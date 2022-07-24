 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   The age of the targeted bioweapon is coming   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
50
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

827 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2022 at 10:24 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you start with mugwort? That stuff is tough to get rid of.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't know about anybody else but I've been crop dusting strangers at the grocery store for decades already.
 
Daer21
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The apartheid south African government tried this decades ago to get rid of black south Africans as a 'last resort' item. It went nowhere, but science has come a long way.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
US congressman?

So is this guy a Qanon nutter, or someone that we should actually listen to?

(I suspect that even if this were real, it only matters for people who have pissed of nation states, or really rich people, not most of us who post on here)
 
digmar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Isn't this the plot of the last Bond movie?
 
Vespers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can anybody get a sample from McTurtle or Coalfinger?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We're gonna go with the daily fail as a source on this?

I now doubt the existence of diseases
 
Godscrack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A little more subtle than the heart attack gun.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why bother? Just wait for COVID to be more contagious without being less deadly and you can just walk into what used to be the Western World because we would rather die than wear farking masks.
 
Lifeless [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe we've learned nothing from the past two years, but the rest of the world has learned that a bioweapon will cause half our country to stick their heads up their asses.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why can't they hack my DNA and get me to a legit 8"? I'm not greedy, just German.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I mean, I guess sure it's sorta possible.  It sounds like he just saw the last Bond movie though.  I'm getting a vibe of this:

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size


Except instead of breaking into a laptop, it's assassinating someone, and instead of choosing between an expensive/complicated hacking program and a wrench, it's choosing between a personalized plasmid or other delivery vehicle and just using a normal poison/gun/whatever.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Why can't they hack my DNA and get me to a legit 8"? I'm not greedy, just German.


smartfamily.idView Full Size

90% of my wishes are penis enlargement.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That doesn't send a message like other methods would.

If you're that determined to do someone in, you usually have a message to send.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Oneiros: US congressman?

So is this guy a Qanon nutter, or someone that we should actually listen to?

(I suspect that even if this were real, it only matters for people who have pissed of nation states, or really rich people, not most of us who post on here)


He says covid was wildly overblown and not nearly as bad as everyone said
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You shouldn't submit your DNA to some website because you may have to resort to deadly revenge one day.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Spoiler alert:

Bond dies.
 
chitlenz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd rather doubt someone hasn't already got this perfected.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: You shouldn't submit your DNA to some website because you may have to resort to deadly revenge one day.


One of my brothers told me that he didn't send his in because he doesn't want to get anyone in the family in trouble.

I guess there's family history I haven't heard.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
'You can actually take someone's DNA, take, you know, their medical profile and you can target a biological weapon that will kill that person or take them off the battlefield or make them inoperable,' Crow said.

NO YOU CAN'T. Mother of god, they can't yet make a targeted bioweapon that narrowly targeted! Christ on a crutch, they're still figuring out highly genetically specific diseases like MS and Down syndrome, you think they can take ONE PERSON'S DNA and make a disease agent that will kill John Doe and not kill the thousand other soldiers in his battalion that have the exact same DNA sequence except for two random genes?

How stupid are you? You got an extra chromosome we need to know about?
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am for you

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Um, I'm just some schlep that works in insurance and hangs out with my family.
Anybody that would go to the expense of creating a targeted bioweapon for my destruction has an impossibly large amount of resources and would have likely killed millions of others first and already been caught.  Only person I can think of that possibly would have any animosity toward me is a GF that I was not great for when I was 15/16 because I was a stupid kid and hurt her emotionally.  I am willing to bet she got past it in the last 25 or so years.
 
DopamineKata [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yes, every person should be worried about a lab building a targeted bioweapon to be used against them.  Also, people capable of making a bioweapon aren't capable of getting your DNA without 23 and me.
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I mean, I guess sure it's sorta possible.  It sounds like he just saw the last Bond movie though.  I'm getting a vibe of this:

[imgs.xkcd.com image 329x201]

Except instead of breaking into a laptop, it's assassinating someone, and instead of choosing between an expensive/complicated hacking program and a wrench, it's choosing between a personalized plasmid or other delivery vehicle and just using a normal poison/gun/whatever.


At this point it would be cheaper and easier to bribe a henchman to push him down the stairs or into a reactor core.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

chitlenz: [Fark user image 160x236]


The implications of that book scared the crap out of me.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Duh. Have they not watch The Blacklist?
 
bthom37
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
While this article is BS, you should not send in your DNA to these places for all the other reasons (privacy, quit giving away your info for free, don't help cops, etc.).
 
chitlenz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Heraclitus: chitlenz: [Fark user image 160x236]

The implications of that book scared the crap out of me.


It was truly scary, especially in light of the modern age.  There's probably more than a few people out there capable of making something truly horrible, and revenge is such a human trait that it makes it totally plausible, maybe the most plausible way we end up going extinct.  Way too many people are out there right now with half cracked personalities, dangerous times.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Blanket sale at Target?  Bring your own smallpox.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fano: New Rising Sun: I mean, I guess sure it's sorta possible.  It sounds like he just saw the last Bond movie though.  I'm getting a vibe of this:

[imgs.xkcd.com image 329x201]

Except instead of breaking into a laptop, it's assassinating someone, and instead of choosing between an expensive/complicated hacking program and a wrench, it's choosing between a personalized plasmid or other delivery vehicle and just using a normal poison/gun/whatever.

At this point it would be cheaper and easier to bribe a henchman to push him down the stairs or into a reactor core.


Pretty much.

The whole point of "targeted bioweapons" isn't to kill one person. It's to kill all of the enemy's forces while sparing all of yours.

I read a short story in the old Omni magazine once, where a bioweapon had been used against China that was keyed to the gene marker that causes the epicanthic fold in the eyelid. Of course, we know now it wouldn't work for all kinds of reasons; but it was a pretty chilling concept back in the day.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Fano: New Rising Sun: I mean, I guess sure it's sorta possible.  It sounds like he just saw the last Bond movie though.  I'm getting a vibe of this:

[imgs.xkcd.com image 329x201]

Except instead of breaking into a laptop, it's assassinating someone, and instead of choosing between an expensive/complicated hacking program and a wrench, it's choosing between a personalized plasmid or other delivery vehicle and just using a normal poison/gun/whatever.

At this point it would be cheaper and easier to bribe a henchman to push him down the stairs or into a reactor core.

Pretty much.

The whole point of "targeted bioweapons" isn't to kill one person. It's to kill all of the enemy's forces while sparing all of yours.

I read a short story in the old Omni magazine once, where a bioweapon had been used against China that was keyed to the gene marker that causes the epicanthic fold in the eyelid. Of course, we know now it wouldn't work for all kinds of reasons; but it was a pretty chilling concept back in the day.


Luckily we've got these genetically pure armies in the field
 
Oneiros
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Anybody that would go to the expense of creating a targeted bioweapon for my destruction has an impossibly large amount of resources and would have likely killed millions of others first and already been caught.  Only person I can think of that possibly would have any animosity toward me is a GF that I was not great for when I was 15/16 because I was a stupid kid and hurt her emotionally.  I am willing to bet she got past it in the last 25 or so years.


I wouldn't necessarily take that bet...

But I'm willing to bet that even if she didn't, that she doesn't have the financial resources to actually do this.

Unless maybe if she went into biotechnology, and sold the idea to some crazy billionaire, who agreed to fund her research, and she is going to test it on you before the billionaire's intended target.

/but it's still easier to just hire some punk to push you off a subway platform
//then hire someone else to kill the punk, so it can't be traced back to her
 
Biff Wellington III
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Any chance TFG used 23&Me?
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Godscrack: A little more subtle than the heart attack gun.


The Obama Weather Machine has more credibility.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I highly doubt they will ever do it to wipe out 1 person.  But there is a lot of hate out there and I can see designing a weapon to wipe out specific groups of people. I don't think it's something we are capable of now but I'm sure in the future we will end up with bio weapons that are engineered for 1 specific race.
The races are a lot more mixed than we think which is why 23nme is popular.  Unleash the disease and lots of collateral damage
 
munko
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: You shouldn't submit your DNA to some website because you may have to resort to deadly revenge one day.


there may be other reasons too.  But that's one very important consideration to take into account if you actually want to get away with your misdeeds.  it's just as well if we leave this kind of knowledge to the old fashioned way of passing on of anything important, like deathbed confessions.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Waitwaitwait for once it's not "the sky above the port was the color of television, tuned to a dead channel"? Ha! Finally.

"THEY set a slamhound on Turner's trail in New Delhi, slotted it to his pheromones and the color of his hair. It caught up with him on a street called Chandni Chauk and came scrambling for his rented BMW through a forest of bare brown legs and pedicab tires. Its core was a kilogram of recrystallized hexogene and flaked TNT.

He didn't see it coming. The last he saw of India was the pink stucco facade of a place called the Khush-Oil Hotel."

-Mr. Great Dismal
'Count Zero'
 
cwheelie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nah, I get along fine the Chinese
 
buravirgil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

digmar: Isn't this the plot of the last Bond movie?


The central intrigue of Quantum of Solace was fresh water scarcity and a ruling class conspiring at operas with swag bags...

That same year, the same opera was used by Gus Van Sant in the film Milk...

Coincidence?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: I am for you

[Fark user image 640x478]


I think the boob bib look should make a comeback, along with klingon boob window apparel
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

digmar: Isn't this the plot of the last Bond movie?


Laugh all you want but after Octopussy they banned me from the Monterrey Aquarium so the danger is real.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Daily Mail - The preferred source of complex medical data by industry professionals.

23 and Me - If you send me a sample of your DNA we will send you some "facts" about your ancestry that are totally unverifiable but make the check payable to...
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did some evil scientist read the plot to a Origin Systems video game and say, "Yeah, we should do that!" ???

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wing_Commander_IV:_The_Price_of_Freedom
 
munko
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: 'You can actually take someone's DNA, take, you know, their medical profile and you can target a biological weapon that will kill that person or take them off the battlefield or make them inoperable,' Crow said.

NO YOU CAN'T. Mother of god, they can't yet make a targeted bioweapon that narrowly targeted! Christ on a crutch, they're still figuring out highly genetically specific diseases like MS and Down syndrome, you think they can take ONE PERSON'S DNA and make a disease agent that will kill John Doe and not kill the thousand other soldiers in his battalion that have the exact same DNA sequence except for two random genes?

How stupid are you? You got an extra chromosome we need to know about?


they can target a specific gene trait shared by a large group of like-minded individuals.  For example, all American troops that have been vaxxed out the wazzoo.  Or anything that possible to gather data on has a chance to be weaponized.  Or used for peaceful purposes.  Then weaponized after China buys the company while promising to keep data safe.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gen X and Millennial politicians of all ideologies have watched too many damn movies.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I mean, I guess sure it's sorta possible.  It sounds like he just saw the last Bond movie though.  I'm getting a vibe of this:

[imgs.xkcd.com image 329x201]

Except instead of breaking into a laptop, it's assassinating someone, and instead of choosing between an expensive/complicated hacking program and a wrench, it's choosing between a personalized plasmid or other delivery vehicle and just using a normal poison/gun/whatever.


In theory, you could do it. But it would be so expensive it's only worth it for super secure, high value targets. And I doubt Biden or McConnel used 23 and me.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 minute ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: You shouldn't submit your DNA to some website because you may have to resort to deadly revenge one day.


Or if you plan to commit any crimes.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pastramithemosterotic: We're gonna go with the daily fail as a source on this?

I now doubt the existence of diseases


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SiriusClown
‘’ less than a minute ago  

digmar: Isn't this the plot of the last Bond movie?


It's also a plot line from Chuck.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.