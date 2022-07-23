 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   AAA finds nearly half of all drivers potentially impaired by medication. The rest are just morons who don't know how to merge safely or STAY OUT OF THE FARKING PASSING LANE
    More: Scary, Sleep, Pharmaceutical drug, Medicine, Amphetamine, Barbiturate, Pharmacology, new AAA Foundation study, Health care  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Often I find the most aggressive people behind the wheel, when they finally get where they're going, can barely walk. It's like they resent their frailty, and when they get in a car, it's their chance to be the bully they want to be.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You mean the fast lane subby?
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
POTENTIALLY, this article is absolute feces.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

psilocyberguy: POTENTIALLY, this article is absolute feces.


Exactly, 75% is probably more accurate.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Socially acceptable" impairment.
 
Psylence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got some meds for migraines and was like fark. They turned me into a *stoned potato. If people are out there tryna drive on shiat like that...

/if I notice, its serious
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kornchex: You mean the fast lane subby?


GentDirkly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The categories of medications are way too broad.
For psychiatric meds, the typical warning label doesn't say, "don't drive while taking this." It says "avoid driving until you know how this medicine affects you." Different medications affect people different ways.
The article also says that antihistamines are all on the list.  This is false.  I take an antihistamine, Claritin.  It has no impairing effect on anyone.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, and the other half NEED medication.
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh and I'll drive in whatever lane I want, thank you kindly.   It's completely acceptable to pass on the right, if you think I'm going too slow.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, if it's an SSRI or intentionally driving into oncoming traffic to end the depression and anxiety....
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Yeah, and the other half NEED medication.


Yeah, but enough about Farkers.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Different locales have different unacceptable behaviors.  In Washington state, it's driving on the shoulder when traffic is congested.  In Minnesota: it's going through red lights as if there's ice on the roadway all 12 months of the year and you can't stop after the yellow caution light.

In states with a high percentage of ancient people (Florida, Aridzona) you get a plethora of the unacceptable ... often in golf carts on the roadway.
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've always worried about the ones whose commercials warned of "increased risk-taking behavior" - some of the anti-depressants, I think.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They Might Be Giants - AKA Driver
Youtube mkmshIRHfZM
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Often I find the most aggressive people behind the wheel, when they finally get where they're going, can barely walk. It's like they resent their frailty, and when they get in a car, it's their chance to be the bully they want to be.


Motor Mania aka Mr. Walker and Mr. Wheeler starring Goofy
 
Abox
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [external-preview.redd.it image 425x425]


Passing lane.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
50% of people used one or more of the listed substances in the past 30 days. If I drank a six pack on Friday and didn't go anywhere until Sunday, I'd qualify even though I never drove impaired.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GentDirkly: Oh and I'll drive in whatever lane I want, thank you kindly.   It's completely acceptable to pass on the right, if you think I'm going too slow.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I just wish I hadn't drunk all that cough syrup this morning.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cool. How about fatigued, angry, or distracted?
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bubbadave1056: I've always worried about the ones whose commercials warned of "increased risk-taking behavior" - some of the anti-depressants, I think.


I currently take medications for bipolar and anxiety, but I've had a long history with antidepressants. Some of these meds over the years made me manic, more depressed, and fogged my brain.  I'm also going in for ketamine infusions on an as-needed basis after doing 6 rounds of the ketamine treatment earlier this year.  Best results I've ever had, and I'm doing well without antidepressants.

I'm down to half the dosage of the bipolar med and about to stop it altogether.

In my middle age, I'm still a risk taker at times but maybe about 5% of 20 year-old me.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's because at least 50% of Americans are on some kind of drug. And they all have to drive to get someplace.

Analgesic decongestant with an anti-histamine!
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I live in California.  What you call the "passing lane" I call the "lane going at the exact same 10mph the other lanes are, so stop trying to change lanes every 15 seconds to gain a few feet, arsehole"
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GentDirkly: The categories of medications are way too broad.
For psychiatric meds, the typical warning label doesn't say, "don't drive while taking this." It says "avoid driving until you know how this medicine affects you." Different medications affect people different ways.
The article also says that antihistamines are all on the list.  This is false.  I take an antihistamine, Claritin.  It has no impairing effect on anyone.


Antihistamines fall under the "avoid driving until you know how this medicine affects you."  It's a common side-effect of first-generation drugs like Benadryl, which is also sold as a sleeping pill.  More recent ones like Claritin or Xyzal still have the warning, but it's a rare side-effect or requires interaction with alcohol.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: GentDirkly: Oh and I'll drive in whatever lane I want, thank you kindly.   It's completely acceptable to pass on the right, if you think I'm going too slow.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 245x175]


Yeah, he's absolutely in the wrong there and in need or remedial traffic school.

On the highway, slower traffic keeps right. Only be in the far left if you're the fastest car in your general vicinity. Someone comes up behind you in the far left, you move over to the right.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It isn't that they don't know how to stay out of the passing lane, it is how they don't realize that the left turn lane isn't the passing lane (just ask the Battle Creek Transit drivers about that).
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nice ad placement.
 
drayno76
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"We were somewhere around Barstow on the edge of the desert when the drugs began to take hold. I remember saying something like "I feel a bit lightheaded; maybe you should drive...." And suddenly there was a terrible roar all around us and the sky was full of what looked like huge bats, all swooping and screeching and diving around the car, which was going about a hundred miles an hour with the top down to Las Vegas."

/not saying in my younger days I'd been there.
//but I had younger, less wise days.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I commute to Des Moines these days.  (I would have insisted on living closer to the city if I'd known what my future job prospects held.  But not the point.) Around here, people absolutely hate following at a safe distance.

If I give two seconds between me and the person in front during the anemic rush hour in Des Moines, someone is guaranteed to sprint around me to fill it.  There are not enough cars on the road to make that worth it.  We're all going 75 in a 65 for crying it loud!

The idea that they're also artificially showing down their reaction time is not comforting.

And the part of me that is still stuck on driving like I'm in Texas thinks they're all a bunch of cowardly grandmothers for not going at least 85.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
George Carlin taught us the 50/50 rule many years ago.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Most of these clown drivers are on booze or drugs, sure.

But the reason they are driving so mind-numbingly stupidly is Because They Are Staring At Their F#(!ng CELL PHONE!
 
NevynFox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Flint Largechest: Most of these clown drivers are on booze or drugs, sure.

But the reason they are driving so mind-numbingly stupidly is Because They Are Staring At Their F#(!ng CELL PHONE!


When you see that next to you, the key is to jerk the wheel at them (without leaving your lane) while hitting the horn with a screaming expression on your face. Sometimes they'll flip out and slam into the car in the next lane, or up onto the shoulder.

Good times.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When my wife was first diagnosed with diabetes, she was pretty shiat at keeping her blood sugar in check. When she was low, she could become erratic and belligerent as if a sloppy drunk. She's a white lady, but my instincts as a brown skinned guy made me scared to death what might happen to her if cops pulled her over. Fortunately, that fear was never tested.
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GentDirkly: Oh and I'll drive in whatever lane I want, thank you kindly.   It's completely acceptable to pass on the right, if you think I'm going too slow.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: When my wife was first diagnosed with diabetes, she was pretty shiat at keeping her blood sugar in check. When she was low, she could become erratic and belligerent as if a sloppy drunk. She's a white lady, but my instincts as a brown skinned guy made me scared to death what might happen to her if cops pulled her over. Fortunately, that fear was never tested.


Oh. The point of that story was to tell diabetics to keep your medical bracelets on. Invest in a nice one because the crap they sell at CVS break and fall off easily.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NevynFox: Flint Largechest: Most of these clown drivers are on booze or drugs, sure.

But the reason they are driving so mind-numbingly stupidly is Because They Are Staring At Their F#(!ng CELL PHONE!

When you see that next to you, the key is to jerk the wheel at them (without leaving your lane) while hitting the horn with a screaming expression on your face. Sometimes they'll flip out and slam into the car in the next lane, or up onto the shoulder.

Good times.



Terrific example of "Chaotic Evil", for you folks learning D&D.

And also a +1 Funny vote on Fark.
 
