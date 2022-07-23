 Skip to content
52
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now the leading cause of death in children.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: Now the leading cause of death in children.


It's car crashes everywhere else in the world, right?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1: Let gun nuts murder people in their sleep at national parks and monuments.

2: Shut down national parks and monuments because they're "too dangerous."

3: Sell them off to billionaire land-grabbers, foreign and domestic, who've been looking for a way to seize these places for years.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: yohohogreengiant: Now the leading cause of death in children.

It's car crashes everywhere else in the world, right?


Car crash fatalities can't be compared directly to gun fatalities by just raw incident numbers. It doesn't reflect the reality of relative risk.

For car crash fatalities it only makes sense when you average for passenger mile. Same with plane crashes.

When you compare that with a theoretical fatalities per "active use hours" for firearms, guns become way more deadly than cars statistically. Automobile owners actively drive (sadly) vastly more hours (thus more passenger miles) than a firearm owner is actively shooting. This makes "in use" operation fatalities far higher for gun owners.

This is not my idea, but it is nuanced and statistically more sound when trying to measure this public health epidemic. It's why the Nazis/Republicans block the CDC from actually doing an official well-funded survey and study. The results make the rubel-backed NRA and by extension, their campaign financing look somehow even more despicable, although how that's even possible strains the imagination.

Therefore observe the  ammosexual "funnied" count skyrocket on this post.

Bang bang.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: 1: Let gun nuts murder people in their sleep at national parks and monuments.

2: Shut down national parks and monuments because they're "too dangerous."

3: Sell them off to billionaire land-grabbers, foreign and domestic, who've been looking for a way to seize these places for years.


Grand Canyon National Park (brought to you by Brawndo)
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 3. Not a mass shooting.
 
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Only 3. Not a mass shooting.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cubs300
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a school, concert, or mall. And no AK-47, therefore not a mass shooting. Just run of the mill triple homicide.

/I want off this ride
 
DeArmondVI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are living in the world the gun humpers wanted and demanded.

Good job, folks. You won.

Kind of sucks though.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of these guys seem to still be living at home with a parent or guardian.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Only 3. Not a mass shooting.


Not sure if you're just an asshole or what, but three is the minimum by many standards and, in this case, there are four victims, unless you don't consider the shooter a person.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Authorities have not released a possible motive. Investigators don't believe he had any prior relationship with the victims, Mortvedt said Friday afternoon.

Yeah, kill 3 random people for fun!

/f**king sicko
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why? At what point do we think it's a good idea to start seeing that people who need mental health services start getting them?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots
Owning
Weapons &
Ammo
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of this case.
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2019-11-05/suspect-in-malibu-campground-shootings-indicted-murder-charge
A random psycho had been hiding in the hills near a state park campground, taking potshots.  He eventually killed a father of two who was asleep in his tent with his kids.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: 1: Let gun nuts murder people in their sleep at national parks and monuments.

2: Shut down national parks and monuments because they're "too dangerous."

3: Sell them off to billionaire land-grabbers, foreign and domestic, who've been looking for a way to seize these places for years.


Seriously how does this even get on fark.com?
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Authorities have not released a possible motive. Investigators don't believe he had any prior relationship with the victims, Mortvedt said Friday afternoon.

Yeah, kill 3 random people for fun!

/f**king sicko


The problem is   F sickos are everywhere they're becoming the norm not the exception anymore.  We got what we wanted. We just need to Accept.  We're not an advanced country anymore. The only thing advanced about America anymore is it's state of decay
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cravak: Why? At what point do we think it's a good idea to start seeing that people who need mental health services start getting them?


Because mental health services are expensive, lengthy, and unenforceable.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Idiots
Owning
Weapons &
Ammo


The guy was from Nebraska, though...

Nutjobs
Everywhere
Bearing
Rifles
And
Serial
Killers
Abound?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet the NRA argues that there are not nearly enough guns in the United States, mainly because not everyone in America owns a gun (and I am one of those Americans who does not own a gun). So, of course, everyone in America who does not already own a gun *must* be allowed the right to own a gun, to protect themselves against the ones who should not be allowed to own guns in the first place.
 
eldoobie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cravak: Why? At what point do we think it's a good idea to start seeing that people who need mental health services start getting them?


media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Gubbo: yohohogreengiant: Now the leading cause of death in children.

It's car crashes everywhere else in the world, right?

Car crash fatalities can't be compared directly to gun fatalities by just raw incident numbers. It doesn't reflect the reality of relative risk.

For car crash fatalities it only makes sense when you average for passenger mile. Same with plane crashes.

When you compare that with a theoretical fatalities per "active use hours" for firearms, guns become way more deadly than cars statistically. Automobile owners actively drive (sadly) vastly more hours (thus more passenger miles) than a firearm owner is actively shooting. This makes "in use" operation fatalities far higher for gun owners.

This is not my idea, but it is nuanced and statistically more sound when trying to measure this public health epidemic. It's why the Nazis/Republicans block the CDC from actually doing an official well-funded survey and study. The results make the rubel-backed NRA and by extension, their campaign financing look somehow even more despicable, although how that's even possible strains the imagination.

Therefore observe the  ammosexual "funnied" count skyrocket on this post.

Bang bang.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think there's a choice that has to be made and honestly I don't know how when or who makes it. You can have sick people in power ( always have, always will) but  the problem is. It's the sickos putting the sick people in power-  people want to rip on Biden. Because he's not a power hungry ego maniac like we've seen before and he has a lot more in common with the average person then most presidents we've seen lately. We say he's ineffectual because he's not a loud mouthed know it all. But the real problem is we have way too many common every day people now who are that.   Things are going to continue to decline until we can fix not the person at the top but the idiots who keep selecting the idiot at the top
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eldoobie: cravak: Why? At what point do we think it's a good idea to start seeing that people who need mental health services start getting them?

[media.makeameme.org image 800x533]


He's not wrong.

But it's only half the problem.
 
Le Bomb Suprize
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tyler Schmidt, 42; Sarah Schmidt, 42; and Lulu Schmidt, 6 -

Division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said the victims were related, but did not elaborate.


I'm not a detective, but I feel fairly certain I can grasp the relationship.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: yohohogreengiant: Now the leading cause of death in children.

It's car crashes everywhere else in the world, right?


and dingos.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Le Bomb Suprize: Tyler Schmidt, 42; Sarah Schmidt, 42; and Lulu Schmidt, 6 -

Division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said the victims were related, but did not elaborate.


I'm not a detective, but I feel fairly certain I can grasp the relationship.


Grandparents?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, just use a pickup truck and a shotgun.


Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun - ABC News (go.com)
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our long standing tradition of enjoying Iowa's natural wonders was shaken today, but the legacy for the millions of families that recreate at Iowa State Parks will continue,"

Well...millions of families minus one, thanks to America's longstanding tradition of gun violence and not doing anything about it because reasons.
 
cravak
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Anyone know any porn stars?  Maybe we need something half serious half a joke. Porn stars with signs saying shoot kids in me don't shoot kids with bullets
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fsbilly: abhorrent1: Only 3. Not a mass shooting.

Not sure if you're just an asshole or what, but three is the minimum by many standards and, in this case, there are four victims, unless you don't consider the shooter a person.


The shooter is not a victim.  You're an asshole for saying so.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: For car crash fatalities it only makes sense when you average for passenger mile. Same with plane crashes.


Shouldn't it be passenger time, not distance? If you're moving at 3 MPH, you're accumulating miles at a slower rate but you're vulnerable the entire time.
 
cravak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AugieDoggyDaddy: fsbilly: abhorrent1: Only 3. Not a mass shooting.

Not sure if you're just an asshole or what, but three is the minimum by many standards and, in this case, there are four victims, unless you don't consider the shooter a person.

The shooter is not a victim.  You're an asshole for saying so.


In a way you're right he's not but let me put it like this to you do you think someone who takes pride in seeing other people suffer is ok? I don't he's not a victim of what he did today. But I wouldn't say he was - normal healthy people don't do this they have a job to go to they have a kid or a wife or a dog or a favorite tv show they'd miss too much to do this- he's not a victim of what he did today - but somehow.  He's a victim of life. We don't know where things started to go off the crazy train for this person. But somewhere that train  got derailed. If getting people the mental health care they need is too ambitious. Do you think providing some type of social support net for people isn't too much if not for them to save there potential victims?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Le Bomb Suprize: Tyler Schmidt, 42; Sarah Schmidt, 42; and Lulu Schmidt, 6 -

Division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said the victims were related, but did not elaborate.


I'm not a detective, but I feel fairly certain I can grasp the relationship.


He just didn't have time for the whole "When a man loves a woman very much" elaboration.
 
ryant123
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cravak: Why? At what point do we think it's a good idea to start seeing that people who need mental health services start getting them?


That's a good question. I wonder also why so many gun owners think they should shoot children. And why other gun owners think it's okay to give or sell guns to someone that might.

"We can't read minds!!" No shiat. So don't give/sell guns to people you don't know about. Because they kill people. 


nejm.orgView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cubs300: Just run of the mill triple homicide.


Yup. Just some nutjob killing people simply because he can.

'Murica.


/the only good thing about this story is the part where the murderer permanently removed himself from society
//it would have been better if he had done so before murdering that family
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: cravak: Why? At what point do we think it's a good idea to start seeing that people who need mental health services start getting them?

Because mental health services are expensive, lengthy, and unenforceable.


You are just wrong.

Expensive? Read a newspaper, geez. Mental health costs less than policing, and less than doing nothing.

Lengthy? Yes, ideally we take care of our physical and mental health throughout our entire lives.

Unenforceable? You .... you don't actually know what mental health services are, do you? Patients who have mental health services available to them overwhelming show a self-preference for engaging with those services. As opposed to, say, farking off and dying under a bridge somewhere.

/moran
 
l'otters are not afraid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow, these shootings were in tents.
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cravak: AugieDoggyDaddy: fsbilly: abhorrent1: Only 3. Not a mass shooting.

Not sure if you're just an asshole or what, but three is the minimum by many standards and, in this case, there are four victims, unless you don't consider the shooter a person.

The shooter is not a victim.  You're an asshole for saying so.

In a way you're right he's not but let me put it like this to you do you think someone who takes pride in seeing other people suffer is ok? I don't he's not a victim of what he did today. But I wouldn't say he was - normal healthy people don't do this they have a job to go to they have a kid or a wife or a dog or a favorite tv show they'd miss too much to do this- he's not a victim of what he did today - but somehow.  He's a victim of life. We don't know where things started to go off the crazy train for this person. But somewhere that train  got derailed. If getting people the mental health care they need is too ambitious. Do you think providing some type of social support net for people isn't too much if not for them to save there potential victims?


Good point.  It prolly was hell inside this guys mind.   But I have my doubts that he would have availed himself of mental health support if it had been available.    Yeah, I'm a pessimist.
 
cravak
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: Night Train to Wakanda: cravak: Why? At what point do we think it's a good idea to start seeing that people who need mental health services start getting them?

Because mental health services are expensive, lengthy, and unenforceable.

You are just wrong.

Expensive? Read a newspaper, geez. Mental health costs less than policing, and less than doing nothing.

Lengthy? Yes, ideally we take care of our physical and mental health throughout our entire lives.

Unenforceable? You .... you don't actually know what mental health services are, do you? Patients who have mental health services available to them overwhelming show a self-preference for engaging with those services. As opposed to, say, farking off and dying under a bridge somewhere.

/moran


America in the future is where people are going to WANT to go. Because they'll know a nut with a gun isn't there- sad to say but that's. The length someone in the near future is going to go to protect himself. It's only in the past 40-50 years. Mass shootings have become a trend.  What do you think is going to stop mental health hospitals becoming a tourism industry?
 
sirrerun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Le Bomb Suprize: Tyler Schmidt, 42; Sarah Schmidt, 42; and Lulu Schmidt, 6 -

Division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said the victims were related, but did not elaborate.


I'm not a detective, but I feel fairly certain I can grasp the relationship.


Twins who did the incest and had a kid?

//aisle seat
 
Le Bomb Suprize
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Le Bomb Suprize: Tyler Schmidt, 42; Sarah Schmidt, 42; and Lulu Schmidt, 6 -

Division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said the victims were related, but did not elaborate.


I'm not a detective, but I feel fairly certain I can grasp the relationship.

Grandparents?


Possible, I'd continue but I already feel bad for making light of a terrible situation.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cravak: What do you think is going to stop mental health hospitals becoming a tourism industry?


Are you drunk?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AugieDoggyDaddy: fsbilly: abhorrent1: Only 3. Not a mass shooting.

Not sure if you're just an asshole or what, but three is the minimum by many standards and, in this case, there are four victims, unless you don't consider the shooter a person.

The shooter is not a victim.  You're an asshole for saying so.


Sure he is. He's a victim of a suicide. The final casualty of the mass shooting. He was clearly trouble, as no one in a healthy frame of mind would kill three people and themselves. Why do you dismiss this? Does it make it easier to digest if you can just call the shooter evil? If you remove their humanity you can paint them as a vile diabolical killer and now it all makes sense and promotes whatever agenda you have?

Nah. I'm not an asshole. You're just immature.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cravak: America in the future is where people are going to WANT to go. Because they'll know a nut with a gun isn't there- sad to say but that's.


... or high?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


PAYBACK TIME

/yeah i already have the aisle seat. also, first class and priority boarding.
 
cravak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: cravak: What do you think is going to stop mental health hospitals becoming a tourism industry?

Are you drunk?


Ever heard of a mass shooting at a mental health hospital- it's going to become the last place it CANT happen
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: yohohogreengiant: Gubbo: yohohogreengiant: Now the leading cause of death in children.

It's car crashes everywhere else in the world, right?

Car crash fatalities can't be compared directly to gun fatalities by just raw incident numbers. It doesn't reflect the reality of relative risk.

For car crash fatalities it only makes sense when you average for passenger mile. Same with plane crashes.

When you compare that with a theoretical fatalities per "active use hours" for firearms, guns become way more deadly than cars statistically. Automobile owners actively drive (sadly) vastly more hours (thus more passenger miles) than a firearm owner is actively shooting. This makes "in use" operation fatalities far higher for gun owners.

This is not my idea, but it is nuanced and statistically more sound when trying to measure this public health epidemic. It's why the Nazis/Republicans block the CDC from actually doing an official well-funded survey and study. The results make the rubel-backed NRA and by extension, their campaign financing look somehow even more despicable, although how that's even possible strains the imagination.

Therefore observe the  ammosexual "funnied" count skyrocket on this post.

Bang bang.

[Fark user image image 425x423]


I would've said "passenger kilometers"
 
yellowjester
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Add him to the picture roll of Cray Cray Eyed Killas

masslive.comView Full Size



daily.jstor.orgView Full Size

Seriously, don't sell a weapon to people that look like this. Seems quite obvious they aren't home, lights are on but nobody is home.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cravak: Why? At what point do we think it's a good idea to start seeing that people who need mental health services start getting them?


Good idea.  First therapy session:

Therapist: Do you own any firearms?
Patient: Yes
Therapist: Give them to me.
 
