(NBC News)   Ominous future arrives: Police suspect you of DUI, have you blow into breathalyzer, and the DNA result links you to two murders and a rape   (nbcnews.com) divider line
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Still trying to figure out how it's ominous that it's harder to get away with murder and rape
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Earlier this month, authorities were alerted that the DNA profile matched a 2021 sex crime investigated in a third city in the San Francisco Bay Area, the statement said.

He was still doing it, too.
 
keiverarrow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, not the darkest future actually
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know, if DNA found a bank robber who escaped from jail 25 years ago and had lived a non-criminal life since the escape, I'd be worried about the technology. If "potential" future rapists or murders were being identified through DNA variants, I'd be very worried.

If rapists and murderers are getting caught, even for old crimes, I'm pretty unconcerned about the implications. And, as Thorenypoints out, this guy was still an active danger. I've got no problem with this.

Plus, this takes some of the "round up the usual suspects" out of policework, which is a damn good thing, if you are concerned with individual rights, or racism or against innocent people being found guilty (as I am).

DNA criminology isn't perfect (nothing is - scenes get contaminated, framing people is still possible), but it is a step forward.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can police just collect everyone's DNA now without a warrant?  Because I'm not OK with that, I don't care how many criminals they catch.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Glenn Beck seen looking unsettled after reading this article.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GRCooper: Still trying to figure out how it's ominous that it's harder to get away with murder and rape


Well, it certainly narrows the field for future Republican candidates now, don't it?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"This is bullshiat, officer, I was totally sober when I raped and murdered people!"
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Can police just collect everyone's DNA now without a warrant?  Because I'm not OK with that, I don't care how many criminals they catch.


They don't need to because, no matter how hard *you* try to stay off the grid, your extended family has probably given enough info voluntarily to narrow things down quite a bit. It's how they caught the Golden State Killer (aka Night Stalker).

/For many people in the future, 23andMe = 23toLife.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait. The police were actually collecting DNA at the DUI checkpoint? Because I didn't think collection and preservation of DNA evidence was any kind of standard practice at one. Police can use a breathalyzer to determine whether or not you are intoxicated, not collect evidence to be used against you in other crimes. Granted, I have no problem with getting murderers and rapists of the street. But yeah, I have a problem with this.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm glad they caught an alleged murderer and rapist, but I'm having a hard time celebrating the cops being able to collect your DNA on a whim. Presumably in this case they have something damning, like a semen sample from a vaingal swab from the victim, but what if in the future someone is tied to a murder because their DNA was found on a water bottle at the scene of a murder? Or inside a car parked at a house that was a scene of a murder?

The potential for abuse is endless.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BigMax: You know, if DNA found a bank robber who escaped from jail 25 years ago and had lived a non-criminal life since the escape, I'd be worried about the technology. If "potential" future rapists or murders were being identified through DNA variants, I'd be very worried.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone funnied my comment. Jackboots are funny until they're coming for you, citizen.

Jesus, you people would willingly eat the barrel of a gun if someone sold it to you correctly. Farking morons.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: Someone funnied my comment. Jackboots are funny until they're coming for you, citizen.

Jesus, you people would willingly eat the barrel of a gun if someone sold it to you correctly. Farking morons.


Don't complain about funny votes. They're karma for the funny votes you've given others.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Can police just collect everyone's DNA now without a warrant?  Because I'm not OK with that, I don't care how many criminals they catch.


If you hock a loogie on the sidewalk or toss your cigarette butt in the street, the police are free to test it.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Thoreny: Lsherm: Someone funnied my comment. Jackboots are funny until they're coming for you, citizen.

Jesus, you people would willingly eat the barrel of a gun if someone sold it to you correctly. Farking morons.

Don't complain about funny votes. They're karma for the funny votes you've given others.


I don't give funny votes to posts unless they're actually funny, like God and Drew intended. Life's too short to use web buttons ironically.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So maybe don't commit rape and murder?
Is that weird?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Can police just collect everyone's DNA now without a warrant?  Because I'm not OK with that, I don't care how many criminals they catch.


He probably consented to the breathalyzer. If so, no warrant needed.
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I'm glad they caught an alleged murderer and rapist, but I'm having a hard time celebrating the cops being able to collect your DNA on a whim. Presumably in this case they have something damning, like a semen sample from a vaingal swab from the victim, but what if in the future someone is tied to a murder because their DNA was found on a water bottle at the scene of a murder? Or inside a car parked at a house that was a scene of a murder?

The potential for abuse is endless.


FTA: "Detectives identified Gary as a possible suspect in the case and began surveilling him...the detectives saw the stop and later requested the breathalyzer to obtain DNA from its mouthpiece."

They aren't testing the DNA of every person that gets "breathalyzed", they only tested that instance because they were already following him because they thought he might be a suspect. Probably looking for the opportunity to get his DNA

It's not much different for the case in Pennsylvania where they followed a man and got the DNA from a coffee cup he tossed in the airport trash.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of World are we living in where a man can't rape and murder numerous women and then get away with it without some nosy cop poking through his garbage.

Literally what minority report warned us about! Gattaca!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stilted: Lsherm: I'm glad they caught an alleged murderer and rapist, but I'm having a hard time celebrating the cops being able to collect your DNA on a whim. Presumably in this case they have something damning, like a semen sample from a vaingal swab from the victim, but what if in the future someone is tied to a murder because their DNA was found on a water bottle at the scene of a murder? Or inside a car parked at a house that was a scene of a murder?

The potential for abuse is endless.

FTA: "Detectives identified Gary as a possible suspect in the case and began surveilling him...the detectives saw the stop and later requested the breathalyzer to obtain DNA from its mouthpiece."

They aren't testing the DNA of every person that gets "breathalyzed", they only tested that instance because they were already following him because they thought he might be a suspect. Probably looking for the opportunity to get his DNA

It's not much different for the case in Pennsylvania where they followed a man and got the DNA from a coffee cup he tossed in the airport trash.


That's actually much, much better. Hand to God, I'd swear the bottom half of that article wasn't there earlier, but my adblocker may have just made it look like the article ended when it didn't. So thank you for correcting me and thank you for correcting the record.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Glenn Beck ...


And the entire Kennedy clan.
 
sleze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What kind of breathalyzer tests DNA?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Can police just collect everyone's DNA now without a warrant?  Because I'm not OK with that, I don't care how many criminals they catch.


A good attorney will bring this point up at trial.
 
trialpha
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stilted: They aren't testing the DNA of every person that gets "breathalyzed", they only tested that instance because they were already following him because they thought he might be a suspect. Probably looking for the opportunity to get his DNA


For now, anyway. If the technology improves so that they could test everyone cheaply/easily, you bet they will.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lsherm: stilted: Lsherm: I'm glad they caught an alleged murderer and rapist, but I'm having a hard time celebrating the cops being able to collect your DNA on a whim. Presumably in this case they have something damning, like a semen sample from a vaingal swab from the victim, but what if in the future someone is tied to a murder because their DNA was found on a water bottle at the scene of a murder? Or inside a car parked at a house that was a scene of a murder?

The potential for abuse is endless.

FTA: "Detectives identified Gary as a possible suspect in the case and began surveilling him...the detectives saw the stop and later requested the breathalyzer to obtain DNA from its mouthpiece."

They aren't testing the DNA of every person that gets "breathalyzed", they only tested that instance because they were already following him because they thought he might be a suspect. Probably looking for the opportunity to get his DNA

It's not much different for the case in Pennsylvania where they followed a man and got the DNA from a coffee cup he tossed in the airport trash.

That's actually much, much better. Hand to God, I'd swear the bottom half of that article wasn't there earlier, but my adblocker may have just made it look like the article ended when it didn't. So thank you for correcting me and thank you for correcting the record.


Same here...now I have to go back and unfunny a bunch of posts.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Can police just collect everyone's DNA now without a warrant?  Because I'm not OK with that, I don't care how many criminals they catch.


Actually wouldn't that be more fair than a dwi leading to finding something unrelated?

End that and just test everyone, I say.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is... more than ominous. I didn't realize I was a suspect in ongoing investigations & that my DNA could be collected for comparison in those investigations without a warrant.
 
dronon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A lot of rapists won't get caught, because the police haven't bothered to process the DNA from the evidence backlog.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Can police just collect everyone's DNA now without a warrant?  Because I'm not OK with that, I don't care how many criminals they catch.


They can have mine, all they need to do is ask. Because I'm not a monster.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ominous dystopian future: authoritarian police are gathering intel on everyone, all the time, so that they can arbitrarily arrest anyone on some vague charge at whim

Pretty decent future: surveillance is gathered all the time on everyone but reviewed by nobody until a clear crime occurs, at which point the person responsible is immediately flagged via AI
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

trialpha: stilted: They aren't testing the DNA of every person that gets "breathalyzed", they only tested that instance because they were already following him because they thought he might be a suspect. Probably looking for the opportunity to get his DNA

For now, anyway. If the technology improves so that they could test everyone cheaply/easily, you bet they will.


Oh, they figured it out.

birthfamilysearch.orgView Full Size


They figured out how to make you pay for it, too.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Ominous dystopian future: authoritarian police are gathering intel on everyone, all the time, so that they can arbitrarily arrest anyone on some vague charge at whim

Pretty decent future: surveillance is gathered all the time on everyone but reviewed by nobody until a clear crime occurs, at which point the person responsible is immediately flagged via AI


Tomato 🍅
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Still trying to figure out how it's ominous that it's harder to get away with murder and rape


People were outraged about this stuff before.

https://www.thecut.com/2022/03/san-francisco-police-used-womans-rape-kit-to-arrest-her.html

The fact is if you give your dna to police it's fair game to use if your dna is linked to serious crimes. Either be outraged every time or none of the time
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Can police just collect everyone's DNA now without a warrant?  Because I'm not OK with that, I don't care how many criminals they catch.


Ya I agree, what does DNA have to do with suspected drunk driving?
If you people are ok with random DNA collection then why not have little finger prickers to collect DNA at the enterance to every mall, bank, stadium, school, walmart, liquor store, gun store in the country?
If you have nothing to hide then you have nothing to fear citizens.
Just like the cops trolling 23&Me and other self incriminating companies instead of doing their jobs and policing.
*Remember, the cops ARE NOT YOUR FRIENDS.*
They WILL lie, cheat and try anything to get you to confess. They care about charges and convictions, innocence or guilt is irrelevant to them.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dronon: A lot of rapists won't get caught, because the police haven't bothered to process the DNA from the evidence backlog.


^^this^^

I have seen this first hand, dozens and dozens of rape kits laying around police evidence locker because they only 'budgeted' for x many tests that year, so they let them sit until the next budget year. Never ask for more money because that would bring attention to the fact that 1. there is huge years long backlog 2. there are so many rapes in our town that they need more money to get all the rape kits processed.

Farking criminal. I fixed it, but the fact that I had to argue with the police chief and city manager and threaten to go to the press if they didn't fix it is what burned my ass.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Wait. The police were actually collecting DNA at the DUI checkpoint? Because I didn't think collection and preservation of DNA evidence was any kind of standard practice at one. Police can use a breathalyzer to determine whether or not you are intoxicated, not collect evidence to be used against you in other crimes. Granted, I have no problem with getting murderers and rapists of the street. But yeah, I have a problem with this.


I've seen this episode of law and order/numb3rs/the closer/major crimes/etc
If you leave your DNA on something and leave that something behind, you have abandoned it and no longer own it.
Don't want the cops to have your DNA?
Take the disposable straw you put in your mouth to blow with you.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Can police just collect everyone's DNA now without a warrant?  Because I'm not OK with that, I don't care how many criminals they catch.


This is interesting because it's akin to leaving dna on a cup in Starbucks except that they were forced to take the breathalyser, which is legal for the cops to demand if you're driving. Don't want to give up your DNA, don't drive, I suppose.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Can police just collect everyone's DNA now without a warrant?  Because I'm not OK with that, I don't care how many criminals they catch.


If his bac was 0 they are not going to be able to use that DNA in court.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You should always think about what they'll do next with this type of tech before being ok with it.  A recent Supreme Court decision could have cops collecting samples of "human remains" and going after women.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Wait. The police were actually collecting DNA at the DUI checkpoint? Because I didn't think collection and preservation of DNA evidence was any kind of standard practice at one. Police can use a breathalyzer to determine whether or not you are intoxicated, not collect evidence to be used against you in other crimes. Granted, I have no problem with getting murderers and rapists of the street. But yeah, I have a problem with this.


Did you read the article?  They were already watching him then "suspected dwi" and checked the mouthpiece after.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Wait. The police were actually collecting DNA at the DUI checkpoint? Because I didn't think collection and preservation of DNA evidence was any kind of standard practice at one. Police can use a breathalyzer to determine whether or not you are intoxicated, not collect evidence to be used against you in other crimes. Granted, I have no problem with getting murderers and rapists of the street. But yeah, I have a problem with this.


How about the police spend the money on all those unprocessed rape kits sitting in storage, or do they need another MRAP?

/They'll get the MRAP.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cretinbob: So maybe don't commit rape and murder?
Is that weird?


You must be so fun at parties
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I'm glad they caught an alleged murderer and rapist, but I'm having a hard time celebrating the cops being able to collect your DNA on a whim. Presumably in this case they have something damning, like a semen sample from a vaingal swab from the victim, but what if in the future someone is tied to a murder because their DNA was found on a water bottle at the scene of a murder? Or inside a car parked at a house that was a scene of a murder?

The potential for abuse is endless.


EVERYTHING has the potential for abuse.

Anaesthesia during dental procedures? You might get sexually abused!
The very act of having police lets some people abuse their authority?
Prison system? You mean gulag?
Execution? You mean genocide?

The answer is not to let the most sociopathically predatory among us a freer reign. Countenancing injustice and predatory behavior because stopping it might lead to abuse, does not lead to a more fair and just society.

The answer is to always be vigilant for abuse, while always trying to increase justice and fairness.
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: If you people are ok with random DNA collection


This wasn't random. He was already being considered a suspect. He was being followed by detectives.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lsherm: I'm glad they caught an alleged murderer and rapist, but I'm having a hard time celebrating the cops being able to collect your DNA on a whim. Presumably in this case they have something damning, like a semen sample from a vaingal swab from the victim, but what if in the future someone is tied to a murder because their DNA was found on a water bottle at the scene of a murder? Or inside a car parked at a house that was a scene of a murder?

The potential for abuse is endless.


Bike path killer This is a long read. The police arrested and put the wrong man in jail. With out DNA testing the Bike Path Rapist might still have been out there.
 
darkmythology
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: This is... more than ominous. I didn't realize I was a suspect in ongoing investigations & that my DNA could be collected for comparison in those investigations without a warrant.


If you're raping and murdering people, maybe you should just operate under the assumption that you're a suspect in some ongoing investigation or another...
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Marcus Aurelius: Can police just collect everyone's DNA now without a warrant?  Because I'm not OK with that, I don't care how many criminals they catch.

They don't need to because, no matter how hard *you* try to stay off the grid, your extended family has probably given enough info voluntarily to narrow things down quite a bit. It's how they caught the Golden State Killer (aka Night Stalker).

/For many people in the future, 23andMe = 23toLife.


Didn't they want DNA from Trump** at some point for something that he was accused of doing?
Couldn't Mary L. Trump submit hers and there would be enough similarities to implicate the orange blob?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As much as I'd love to catch all the rapists and murderers out there more easily, I'd actually rather have them more difficult to hunt down and more frequently escape justice than give the police the power to collect my DNA without a warrant.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.