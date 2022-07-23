 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 San Francisco)   Stay weird... and COLD... San Francisco. We're all baking while you're 60 degrees   (abc7news.com) divider line
32
    More: Amusing, California, San Francisco Bay Area, Humidity, extreme heat, San Francisco, SAN FRANCISCO, dangerous heat, United States  
•       •       •

645 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2022 at 8:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco" not Mark Twain
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy some popsicles before you need some popsicles.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. This is the best time to clean up the 💩
 
alizeran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Born and raised in the avenues, and now live in central Virginia. There's a lot of things I don't miss, but the climate ain't one of them.

/child of the fog
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Buy some popsicles before you need some popsicles.


joeydevilla.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Knee-jerk Canuckian reaction: That's adorable - um, somehow?
(Sweating our toques off up here, eh)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: fragMasterFlash: Buy some popsicles before you need some popsicles.

[joeydevilla.com image 850x909]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GRCooper: "Coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco" not Mark Twain


Done in one
 
henryhill
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lived there for a few years in the late '80s. Fog rolls in around 3 so you keep a jacket with you. I remember seeing the sweatshirt vendors in Union square making bank on the unsuspecting tourists who were turning blue.

I am so glad I got to live there when I did. So many great memories. Such a wonderful city.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: GRCooper: "Coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco" not Mark Twain

Done in one


W. C. Fields, I think.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I would love to live in a city with San Francisco weather but not have to pay San Francisco cost of living. Anyone have any idea what city that may be?

/difficulty: can't be outside of contiguous US
//I already live in Seattle which is the closest big city approximation I could come up with
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I live down the coast a ways and we have the exact same weather.  I was talking to my next door neighbor TODAY who insisted that as climate change becomes worse, our homes will become more and more valuable due to the cool Summers we "enjoy".

/Waiting for climate change to burn off this G- damn fog.
 
boozehat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Azz: I would love to live in a city with San Francisco weather but not have to pay San Francisco cost of living. Anyone have any idea what city that may be?

/difficulty: can't be outside of contiguous US
//I already live in Seattle which is the closest big city approximation I could come up with


It's not San Diego.... trust me.  I've lived in both and SD is 10000%'s more awesome than The City.

Not a native San Diegan, and I'm not leaving for Norcal ever again.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Those San Francisco bastards and their cold weather. Don't they know the rest of the country is sweltering?

Sincerely,
Concerned Seattleite
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Azz: I would love to live in a city with San Francisco weather but not have to pay San Francisco cost of living. Anyone have any idea what city that may be?

/difficulty: can't be outside of contiguous US
//I already live in Seattle which is the closest big city approximation I could come up with


Um, Oakland?
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Azz: I would love to live in a city with San Francisco weather but not have to pay San Francisco cost of living. Anyone have any idea what city that may be?

/difficulty: can't be outside of contiguous US
//I already live in Seattle which is the closest big city approximation I could come up with

Um, Oakland?


The whole Bay Area is so expensive that people fled there to move here to Sacramento and shot our housing prices to pretty much the same levels, with the bonus of a two-hour (if you're lucky) one-way commute.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I just got off the phone with someone in Mountain View and they said it was 74 right now.
 
soupafi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I live in Minnesota and even the cold in SF surprised me.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
58° there right now.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Those San Francisco bastards and their cold weather. Don't they know the rest of the country is sweltering?

Sincerely,
Concerned Seattleite


Are you excited for next week's heat wave? It will get all the way up to 90!

My apartment doesn't have AC. I'll be sticking my head in my freezer whenever possible
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

boozehat: Azz: I would love to live in a city with San Francisco weather but not have to pay San Francisco cost of living. Anyone have any idea what city that may be?

/difficulty: can't be outside of contiguous US
//I already live in Seattle which is the closest big city approximation I could come up with

It's not San Diego.... trust me.  I've lived in both and SD is 10000%'s more awesome than The City.

Not a native San Diegan, and I'm not leaving for Norcal ever again.


I've considered San Diego and honestly it's not a bad choice. Wife and I stayed in and around La Jolla a few years back. Enjoyed it thoroughly. How would you rate the public transportation system?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
UKan. Thing I found most disconcerting about our recent hot days is when it doesn't get cold at night. 2 in the morning and you're still warm. I mean, that kind of thing's fine when you're on holiday - you expect it, but at home, it's just uncomfortable.

Apparently it's about 15 right now, it's pishing down with rain, and that's the kind of summer weather I expect and like.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Too bad there's nowhere to live in San Francisco.....
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Azz: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Those San Francisco bastards and their cold weather. Don't they know the rest of the country is sweltering?

Sincerely,
Concerned Seattleite

Are you excited for next week's heat wave? It will get all the way up to 90!

My apartment doesn't have AC. I'll be sticking my head in my freezer whenever possible


I'll be in Hawaii next week, so I hope to avoid the brunt of the heatwave.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Azz: I've considered San Diego and honestly it's not a bad choice. Wife and I stayed in and around La Jolla a few years back. Enjoyed it thoroughly. How would you rate the public transportation system?


it is the second worst thing about the area, behind SDG&E.  Public transportation is very, very sparse here
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Azz: I would love to live in a city with San Francisco weather but not have to pay San Francisco cost of living. Anyone have any idea what city that may be?

/difficulty: can't be outside of contiguous US
//I already live in Seattle which is the closest big city approximation I could come up with


Oakland, CA sounds like what you might like.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Azz: boozehat: Azz: I would love to live in a city with San Francisco weather but not have to pay San Francisco cost of living. Anyone have any idea what city that may be?

/difficulty: can't be outside of contiguous US
//I already live in Seattle which is the closest big city approximation I could come up with

It's not San Diego.... trust me.  I've lived in both and SD is 10000%'s more awesome than The City.

Not a native San Diegan, and I'm not leaving for Norcal ever again.

I've considered San Diego and honestly it's not a bad choice. Wife and I stayed in and around La Jolla a few years back. Enjoyed it thoroughly. How would you rate the public transportation system?


It's gone from "complete clown shoes" to just "lol".
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Where in San Francisco? There are too many microclimates for a city-wide temperature to be accurate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Azz: I would love to live in a city with San Francisco weather but not have to pay San Francisco cost of living. Anyone have any idea what city that may be?

/difficulty: can't be outside of contiguous US
//I already live in Seattle which is the closest big city approximation I could come up with


Reedsport, Oregon
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Well away from the hubbub of Yachats
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

IamAwake: Azz: I've considered San Diego and honestly it's not a bad choice. Wife and I stayed in and around La Jolla a few years back. Enjoyed it thoroughly. How would you rate the public transportation system?

it is the second worst thing about the area, behind SDG&E.  Public transportation is very, very sparse here


I got that impression too but didn't really spend enough time there to be able to definitively say one way or another. My wife doesn't drive so a decent public transit is a must have for us. I don't mind driving if I must. I've been carless since 2015 and I've gotten used to it. It's been somewhat liberating. It's a weird thing to say because a car represents freedom in some aspects. I also realize it's a huge privilege to be able to decide to live in a city and say that you don't need a car anymore.
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Billy Liar: Azz: I would love to live in a city with San Francisco weather but not have to pay San Francisco cost of living. Anyone have any idea what city that may be?

/difficulty: can't be outside of contiguous US
//I already live in Seattle which is the closest big city approximation I could come up with

Reedsport, Oregon
[live.staticflickr.com image 850x637]

Well away from the hubbub of Yachats


The climate there looks lovely.

I often look at the climate data for cities on Wiki and imagine what it would be like living there. Yes I'm weird 😁
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.