(KTLA Los Angeles)   Oooh, you lucky bastard   (ktla.com)
    More: Obvious, Surf lifesaving, Competition, Lifeguard, Rescue, statewide lifeguard competition, plane crash, War, Human  
796 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Jul 2022 at 12:50 AM



vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Adam Sandler?!?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, everyone on the plane died because the lifeguards ran so slowly.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like some Arabian nights genie tale where the owner of the lamp forgot to specify female lifeguards.

"I think he's going to need mouth to mouth!"
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, to have Mitch Buchannon sweep me out of the surf with his big powerful arms and remove me from the wreckage.  Placing me gently like a baby on the warm sand beneath the shade of a catamaran, concern and smolder in those intense blue Hasselhoff eyes.
 
Theeng
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dude, there are easier ways to hook up with a lifeguard.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Adam Sandler?!?


Glad he's still finding work.

"It's instinct," Sandler said. "We have an expression, 'watch the water,' and that's what they were doing, they were watching the water."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Theeng: Dude, there are easier ways to hook up with a lifeguard.


CSB please?
 
loosecruise [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, what was on the banner?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

loosecruise: So, what was on the banner?


Tequila.

It's not mentioned in TFA, but other news outlets found it relevant.

https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/small-banner-plane-crash-huntington-beach/2945213/
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: This sounds like some Arabian nights genie tale where the owner of the lamp forgot to specify female lifeguards.

"I think he's going to need mouth to mouth!"


Ha! You were expecting Pamela Anderson but Adam Sandler showed up!
 
