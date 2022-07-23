 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Oh, I'm sorry, all the people who have legs already got off the plane   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Cormee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He had one leg, ffs, could easily have hopped off if he wanted
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At least he didn't get left like that lady in the wheelchair last week-ish.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's so going to win the butt kicking contest.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He's got one functional leg and a prosthetic one. Why couldn't he get off the plane on his own?
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cormee: He had one leg, ffs, could easily have hopped off if he wanted


Now I think you are making a joke. Can't tell on them Internet.

On the other hand, and not knowing this gentleman's condition precisely, that's exactly what I would have done. I' d probably even smile and joke about it. I mean iit sucks but I don't know why people take shiat like this personally. They don't owe the guy.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was he expecting an entourage?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I meant they don't know the guy - they might owe the guy if that's a service they purport to provide
 
knbwhite
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What TF is going on with this poor coordination with airlines? They've got the computer programs dialed in with pricing and subbing aircraft when they are less than full to maximize profit. Hopefully competition will sort out some of this.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wow, that's Sarah Purcell. That's incredible!
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: He's got one functional leg and a prosthetic one. Why couldn't he get off the plane on his own?


Gonna try and play the asshole card, eh?
 
