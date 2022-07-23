 Skip to content
(WFMZ Allentown)   Man udderly fails at night driving   (wfmz.com) divider line
15
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
werbito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unexpected Cow Township?
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trainspotr: [Fark user image image 240x158]


I remember playing that game so much.  Loved the old paddle controllers.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he couldn't clear steer of trouble.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been a passenger in a car that hit a cow. It was a draw, the cow died but totaled the car.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NevynFox: [Cow on Dashcam]


That was realtime too, and the driver should have not been going so damn fast!

/also, I hope the steak... er... I mean cow was OK.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Police said Hunsicker continued driving for about another 100 yards before running into a utility pole.
Fark user imageView Full Size


If that's what the police said, perhaps we'll never know what really happened after the initial impact.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I found this story quite mooving.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is more common than you think in Pennsylvania.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I remember one night I was driving back from Lawton, Oklahoma, on a two lane road in the middle of what felt like a forest. It was probably just a tree line set around the road, but I was driving 80mph in the dark forest with no traffic around me. Just me and the aliens waiting to suck my out of my truck. I'm fortunate I got to Bowie before I crapped my pants.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hope your mom is ok subby.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Deer, elk, cows, a lot of animals out there can total a car.  And with cows, they're always on the road in areas without cell signals, so by the time I finally get a signal, I stop giving a shiat and never bother calling county dispatch.
 
