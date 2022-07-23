 Skip to content
(Indy100)   My hobby is going around surreptitiously spraying people with UV dye marker then calling the cops on them. Ha-ha   (indy100.com)
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder how the company that makes bottled SmartWater feels about their name being stolen.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not knocking the benefit but this seems kind of like vandalism and assault*.
* Hey, I don't make the rules of what could be considered assault.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So... canisters of invisible ink?
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So how long till someone gets shot for getting a idiot damp?
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Not knocking the benefit but this seems kind of like vandalism and assault*.
* Hey, I don't make the rules of what could be considered assault.


I was thinking the same thing. Battery maybe? I don't know all the criteria, but tagging a drunk is not exactly self-defense.

At least stick them with a dry cleaning bill.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's like spraying fighting cats.

One problem, what if you get hit with overspray?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Smart Water acts like a permanent marker - saving the door staff from having to chase the troublemakers. Cops can later find those who have been sprayed and shine the UV light on them to show they were tagged.

Fun prank: hand out T-shirt's coated with this and watch as the police round up perfectly innocent people and issue citations

Not so fun prank: be one of those drunks, get sprayed and cited, forget your shirt is covered with this, go out for a night out weeks later and get cited all over again

It's shiat like this that makes me never want to visit the UK, the very definition of a "Nanny State"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

alechemist: So how long till someone gets shot for getting a idiot damp?


I'll give you odds on one week 😆
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm wondering how cool it would be to spray the club owners with the same dye... Nah, they'd be too smart for that.  It would never happen.

I'm wondering how secure the cash receipts would be if all the owners and staff are downtown explaining how innocent they were.  No one is smart enough to plan that.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm going to go to churches and start spraying parishioners with UV water and then call the cops to say there are unruly churchgoers.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Loris: C18H27NO3: Not knocking the benefit but this seems kind of like vandalism and assault*.
* Hey, I don't make the rules of what could be considered assault.

I was thinking the same thing. Battery maybe? I don't know all the criteria, but tagging a drunk is not exactly self-defense.

At least stick them with a dry cleaning bill.


Oops, yeah I meant Battery, not Assault.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

alechemist: So how long till someone gets shot for getting a idiot damp?


No helpful pic of something that might make idiot women damp? Fark, I am unarroused disappoint.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Smart Water acts like a permanent marker - saving the door staff from having to chase the troublemakers. Cops can later find those who have been sprayed and shine the UV light on them to show they were tagged.

Fun prank: hand out T-shirt's coated with this and watch as the police round up perfectly innocent people and issue citations

Not so fun prank: be one of those drunks, get sprayed and cited, forget your shirt is covered with this, go out for a night out weeks later and get cited all over again



Extra-credit prank, donate it to a charity shop so a total stranger can join in the fun!
 
