driver's ed. When it came time to say goodbye to that bike, I put it at the street and it was picked up by someone (not the trash truck) within hours; that felt good.

Still have a Schwinn Spitfire, a modified classic in great shape.
 
tenalquot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I got a Sears free spirit bicentennial themed ten speed from an uncle. He had no kids so he decided to buy all his nieces and nephews one each. Pretty sweet ride for a '70s  grade-schooler.

It came with a generator powered light set- headlight and tail light. You had to really put in some effort to make them do more than put out a dull glow. Coasting was not an option.
 
jimjays
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Got serious into cycling doing a hundred or so miles at a time. Had relatively new pedals and shoes that clip into them that you power the pedals while lifting the feet as well as pushing down on the pedals. You only need to twist the ankle to the side to clip out, but I was feeling smug with my fitness, equipment and mileage, tried "standing in the pedals" like the pros do without putting my feet on the ground at a red light.  I promptly fell over, several dollars in change for vending machines I'd be seeing rolling all over the pavement. It didn't hurt me any, but it sure was embarrassing that the pretty and especially fit woman behind me came rushing to my aid--the kind of woman I hoped to attract with my fitness--treated me, albeit quite politely, like I had some sort of cognitive problem that I didn't know how to ride a bike. Given that I'd only tried the technique once or twice, was currently at a major intersection with her helping me gather a fistful of coins, I had to admit to myself that she wasn't really wrong about my cognitive shortcomings.
 
