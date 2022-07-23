 Skip to content
(Navy Times)   Today's Fark-ready headline: British pilots one-up Navy sky dong artists   (navytimes.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sky dong? That's what we're calling it? Well, mostly I'm fer it on account of how it is a chem-trail shaped like a dong, and I bet that makes them as batty as rainbows.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A "rendering of the Queen"?
That would be great, but doesn't London already have fatberg problems?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, but it was civilians, in tiny planes, and it took them months to do it.

Kind of like comparing the US Military with that of Great Britain, really.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think they're saying that the Queen has her nose in Winkleigh.  I heard she enjoyed that sort of thing.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
you know what... if they're happy, I'm happy.  not something I'd have wanted to spend time on, but harmless.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meh, wake me up when one pilot does it in a continuous path.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh god, please - make the original dong drawer re-one-up that guy by  recreating his queen image perfectly with the original dong in her face.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They coulda done Boris Johnson and had their own giant sky dick.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One up where?!
 
