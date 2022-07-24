 Skip to content
(Twitter)   &shiat   (twitter.com) divider line
65
    More: Misc, shot  
•       •       •

65 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Slightly obscure facts about language and cursing. Two of my favorite things.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...and...tits.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Headline reminds me that I once knew a guy who wrote "etc." as "&c."

This has been a special news bulletin. We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Headline reminds me that I once knew a guy who wrote "etc." as "&c."

This has been a special news bulletin. We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming.


That's perfectly cromulent, since "&" is just "et" in a single character.

/But I also have been known to use "et al." sincerely, so if you think that guy's a douche, you'd probably think I'm a douche, too 🤡
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to use that so often my spellcheck will learn it
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gesundheit
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Metastatic Capricorn: Headline reminds me that I once knew a guy who wrote "etc." as "&c."

This has been a special news bulletin. We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming.

That's perfectly cromulent, since "&" is just "et" in a single character.

/But I also have been known to use "et al." sincerely, so if you think that guy's a douche, you'd probably think I'm a douche, too 🤡


I'm a lawyer, so it's common for me to use "et al.," "et seq.," "e.g.," and similar Latin abbreviations in written items because they're still commonly understood in legal writing and it's a lot shorter than writing "and other things" or "and a bunch of others in that sequence" or "for example."  In spoken speech? Not so much.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just took a piss etm.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ampersand this thread so much
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: /But I also have been known to use "et al." sincerely, so if you think that guy's a douche, you'd probably think I'm a douche, too 🤡


Yeah, that's why.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't we already have a thread where we dunk on Ferrari's strategists and engineers?
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Headline reminds me that I once knew a guy who wrote "etc." as "&c."

This has been a special news bulletin. We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming.


I'm always amused seeing people say or write "for all intensive purposes."

(People might notice by the spellcheck highlight, that's wrong!)
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the cookies etm.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: iron de havilland: /But I also have been known to use "et al." sincerely, so if you think that guy's a douche, you'd probably think I'm a douche, too 🤡

Yeah, that's why.


I mean, one reason among many ;D
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Don't we already have a thread where we dunk on Ferrari's strategists and engineers?


Ooh don't spoil the F1 for me. Couldn't be arsed to watch a Paul Ricard snoozefest live, so I'm watching the highlights at half six.

/I mean, Ferrari strategists farking things up isn't exactly a spoiler, though.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! Something else people will misuse. An annoyingly surprising number of people use "ect" rather than "etc", normally without a listed phrase.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's like educational etm.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So for &c there is another, &m.

Explains Texas A&M.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tomorrow's word - Atm, the lesser known abbreviation for rectal/oral recreation
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Hey! Something else people will misuse. An annoyingly surprising number of people use "ect" rather than "etc", normally without a listed phrase.


ummm, people that can't spell?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "&' is a Ligature made of the Letters E and T according to the guy from the Internet wearing a powdered wig and writing with a quill pen.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Metastatic Capricorn: Headline reminds me that I once knew a guy who wrote "etc." as "&c."

This has been a special news bulletin. We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming.

That's perfectly cromulent, since "&" is just "et" in a single character.

/But I also have been known to use "et al." sincerely, so if you think that guy's a douche, you'd probably think I'm a douche, too 🤡


Lulz.

The last time I used "et al" was in the bibliography for a college term paper.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: The "&' is a Ligature made of the Letters E and T according to the guy from the Internet wearing a powdered wig and writing with a quill pen.


Your use of capitalization for emphasis is nonstandard noise.
 
whereisian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there any reference to etm existing prior to 2010? This is the earliest reference I can find.

https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=etm.

I really want to use this is semi official documentation, but need some scholarly cover.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You never go ETM...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"You know...flowers, etm."
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: iron de havilland: Metastatic Capricorn: Headline reminds me that I once knew a guy who wrote "etc." as "&c."

This has been a special news bulletin. We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming.

That's perfectly cromulent, since "&" is just "et" in a single character.

/But I also have been known to use "et al." sincerely, so if you think that guy's a douche, you'd probably think I'm a douche, too 🤡

I'm a lawyer, so it's common for me to use "et al.," "et seq.," "e.g.," and similar Latin abbreviations in written items because they're still commonly understood in legal writing and it's a lot shorter than writing "and other things" or "and a bunch of others in that sequence" or "for example."  In spoken speech? Not so much.


I feel like I hear people say et cetera all the time. I mean, they're usually saying excetera, but, you know... Texas.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
People are just learning of this NOW?!? I thought it was old enough to be a meme. An old meme.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Hey! Something else people will misuse. An annoyingly surprising number of people use "ect" rather than "etc", normally without a listed phrase.


Boy oh boy. A slight little news item about a humorous grammatical phrase and Farkers are already yelling at each other and biatching about how others act, ect.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Headline reminds me that I once knew a guy who wrote "etc." as "&c."

This has been a special news bulletin. We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming.


The ampersand represents a stylized et.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark, etm.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Metastatic Capricorn: Headline reminds me that I once knew a guy who wrote "etc." as "&c."

This has been a special news bulletin. We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming.

The ampersand represents a stylized et.


Aaaand I am clearly breaking news here...

...see ya'll later. Imma drink more coffee and poop my pants.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why do we care about the memory address of shiat?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What a handy bit of language. I shall strive to make use of it every day, etm.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: iron de havilland: Metastatic Capricorn: Headline reminds me that I once knew a guy who wrote "etc." as "&c."

This has been a special news bulletin. We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming.

That's perfectly cromulent, since "&" is just "et" in a single character.

/But I also have been known to use "et al." sincerely, so if you think that guy's a douche, you'd probably think I'm a douche, too 🤡

I'm a lawyer, so it's common for me to use "et al.," "et seq.," "e.g.," and similar Latin abbreviations in written items because they're still commonly understood in legal writing and it's a lot shorter than writing "and other things" or "and a bunch of others in that sequence" or "for example."  In spoken speech? Not so much.


If you were to put "etm" into a filing do you think it would make it past the judge?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jimjays: Metastatic Capricorn: Headline reminds me that I once knew a guy who wrote "etc." as "&c."

This has been a special news bulletin. We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming.

I'm always amused seeing people say or write "for all intensive purposes."

(People might notice by the spellcheck highlight, that's wrong!)


that used to be me for the longest time b/c I only ever heard the phrase spoken and never written.

First time I saw it written it was like "d'oh + mindblown"

I now pronounce it more carefully as "studious dolphins"
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Cyberluddite: iron de havilland: Metastatic Capricorn: Headline reminds me that I once knew a guy who wrote "etc." as "&c."

This has been a special news bulletin. We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming.

That's perfectly cromulent, since "&" is just "et" in a single character.

/But I also have been known to use "et al." sincerely, so if you think that guy's a douche, you'd probably think I'm a douche, too 🤡

I'm a lawyer, so it's common for me to use "et al.," "et seq.," "e.g.," and similar Latin abbreviations in written items because they're still commonly understood in legal writing and it's a lot shorter than writing "and other things" or "and a bunch of others in that sequence" or "for example."  In spoken speech? Not so much.

If you were to put "etm" into a filing do you think it would make it past the judge?


I may have to try it out.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Metastatic Capricorn: Headline reminds me that I once knew a guy who wrote "etc." as "&c."

This has been a special news bulletin. We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming.

That's perfectly cromulent, since "&" is just "et" in a single character.

/But I also have been known to use "et al." sincerely, so if you think that guy's a douche, you'd probably think I'm a douche, too 🤡


You're not a true douche until you find yourself using "cf." and "ibid."

/am a douche
 
gregario
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I thought this was about Fox & Friends & .....
 
Rent Party
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Ragin' Asian: Hey! Something else people will misuse. An annoyingly surprising number of people use "ect" rather than "etc", normally without a listed phrase.

Boy oh boy. A slight little news item about a humorous grammatical phrase and Farkers are already yelling at each other and biatching about how others act, ect.


Welcome to Fark, etm.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I read this thread on the toilet etm.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Ragin' Asian: Hey! Something else people will misuse. An annoyingly surprising number of people use "ect" rather than "etc", normally without a listed phrase.

Boy oh boy. A slight little news item about a humorous grammatical phrase and Farkers are already yelling at each other and biatching about how others act, ect.


welcome to fark‽

/dammit, who put an interrobang on the teleprompter
//switches-up i.e. and e.g. quite a bit myself.
 
docmattic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: iron de havilland: Metastatic Capricorn: Headline reminds me that I once knew a guy who wrote "etc." as "&c."

This has been a special news bulletin. We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming.

That's perfectly cromulent, since "&" is just "et" in a single character.

/But I also have been known to use "et al." sincerely, so if you think that guy's a douche, you'd probably think I'm a douche, too 🤡

Lulz.

The last time I used "et al" was in the bibliography for a college term paper.


Al and Jane spent a weekend of passion together. Al et Jane, and Jane et Al.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
how do you pronounce 'etm' in speech?

et 'em?

is it close to a throat clearing sound?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
huh.  i always thought it ment at the moment
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

docmattic: The_Sponge: iron de havilland: Metastatic Capricorn: Headline reminds me that I once knew a guy who wrote "etc." as "&c."

This has been a special news bulletin. We now return you to your regularly scheduled programming.

That's perfectly cromulent, since "&" is just "et" in a single character.

/But I also have been known to use "et al." sincerely, so if you think that guy's a douche, you'd probably think I'm a douche, too 🤡

Lulz.

The last time I used "et al" was in the bibliography for a college term paper.

Al and Jane spent a weekend of passion together. Al et Jane, and Jane et Al.


I chuckled.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Salmon: Ragin' Asian: Hey! Something else people will misuse. An annoyingly surprising number of people use "ect" rather than "etc", normally without a listed phrase.

ummm, people that can't spell?


The people who say "eksetera" definitely also say "expresso" and "asteriks."
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ampersand. Used to be the last letter of the alphabet as recited:

... X, Y, Z and, per se, and.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whereisian: Is there any reference to etm existing prior to 2010? This is the earliest reference I can find.

https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=etm.

I really want to use this is semi official documentation, but need some scholarly cover.


Are you suggesting that the only valid formal constructions are old, that age is a necessary factor in whether something is acceptable in formal writing? Scholarship is scholarship, whether it comes from 2013 or 813.
 
