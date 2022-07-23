 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Eat me, NYT   (twitter.com) divider line
76
    More: Sick, shot  
•       •       •

1824 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 23 Jul 2022 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



76 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Okay, civilization is over. Thanks for everything Leonard Nimoy.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sure. I mean at this point, why not?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Congrats on an easy green, subby. I just wish I saw this first so I could have submitted this with the exact same headline.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wait, this is not NYT Pitchbot satire?

DaFUQ?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Humans are low in alpha galactose.  Just an observation.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't think I'm going to be licensed for serving long pig, so how about I just pass while others fight over breaking open skulls for the sweet goo inside?
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hate grapes.
I hate green grapes.
I hate purple grapes.
I hate them peeled and non-peeled.
I hate them in bunches, one at a time, or in small groups of twos and threes.
I farking hate grapes.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
EAT ME
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Prion diseases are bad. Don't eat of the long pig.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Wait, this is not NYT Pitchbot satire?

DaFUQ?


Just a modest proposal.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Wait, this is not NYT Pitchbot satire?

DaFUQ?


Satire is dead. It was on life support for years, but finally succumbed to its injuries when Trump rolled down that escalator.  Even The Onion is basically just printing regular headlines these days, just a month or two before they actually happen.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You know, I'm old enough to remember a time when those who tried to make a logical case for cannibalism were sent to a mental ward unless they could prove it was satire.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Only if they are cage free, hormone free and grass fed.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: You know, I'm old enough to remember a time when those who tried to make a logical case for cannibalism were sent to a mental ward unless they could prove it was satire.


I'm old enough to remember when we had mental wards

/Now they just elect the crazy bastards to Congress
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
THE BUOYS "Timothy" HQ
Youtube AXn0uIF60iU
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well there is an entire fat, dumb, middle of the country that would never read To Serve Man. All you'd have to do is run some ads on Fox News for a "retirement" village in Florida and--oh my God we've been eating grandma this whole time.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

                                                           "We'd love to have you for dinner."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This should've gone to the Food tab. You disappoint me, subby
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

somedude210: This should've gone to the Food tab. You disappoint me, subby


I honestly forgot that tab even exists. Maybe the mods can crosspost it to there.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One cannibal started at the head. The other started at the feet. After a while one asked the other "How's it going?". The second cannibal replied, "Great! I'm having a ball!" The first one said, "Slow down. You are eating too fast!"
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Motörhead - Eat The Rich (Official Video)
Youtube Wh3t49NsWBA
 
ecl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Okay, civilization is over. Thanks for everything Leonard Nimoy.


End of Civilization Video
Youtube qzhPzHhnFl0
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wondered why Armie Hammer was trending all of a sudden.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Era Istrefi - Redrum feat. Felix Snow (Official Video)
Youtube _6x8tfpc0z0
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cannibal Freeway
Youtube y8OPN2pU0XQ
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dan Cummins on Comedy.tv
Youtube QWW6rcbtB_E


"I don't condone cannibalism, but I get it..."
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You first into the pot, @alex_beggs
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BOA - Eat You Up
Youtube OLnr2u_nj10
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Okay, civilization is over. Thanks for everything Leonard Nimoy.


Hallelujah ~ Leonard Cohen
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toto Coelo - I Eat Cannibals (1982)
Youtube kZnl0C-apf0
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Well there is an entire fat, dumb, middle of the country that would never read To Serve Man. All you'd have to do is run some ads on Fox News for a "retirement" village in Florida and--oh my God we've been eating grandma this whole time.


We could call it Sanctuary.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay I can make a second new Vegas post today !

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, rather than "eat the rich" it's going to be Wall Street bankers eating everyone else.
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlakCat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Alex Jones Will Eat Your Leftist Ass (remix) | Song A Day #4145
Youtube o5EKuIus-oE
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: [YouTube video: Toto Coelo - I Eat Cannibals (1982)]


And yet these guys were still around at the end of the decade:

Fine Young Cannibals - She Drives Me Crazy (Official Video)
Youtube UtvmTu4zAMg
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Critic: Honey, I Ate the Kids (The Silence of the Lambs parody)
Youtube mSJLlePAyEA
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Eat the rich, it's the only thing they're good for.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Autumnal-Cannabilism, 1936
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I Like Bread: Eat the rich, it's the only thing they're good for.


I agree with the sentiment but I think I'd just feed them to coyotes and stray cats.

Yech.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
List fails without "Wagon's East"
...also, at least most of those items listed don't suggest it's a good idea.

Depicting ≠ Promoting
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Goldfrapp Eat Yourself
Youtube MoP7seYMh_Y
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ethically-sourced long pig can be hard to find.
 
Displayed 50 of 76 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.