Excuse me, can you help me find some books about ABORTION?
    First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Freedom of speech, Supreme Court of the United States, Obscenity, state law libraries, free speech  
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Land of the free...
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...home of the craven. Sigh!.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sorry, First Amendment. The only amendment that matters in the Christofascist States of 'Murica is the SECOND Amendent.

Oh, dearie. What is this? "Well regulated..."

Well, we'll just pretend THAT part doesn't exist.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Go west, young ladies...

Going To California
Youtube oLU08nOtUkc
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VOLDEMORT!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry, weren't these idiots scared of Shari'a Law or something?

Because this is EXACTLY what it looks like, and so I'm unclear on why they were so afraid of it.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...dilation and curettage?"
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"scrambled eggs"

Can you say that? *wink, wink*
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember this the next time you hear someone on the right banging on about free speech.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lyrics to old but insightful song time:


Rage Against The Machine
"Know Your Enemy"
Huh!
Yeah, we're comin' back in with another "Bombtrack"
Think ya know it's all of that, HUH!
Hey yo, so check this out...
Yeah...
Know your enemy!
Come on!
Born with insight and a raised fist
A witness to the slit wrist
As we, move into '92
Still in a room without a view
Ya got to know, ya got to know
That when I say go, go, go!
Amp up and amplify
Defy, I'm a brother with a furious mind
Action must be taken
We don't need the key, we'll break in
Something must be done
About vengeance, a badge and a gun
Cause I'll rip the mic, rip the stage, rip the system
I was born to Rage Against 'em!
Fist in ya face in the place and I'll drop the style clearly...
Know your enemy!
Know your enemy!
Yeah!
Hey yo, and get with this... ugh!
Word, is, born!
Fight the war, fark the norm!
Now I got no patience
So sick of complacence
With the D, the E, the F, the I, the A, the N, the C, the E
Mind of a revolutionary, so clear the lane
The finger to the land of the chains
WHAT?! The "land of the free?"
Whoever told you that is your enemy!
Now something must be done
About vengeance, a badge and a gun
Cause I'll rip the mic, rip the stage, rip the system
I was born to Rage Against 'em!
Now action must be taken
We don't need the key, we'll BREAK IN!!
I've got no patience now...
So sick of complacence, now...
I've got no patience, now...
So sick of complacence now..
Sick of, sick of, sick of, sick of...you..
Time...has...come...to...PAY!!!
Know your enemy!
Come on!
Yes, I know my enemies!
They're the teachers who taught me to fight me!
Compromise! Conformity! Assimilation! Submission!
Ignorance! Hypocrisy! Brutality! The elite!
All of which are American dreams!
All of which are American dreams!
All of which are American dreams!
All of which are American dreams!
All of which are American dreams!
All of which are American dreams!
All of which are American dreams!
All of which are American dreams!

Writers: Brad Wilk, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, Zach De La Rocha
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm sorry, weren't these idiots scared of Shari'a Law or something?

Because this is EXACTLY what it looks like, and so I'm unclear on why they were so afraid of it.


Same reason they love gun violence, yet are scared by tales of "urban thugs."
 
freitasm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Free alright...
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Get it flushed?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I need to go to the bakery and have a baker take this bun in the oven out. Wink wink.
Fark user imageView Full Size

This code speak should confuse your average do gooder Okie looking to collect the librarian bounty.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My kid is going to university in OK. I hope to have fun when I visit.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's Oklahoma. I'm shocked not only at the mere existence of libraries there, but also that they consist of anything more than a single dilapidated building containing a few dozen VHS tapes for rental, all of which are either copies of "Red Dawn" or Kirk Cameron's magnum opus "Saving Christmas".
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
People read books in Oklahoma?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: My kid is going to university in OK.


Why would you let them do that?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.