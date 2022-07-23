 Skip to content
(MSN)   The orange lobster Cheddar is back in the news as PETA thinks it should be returned to the sea instead of having a safe, comfortable life in an aquarium   (msn.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Now curious if orange lobsters taste different than other lobsters.  Something to ponder with some lemon and melted butter.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: Now curious if orange lobsters taste different than other lobsters.  Something to ponder with some lemon and melted butter.


Same Q is asked when a blue lobster is found. And they all taste the same on the inside

sourcecon.comView Full Size
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
With helpful picture of "man wearing gloves holding lobster." 🙄
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: eurotrader: Now curious if orange lobsters taste different than other lobsters.  Something to ponder with some lemon and melted butter.

Same Q is asked when a blue lobster is found. And they all taste the same on the inside

[sourcecon.com image 700x467]


Just like women?

Wait. That came out wrong.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
PETA kills the animals it 'saves' so why should we believe that they're not going to chuck it into the trash?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't doubt that most PETA members care about animals, but everything I've ever read about them leads me to believe most of them don't know anything about the animals they are claiming to protect.

The Humane Society strikes me as a more reality based organization. PETA is for attention whores.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
PETA says a lot of stuff.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Who the fark keeps paying for PETA's bills? I'd sooner trust Jeffrey Dahmer with the care of animals than PETA.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Target Builder: PETA says a lot of stuff.


And they're not slapped in the kisser for it every time.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why are we still indulging PETA?
 
apoptotic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nina9: With helpful picture of "man wearing gloves holding lobster." 🙄


And at the bottom of the article

Read this next: 11 Mistakes You Are Making Preparing Lobster
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hi Cheddar. Say hello to Freckles when you get to lobster Hell.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Hawk snatches released mouse
Youtube 1VyQipO4miw
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This video totally changed the way I view lobsters. I mean I'll still eat them on rare occasions but now respect their unique crustacean lifestyle
Keeping A Grocery Store Lobster As A Pet
Youtube 9sI7WveN7vk
 
morg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: PETA kills the animals it 'saves' so why should we believe that they're not going to chuck it into the trash?


But at least it would go to heaven with all the other kittens and puppies in the PETA dumpster. Lobsters care about that kind of thing.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought we already had a follow up to this story that said the lobster died. Or was that a different rare lobster?

Feh. I'm sure they're all equally yummy!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark PETA with a syphilitic cactus up the ass.
 
ifky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The obvious answer is for a couple nation wide call in voting numbers. Let America decide!

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I read the headline and wondered why it wasn't in the Pol tab.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: I read the headline and wondered why it wasn't in the Pol tab.


Me too, but then I realized it was "orange lobster" and not "orange mobster".

/Can we throw him into the sea anyway?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Who the fark keeps paying for PETA's bills? I'd sooner trust Jeffrey Dahmer with the care of animals than PETA.


Anymore? My guess is a combo of lots of small donations from well-meaning, but underinformed (w.r.t. PETA's at times questionable behavior) donors, big name celeb donors, an endowment, and even major conservative donors who don't give a fark about their mission one way or the other but who can use PETA's almost parody like liberal behavior to their advantage as content for right-wing rage media.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: scottydoesntknow: eurotrader: Now curious if orange lobsters taste different than other lobsters.  Something to ponder with some lemon and melted butter.

Same Q is asked when a blue lobster is found. And they all taste the same on the inside

[sourcecon.com image 700x467]

Just like women?

Wait. That came out wrong.


They don't.
 
Tymast
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
MAGA's sucralose strikes again
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I thought it already died.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fano: I thought it already died.


Nope. That was Freckles, another rare lobster that was "saved" a year ago and died this week.

Maybe Red Lobster should start selling lottery tickets.
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Fano: I thought it already died.

Nope. That was Freckles, another rare lobster that was "saved" a year ago and died this week.

Maybe Red Lobster should start selling lottery tickets.


Thank god we have lobstrosity experts here
 
