(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Pendejos
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
F Abbott.

F Patrick.

F Paxton

F Mclaughlin

F Arredondo
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When will the U.S. collectively admit that we don't have a legal national language, and that it's okay to speak things other than American English?
 
alice_600
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's a dastardly thing to do.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: When will the U.S. collectively admit that we don't have a legal national language, and that it's okay to speak things other than American English?


Well, you'll have to convince the same people that we didn't invent the English language and that we're not a Christian nation.

So, never.
 
alice_600
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: When will the U.S. collectively admit that we don't have a legal national language, and that it's okay to speak things other than American English?


When we accept that America isn't the greatest nation in the world and we have a racism problem because of social economic equality issues.
 
oldfool
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The victims were brown so the white cops didn't care. Even when one of their spouses was involved, hey life insurance.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

alice_600: That's a dastardly thing to do.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Too many anos have gone by.
/Yes, I meant another, not año
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
George Carlin: If rich white people were the victims of gun violence, Republicans would have a gun bill passed within an hour
 
Summoner101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Hankie Fest: When will the U.S. collectively admit that we don't have a legal national language, and that it's okay to speak things other than American English?

Well, you'll have to convince the same people that we didn't invent the English language and that we're not a Christian nation.

So, never.


Which is weird because by offering services in someone's native language you're more likely to get their business thus more money, so this country's hate and racism is stronger than it's greed.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Predominantly Spanish speaking.  How about 85-90%.    Land mass of Mexico left over after the US helped itself to seconds - 45%.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: When will the U.S. collectively admit that we don't have a legal national language, and that it's okay to speak things other than American English?


all official government forms are available in English and Spanish in Texas.
For other languages, I'm not sure.
I know you can request a translation service when on-site talking to a government official.

In this case, all the paperwork was done in English and transcribed.
Probably the English version was done first before the Spanish version.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hope that Ben Deco helped with the translation.  He always adds zing.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Do the people in charge go into work mid-afternoon after getting day drunk and think, "Is there any other way we can look like duplicitous shiats?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ less than a minute ago  
hey
Youtube 5KxJE9ZwSPQ
 
