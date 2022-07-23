 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   Noise Factor dips into the archives this week as your host was sick. Fret not, go back to Metal Show Part 4 with Strapping Young Lad, Hellyeah, Pantera, Slayer, Yoth Iria, and more. Start time, 10:30 pm ET   (bigeradio.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fet well soon!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jasonvatch: Fet well soon!


Thanks. COVID finally got me.

I got halfway through what would have been this week's show.

All will be revealed next week.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woo hoo, my favorite online show is on and in an hour I can listen to Noi ... er ... hey, hope you're feeling better.

/just checked the archives do work here down under the hat - 'and' you can back them up now (which couldn't be done in Archives 1.0)
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
MrsRT got a call from her boss early this afternoon asking if she could cover for a co-worker who suddenly called off sick.  She got off the phone & started her happy dance... "Overtime 'and' I'll be upstairs so I don't have to listen to Noise Factor"

/I'll make sure that she listens to Noise Factor
//along with the neighbors
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: MrsRT got a call from her boss early this afternoon asking if she could cover for a co-worker who suddenly called off sick.  She got off the phone & started her happy dance... "Overtime 'and' I'll be upstairs so I don't have to listen to Noise Factor"

/I'll make sure that she listens to Noise Factor
//along with the neighbors


You do good work.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Metal Show Part 4 (encore)

Ouroborus
UFOMAMMUT
https://songwhip.com/ufomammut/oroborus

You Suck
Strapping Young Lad
https://songwhip.com/strapping-young-lad/you-suck

Army of Cops
Pig Destroyer
https://songwhip.com/pig-destroyer/army-of-cops

Suicide Note Pt.II
Pantera
https://songwhip.com/pantera/suicide-note-pt-2

Walk (live)
Hellyeah
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlFyUWadVKM

The Great Hunter
Yoth Iria
https://songwhip.com/yothiria/the-great-hunter

Following the Voice
Anciients
https://songwhip.com/anciients/following-the-voice

Centuries of Sin
Probot
https://songwhip.com/probot/centuries-of-sin

Free Your Hate
KMFDM
https://songwhip.com/kmfdm/free-your-hate

Spare Me
Never Known
https://songwhip.com/neverknown/spare-me

Nightmare Logic
Power Trip
https://songwhip.com/power-trip/nightmarelogic

The Conjuring
Megadeth
https://songwhip.com/megadeth/the-conjuring

Angel of Death (live)
Slayer
https://songwhip.com/slayer/angelofdeath
 
Quick and Dirty [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Thanks. COVID finally got me.


Recoil Therapy: I'll make sure that she listens to Noise Factor


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Quick and Dirty: Rev.K: Thanks. COVID finally got me.

Recoil Therapy: I'll make sure that she listens to Noise Factor

[Fark user image 500x486]


Awesome
 
