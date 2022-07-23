 Skip to content
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looted from the Nazis most likely.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One lost Imperial Egg did surface in 2014. A man unwittingly purchased the Third Imperial Egg, made of solid 18-karat gold, at a Midwest antique shop for $14,000 with a plan to melt it down for scrap metal"

Holy shiat.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
>The U.S. contends that purported owner Eduard Khudainatov, a Russian oil magnate, is acting as a proxy for Suleiman Kerimov, an oligarch in the gold business who is subject to sanctions

Here's where I completely fail to give a fark.  If you are a Russian wealthy enough to own a super-yacht, the fact that you're not under sanctions is a failure of the West in my opinion.

Nobody Russian national with a significant net worth should be exempt.  Russia should be 100% isolated.  Russian immigrant who has renounced Russian citizenship, gained it in another country, and THEN made a fortune?  Good for you.  Otherwise, sanctions.

If you don't like it, stick a knife in Putin and then we can talk.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully they put something between the yacht's teeth to prevent her from swallowing her tongue and the shaking didn't damage the egg.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imperial Russian artifact?

Melt it down on a live broadcast into Moscow. fark your eggs, fark your farking bear clocks and fark you Vlad.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still don't understand how the US can just go around and gank yachts from these Russian dudes who probably are crooked as hell, but still have nothing to do with Ukraine.

How many US and European oligarchs have similar yachts in the Mediterranean?   Can Russia swoop in and gank them as well?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: "One lost Imperial Egg did surface in 2014. A man unwittingly purchased the Third Imperial Egg, made of solid 18-karat gold, at a Midwest antique shop for $14,000 with a plan to melt it down for scrap metal"

Holy shiat.


But identified and subsequently sold for $30m...
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarrySouth: Target Builder: "One lost Imperial Egg did surface in 2014. A man unwittingly purchased the Third Imperial Egg, made of solid 18-karat gold, at a Midwest antique shop for $14,000 with a plan to melt it down for scrap metal"

Holy shiat.

But identified and subsequently sold for $30m...


How/ who/ when did it come into the States?  GI bring back?  Shmersh plot?  Is Dustin Hoffman or Roger Moore on the scent?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PR Deltoid: I still don't understand how the US can just go around and gank yachts from these Russian dudes who probably are crooked as hell, but still have nothing to do with Ukraine.

How many US and European oligarchs have similar yachts in the Mediterranean?   Can Russia swoop in and gank them as well?


The US isn't claiming the yachts: the various European nations whose ports were being used are.

Russia can do the same to any American yacht that is dumb enough to anchor at a Russian port.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PR Deltoid: Can Russia swoop in and gank them as well?


Potentially yes. If - and it's a very big if - they can convince another nation state to do so on its behalf, then said nation state could order its own navy, coast guard, police or other border / customs & immigration forces to do just that (assuming the vessel is in the nation states territorial waters. That's basically what the US did when the yacht Amadea was seized by Fiji, then the US won the legal dispute and so Fiji handed it over to the US.

Russia seems to be running low on friends, however, as well as soft and hard power, ammunition dumps, tanks, working artillery pieces etc.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US government sure has a thing for eggs that aren't any of their business lately.

Wazzup wit dat?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corn_Fed:

Russia can do the same to any American yacht that is dumb enough to anchor at a Russian port.


Or American basketball player stupid enough to go through a Russia airport during a shooting war.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dude said he was unaware.  The thing literally has Vacheron Constantine engraved on it.  Would that not be enough tip off that it might be something special?

Kind of like finding an old silver spoon stamped Paul Revere. You check it out.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: I still don't understand how the US can just go around and gank yachts from these Russian dudes who probably are crooked as hell, but still have nothing to do with Ukraine.

How many US and European oligarchs have similar yachts in the Mediterranean?   Can Russia swoop in and gank them as well?


You want to start world war III? Take something from a rich American.
 
King Something
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Haven't seen rare eggs like this since the Octomom!
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Target Builder: "One lost Imperial Egg did surface in 2014. A man unwittingly purchased the Third Imperial Egg, made of solid 18-karat gold, at a Midwest antique shop for $14,000 with a plan to melt it down for scrap metal"

Holy shiat.


That wiki link paints a wild ride for this thing.

/ The movie based on these true events even has a perfect name -- "Clark"
 
