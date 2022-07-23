 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 899: "Festivals and Festivities"
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Festivals and Festivities

Description: Show us pictures from festive events.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Pig Partners"

Taken at the 2021 Perry County (Pennsylvania) Fair.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Peacock Man"

Taken during the parade at the 2013 National Hard Crab Derby in Crisfield, Maryland.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"So Many Cars"

2022 Riverfest Car Show in Millerstown, Pennsylvania.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  


by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/Mocko Jumbies
//4th of July Celebration
//St John USVI
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Paseo de las Animas, the low-key Mayan version of the Day of the Dead, as celebrated in Merida, Mexico.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Kids' train at the county fair last year

Fuji 16mm microfilm developed in Caffenol (instant coffee, vitamin c, sodium carbonate)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
My favorite sign from Missoula Pride this year.  A surprising turnout for such a red state.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
@lil_snik_snak reconsidering juggling my wife's crocheted apples at Miscon 36

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Last Summer on Earth 2022 Tour by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Getting ready to march in the Pride Parade with the marching band and guard
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pride Parade by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
bababa
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Masquerade, Abacha, Anambra State, Nigeria
 
bababa
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Masquerade
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The BLM rally in Denver right at the start of the pandemic. Taken when my then girlfriend/now Wife was living a few blocks from the capital. Not so much a festival, but I haven't shared this one much.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mermaid Parade, Coney Island 2018. Wow, that seems so long ago.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
