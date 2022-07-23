 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Oak Fire explodes in size, creates Pyro-Cloud - which incidentally is the name of subby's Def Leppard/Air Supply mashup tribute band   (sfgate.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Mariposa County, California, Yosemite National Park, Saturday morning, Wawona, California, Madera County, California, Mariposa Grove, Yosemite Valley, John Muir  
•       •       •

518 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2022 at 5:30 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The fire is at 0% contment "

Not even a word.  WTF.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We've been expecting it to happen somewhere

/I heard the S-2s fly over yesterday afternoon
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
0% contment? Is that 0% contentment? Is that why the fire is still nom-noming?

/ evacuate and stay safe
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So not only do they give anybody a journalism degree, editors and proofreaders are out to lunch.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No no no...you're ALL reading it wrong!

The fire is at 0% condiment!

I MEAN COME ON...IT'S RIGHT THERE!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Watching it on one of the cams since yesterday

(click for live image)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For some reason, inciweb is not listing this fire.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Another view

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Looking at that article's photo of the house in flames, why don't they just build things out of whatever material they used for the door?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.