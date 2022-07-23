 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Ship Captains: The Captain goes down with their ship. Airline Captain: A fire? I'm outta here You're on your own, suckers   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
30
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

539 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2022 at 10:20 PM (36 minutes ago)



30 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Airplane on fire? Everybody out now.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The captain, who was in charge of a Vueling flight from Barcelona, leapt from the aircraft after an explosion before take-off on Thursday.

Captain Hawley?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stupid mobile Fark. Didn't show the first gif in my comment when I hit 'add comment'.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe they do things differently in Spain?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Captain Costanza?

George and the Fire | Seinfeld S05E20
Youtube AC91reeH4Ls
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Daily Fail? I now doubt the existence of airplanes and fire
 
Dodo David
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No, no, no. The captain didn't leave the airplane because of a fire.
He left because he realized that the airplane was full of Brits.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dodo David: No, no, no. The captain didn't leave the airplane because of a fire.
He left because he realized that the airplane was full of Brits.


I don't think that's how brexit works.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Budget airlines.   Maintenance isn't in the budget.   Aircrew are working cheap because no other real airline will hire them.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Maybe they do things differently in Spain?


The Flame...

In Spain...

Stays...

Mainly...

on the plane...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Scatterbrain - Down With The Ship
Youtube OXBrLMeDCyQ
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
static.vesselfinder.netView Full Size

I wondered what he got up to
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What is it with the internet demanding other people but their own life in jeopardy when they damn sure wouldn't risk their own lives
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Airline Captains go down every time with or without he airplane
 
untoldforce
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thanks, Daily Mail. Now I must doubt the existence of fire, airplanes, and captains.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Costanza fire
Youtube 4TuEWtXBT_0



He was obviously clearing a path for everyone else.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can't "go down with the ship" if it hasn't left the ground
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
SAVE MY LUGGAGE!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Airline Captains go down every time with or without he airplane


There's no such thing as turbulence, when the flight gets bumpy it just means that the pilot was getting a blowjob from the co-pilot.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
To be fair what idiots buckle their sestbelts on the ground when a fire is happening on their plane.

The smart survive the dumb buckle down
 
JRoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: What is it with the internet demanding other people but their own life in jeopardy when they damn sure wouldn't risk their own lives


It might have something to do with the fact that the pilot is responsible for the lives of everyone on the plane.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did he save the beer for an appropriate exit?
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

koder: The captain, who was in charge of a Vueling flight from Barcelona, leapt from the aircraft after an explosion before take-off on Thursday.

Captain Hawley?


Definitely a flight supremacist
 
August11
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dear world:

The airline industry was built after WW2. It was built by men with a passion for flying into the unknown. Men who would give their lives to ensure their plane made it home. Men who would exhaust every opportunity to ensure success.

Your pilot for today's flight is still miffed about his experience on Fortnight. Enjoy your flight.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That coward isn't fit to comb Sully's ass hairs.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

