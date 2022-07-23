 Skip to content
(CNN)   Update: avoid any place that sells lottery tickets for the next few days   (cnn.com) divider line
38
    More: Followup, Mega Millions, Mega Millions jackpot, Powerball, Friday night's drawing, gold Mega Ball, Mega Millions jackpots, lottery jackpots, big winners Friday  
•       •       •

1346 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2022 at 2:38 PM (43 minutes ago)



38 Comments     (+0 »)
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh. Maybe a bit busier than usual, but unless you're going to one of those stores on a state border, you'll be fine. Supersized jackpots are becoming the norm. So they're not the major events they were a even a few years ago.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Last night I walked to my local gas station about an hour before the drawing because the news was hyping the payout. No one was there.

I did get hassled for change coming out of the store, but I knew that was going to happen, so I had some singles in my pocket for such an eventuality. I'll say this for the West End DC homeless, they're a polite bunch. The guy last night remembered me from like six months ago when I gave him a ten.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Meh. Maybe a bit busier than usual, but unless you're going to one of those stores on a state border, you'll be fine. Supersized jackpots are becoming the norm. So they're not the major events they were a even a few years ago.


Well they upped the odds from ridiculous to  stupidly ridiculous.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm gonna buy an island and hunt the most dangerous game with mini-nukes.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lottery tickets: still a safer investment than cryptocurrency.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: NeoCortex42: Meh. Maybe a bit busier than usual, but unless you're going to one of those stores on a state border, you'll be fine. Supersized jackpots are becoming the norm. So they're not the major events they were a even a few years ago.

Well they upped the odds from ridiculous to  stupidly ridiculous.


I used to play for fun. We'd talk about what we'd do. A couple minutes of fun for a dollar. Then they doubled it to two dollars and made the odds so astronomically high, it's a virtual certainty you will not win. I don't bother anymore. Not much of a gambler to begin with.
 
chewd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah the powerball people generally arent a problem, its those farkers that are addicted to scratchers that i hate getting stuck behind in the queue.

"Gimme two lucky puppy paws and 3 shamrock cards, are those the 2 dollar ones or the 5 dollar ones? Let me see, oh i want two lucky valentines, and three bingo madness cards... oh and i brought in 300 scratchers that i found in the trash, would you scan them all for me?"
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chewd: Yeah the powerball people generally arent a problem, its those farkers that are addicted to scratchers that i hate getting stuck behind in the queue.

"Gimme two lucky puppy paws and 3 shamrock cards, are those the 2 dollar ones or the 5 dollar ones? Let me see, oh i want two lucky valentines, and three bingo madness cards... oh and i brought in 300 scratchers that i found in the trash, would you scan them all for me?"


Scratchers and the cheaper Pick 3/4 games.  The amount of money I see people drop on that in one visit is criminal, and annoying as f*ck.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Clutch2013: chewd: Yeah the powerball people generally arent a problem, its those farkers that are addicted to scratchers that i hate getting stuck behind in the queue.

"Gimme two lucky puppy paws and 3 shamrock cards, are those the 2 dollar ones or the 5 dollar ones? Let me see, oh i want two lucky valentines, and three bingo madness cards... oh and i brought in 300 scratchers that i found in the trash, would you scan them all for me?"

Scratchers and the cheaper Pick 3/4 games.  The amount of money I see people drop on that in one visit is criminal, and annoying as f*ck.


It wouldn't be so bad if they also weren't somehow physically as slow as a farking sloth.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: EvilEgg: NeoCortex42: Meh. Maybe a bit busier than usual, but unless you're going to one of those stores on a state border, you'll be fine. Supersized jackpots are becoming the norm. So they're not the major events they were a even a few years ago.

Well they upped the odds from ridiculous to  stupidly ridiculous.

I used to play for fun. We'd talk about what we'd do. A couple minutes of fun for a dollar. Then they doubled it to two dollars and made the odds so astronomically high, it's a virtual certainty you will not win. I don't bother anymore. Not much of a gambler to begin with.


The only time I would play was when the state lottery had a cash for life game - something like $1,000 a week for life.  Figured if I won I could be set since my expenses were not that great and if there was something big I wanted well just save up for a while and then buy it.  Obviously never won and they dropped that game for other scratch offs and Powerball / Mega Millions.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Clutch2013: chewd: Yeah the powerball people generally arent a problem, its those farkers that are addicted to scratchers that i hate getting stuck behind in the queue.

"Gimme two lucky puppy paws and 3 shamrock cards, are those the 2 dollar ones or the 5 dollar ones? Let me see, oh i want two lucky valentines, and three bingo madness cards... oh and i brought in 300 scratchers that i found in the trash, would you scan them all for me?"

Scratchers and the cheaper Pick 3/4 games.  The amount of money I see people drop on that in one visit is criminal, and annoying as f*ck.

It wouldn't be so bad if they also weren't somehow physically as slow as a farking sloth.


I always get stuck behind these assholes.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Self-Checkout doesn't have lottery tickets.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: KangTheMad: Clutch2013: chewd: Yeah the powerball people generally arent a problem, its those farkers that are addicted to scratchers that i hate getting stuck behind in the queue.

"Gimme two lucky puppy paws and 3 shamrock cards, are those the 2 dollar ones or the 5 dollar ones? Let me see, oh i want two lucky valentines, and three bingo madness cards... oh and i brought in 300 scratchers that i found in the trash, would you scan them all for me?"

Scratchers and the cheaper Pick 3/4 games.  The amount of money I see people drop on that in one visit is criminal, and annoying as f*ck.

It wouldn't be so bad if they also weren't somehow physically as slow as a farking sloth.

I always get stuck behind these assholes.


I can never get too mad at them, because whenever I encounter them I'm the only other one in the convenience store and I came in when they were already doing their thing at the counter. So at least here they seem to be doing it when nobody is around (at first) to be inconvenienced.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If I win, I'm going to buy a mint condition T206 Honus Wagner baseball card and a solid gold clothespin and attach them to my bicycle spokes to make the coolest brrrRRRbrrrRRRbrrr noise in human history.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It needs to be over a billion until it's worth the bet...
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: If I win, I'm going to buy a mint condition T206 Honus Wagner baseball card and a solid gold clothespin and attach them to my bicycle spokes to make the coolest brrrRRRbrrrRRRbrrr noise in human history.


Do that with mint star wars collectible action figures and post a TikTok. Bonus points if it was an in-box Boba Fett, so you can enrage the Fandos.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

chewd: Yeah the powerball people generally arent a problem, its those farkers that are addicted to scratchers that i hate getting stuck behind in the queue.

"Gimme two lucky puppy paws and 3 shamrock cards, are those the 2 dollar ones or the 5 dollar ones? Let me see, oh i want two lucky valentines, and three bingo madness cards... oh and i brought in 300 scratchers that i found in the trash, would you scan them all for me?"


I hate the pricks that do Cash 3 and Play 4. They got a freaking folder with them typically.

"Let me get a 3 box, 4 straight double bonus blah blah".

Those people are assholes. I'll take the idiots who order 3 or 4 scratch ticks and go outside and scratch them by the dumpster any day.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You are not going to win, however you have 0 chance if you don't buy a ticket.  I can afford it, and the mental health benefit of spending the non-existant winnings in you mind is worth the small cost it in my mind.  It is a tax on the stupid, but it is ok to be stupid every once in awhile.  It spices things up in life.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: You are not going to win, however you have 0 chance if you don't buy a ticket.  I can afford it, and the mental health benefit of spending the non-existant winnings in you mind is worth the small cost it in my mind.  It is a tax on the stupid, but it is ok to be stupid every once in awhile.  It spices things up in life.


It's only throwing money away if you don't think about that you're

a) buying yourself a few minutes of an enjoyable fantasy for a couple bucks, and
b) tossing some money to local education.
 
Stantz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong, but don't US lottery winners only get something like 40% of the 'jackpot' after taxes?

In the UK the tax is paid as part of the purchase price, so when we have a stated jackpot, that's what we get, tax free. Some luckly SOB who wasn't me won over £190 million last week.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Last night I walked to my local gas station about an hour before the drawing because the news was hyping the payout. No one was there.

I did get hassled for change coming out of the store, but I knew that was going to happen, so I had some singles in my pocket for such an eventuality. I'll say this for the West End DC homeless, they're a polite bunch. The guy last night remembered me from like six months ago when I gave him a ten.


When there's a huge jackpot, several grocery stores near me stop selling tickets at 10PM.  They don't have the staff to sit there and baby sit people picking out custom numbers.  Competes with people buying beer at the last minute.
 
dryknife
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I missed winning it by only six numbers.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: NeoCortex42: Meh. Maybe a bit busier than usual, but unless you're going to one of those stores on a state border, you'll be fine. Supersized jackpots are becoming the norm. So they're not the major events they were a even a few years ago.

Well they upped the odds from ridiculous to  stupidly ridiculous.


And upped the price $1 to $2, which was bad enough. The Powerball added a second drawing for each ticket for an extra buck. If I'm buying a ticket, I pay the extra dollar so I'm not stuck with what would have been a $10M ticket if only I had put an extra dollar down.

All this does is get me to buy fewer tickets, not spend more. I'll just get one or two tickets where I used to get four or five for a big jackpot.
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: You are not going to win, however you have 0 chance if you don't buy a ticket.  I can afford it, and the mental health benefit of spending the non-existant winnings in you mind is worth the small cost it in my mind.  It is a tax on the stupid, but it is ok to be stupid every once in awhile.  It spices things up in life.


That's my mentality.  Also helps that I limit myself to the big games.  20 bucks a week, tops - I've spent more on worse (like Ubisoft games, for instance...).
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Due to inflation, the cost of a ticket is much more economical now.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Stantz: Correct me if I'm wrong, but don't US lottery winners only get something like 40% of the 'jackpot' after taxes?

In the UK the tax is paid as part of the purchase price, so when we have a stated jackpot, that's what we get, tax free. Some luckly SOB who wasn't me won over £190 million last week.


Usually, there's a choice between taking the lump sum or an annuity.  The lump sum is say 60% of the jackpot, which is then taxed.  In theory, you can then invest and grow it to more than the original jackpot.  The annuity is the full sum of the jackpot spread over 20-50 years, not adjusted for inflation, and taxed when delivered.  The choice comes down to if you want a LOT of hookers and blow right now, or a large, but diminishing amount of hookers and blow for the rest of your life.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lotteries, a Republicans idea of Trickle Down Economics.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If I win, I wll buy a Basler DC-3, a hanger big enough to completely enclose it with armed guards 24/7 inside. My Blue Freedom Airlines® will start flying women who need or want an abortion into Maryland for free, house them for a week, feed them, give them medical care as needed and fly them back home at no cost.
Fark user imageView Full Size


I am sure there are a lot of rural airports we could get to.
 
AeAe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Stantz: Correct me if I'm wrong, but don't US lottery winners only get something like 40% of the 'jackpot' after taxes?

In the UK the tax is paid as part of the purchase price, so when we have a stated jackpot, that's what we get, tax free. Some luckly SOB who wasn't me won over £190 million last week.


Closer to 53%.
Federal income tax is 37%, but depending on the state, it could be an additional 10% for a 47% total tax.
 
wxboy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Stantz: Correct me if I'm wrong, but don't US lottery winners only get something like 40% of the 'jackpot' after taxes?

In the UK the tax is paid as part of the purchase price, so when we have a stated jackpot, that's what we get, tax free. Some luckly SOB who wasn't me won over £190 million last week.


Taxes are deducted/paid from the winnings, yes. How much you end up with as a percentage of the advertised jackpot depends on how you claim the prize. It also depends on the state and in some cases, the city (in addition to federal tax, there's also state and sometimes city/county income taxes).

Based on the $790m advertised estimated jackpot:

If you take the 30-year annuity, your total payout before taxes will be the advertised jackpot. Where I live, it would come out to about $428m, which is about 54%.

If you take the up-front cash option, you'll get the current cash value that would otherwise be invested in bonds to pay out the annuity. At the moment, that's about $464m. Then you get the taxes pulled out of that. In my case, that would leave me about $251m, which is about 31% of the current advertised jackpot.

https://www.usamega.com/mega-millions/jackpot
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wxboy: Stantz: Correct me if I'm wrong, but don't US lottery winners only get something like 40% of the 'jackpot' after taxes?

In the UK the tax is paid as part of the purchase price, so when we have a stated jackpot, that's what we get, tax free. Some luckly SOB who wasn't me won over £190 million last week.

Taxes are deducted/paid from the winnings, yes. How much you end up with as a percentage of the advertised jackpot depends on how you claim the prize. It also depends on the state and in some cases, the city (in addition to federal tax, there's also state and sometimes city/county income taxes).

Based on the $790m advertised estimated jackpot:

If you take the 30-year annuity, your total payout before taxes will be the advertised jackpot. Where I live, it would come out to about $428m, which is about 54%.

If you take the up-front cash option, you'll get the current cash value that would otherwise be invested in bonds to pay out the annuity. At the moment, that's about $464m. Then you get the taxes pulled out of that. In my case, that would leave me about $251m, which is about 31% of the current advertised jackpot.

https://www.usamega.com/mega-millions/jackpot


20 million was always my magic number.  Any more than that is just bonus that's probably getting donated to good charities and causes.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I go to the grocery store machine early Sunday morning on my way for my coffee. Once in a while someone's already there but usually not.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Who wants to be crushed by a big bag of money?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I won once, I quit playing.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Who wants to be crushed by a big bag of money?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm not a gambler, but I do love combinatorics.  Lotteries like this one present an interesting challenge, in that the expected value depends on the size of the jackpot and the number of tickets bought, the latter of which can't be known a priori.  If you care that much, you can run a regression based on historical ticket sales, like these guys did in 2020*, but there's always a bit of uncertainty--more so than in typical games of chance.

/good luck to anyone who does play

*url got tossed: https://chance.amstat.org/2020/02/lottery-ticket
 
dryknife
‘’ less than a minute ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm ready to win it all. Totally ready. And of course, I, then, in grand benevolence, will be handing out TotalFark left and right, to the free and to the bonded, and in all good measure as such the grace of Drew Curtis doth allow. Ahem.
 
