(AP News)   UN health agency chief declares monkeypox a global emergency ... which will likely be responded to as well as the previous global pandemic   (apnews.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Trumpers think this one only affects gay people.  I think we should let them all get it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look. If someone has filthy sores all over their body, it is my constitutional right to lick those sores if I want to. And ain't no gubbiment gonna stop me.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks to this asshole:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And unlike Covid, the goddamned thing is very, very fomic. Stays alive for up to 8 days on surfaces. So if Billy-Bob-P'tang-P'tang-Olay-Biscuit-Barrel sits on something and brushes his sores on say, the seat on public transportation, that seat's 'hot' for EIGHT DAYS.

But don't take my word for it, here's a quote from "Nature":

"Unlike SARS-CoV-2, which isn't thought to linger on surfaces much, poxviruses can survive for a long time outside the body, making surfaces such as bedsheets and doorknobs potential vectors of transmission."

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-01493-6

Now imagine your local school.

If you can, get vaccinated ASAP.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Just avoid having sex with that guy and you'll be fine.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She called it:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Peter Gabriel tried to warn us with his song "Pox the Monkey".
 
cepson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

They're all going to go out and have unprotected gay sex with each other just to teach the libs they won't be controlled by Big Public Health. Here's some footage of one of their protest events:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

It's not merely Trumpers but conservatives the world over. Lots of people in African countries are reporting the Monkeypox response is reminiscent of HIV/AIDS in the 80s. Since it's perceived to be a gay men's disease, it's being downplayed.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lock the world down.  Have Biden close the borders and do a military enforced hard core lockdown.  Snipers taking out quarantine breakers.  Nuke the cities that wont lock down.  We have seen that not locking down doesnt work.

Have the military nuke any country that wont lock down.  End the new pandemic in 2 months.  Use this chance to lower fossil fuel usage through a global purge.  By october we will have a new age of Aquarius.  The phoenix will rise from the ashes.  The strong and prepared will inherit the earth.  And the globe will begin cooling.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Smallpox vaccine isn't widely available
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Know how I know you listen to Info Wars?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just in time for the next election to get tinkered with.

Color me surprised.
 
ng2810
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Yet.

Imagine if Russia decides to release Smallpox into the world just because and then it does nothing because everyone is already vaccinated because of Monkeypox...

/scrunches tin foil hat
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Yeah. Because it's completely unfathomable that some people don't love the Republican Party as much as you do.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow, Fark - those bigoted memes and telling people it was just a gay disease sure aged well. Like fine kitchen garbage when the air's out.

Surely you'll have the same level of self awareness and candor as you did when you were wrong about COVID, right?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

yes. Everything is a conspiracy to embarrass the conservative wing of the United States. You're so special. Everyone sees it now.
 
oldfool
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But what about quarterly profits, let's stay focused on what matters.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Okay, so who really is at risk for it? I thought it was sexually transmitted, but now I'm thinking maybe that's not correct.

For once, I thought my vow of permanent abstinence would do some good for me, but it appears as though that may not be the case.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Worked with HIV....wait.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Contact with infected skin or bodily fluids, touching contaminated sheets or clothing, inhaling respiratory droplets. Most past outbreaks were from handling infected rodents. 

All of which are possible without sexual contact, but are damn near unavoidable (except maybe the rodents) with sexual contact. And not necessarily man on man; hypothetically a heterosexual swingers party could also be a superspreader event.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

It was never "sexually transmitted" - it's aerosol and contact with lesion based.

It was first noted spreading in the nightclub, rave and LGBT scenes in European countries, and it became associated with them because politicians were desperate to convince "the normal people" that they weren't at risk of icky gay diseases.

The CDC adopted a stance of "it's a risk for gay men only at this time" stance based on reports out of Europe, even after the WHO warned them this may be a case of sampling bias - resulting in state health departments turning away hundreds of symptomatic people who had symptoms but - since they weren't gay men - didn't meet testing criteria.

If this seems familiar, it mirror when we were told COVID was a "China problem"
 
KB202
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have one (former, I think) friend who was railing against careless people back when her parents were "immunocompromised and at risk and why aren't governments doing something real about covid" and now that her family is vaccinated she is sending diatribes about governments going overboard with covid and monkeypox warnings instead of just learning to live with viruses.

Another friend was angry and devastated because her mother's cancer diagnosis and treatment were delayed because of covid hospital overcrowding leading to early death, and this week she is on a cruise and doesn't understand why she needs proof of vaccine at EU ports.

I just don't even know how to deal with people now.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Give it to Politicians and see how fast the problem is solved.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, who didn't see that coming?

I mean, apparently, a person can catch Monkey Pox by brushing against a person in a crowded environment. That sounds quite contagious to me.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Because Monkeypox virus is closely related to the virus that causes smallpox, the smallpox vaccine can protect people from getting monkeypox. Past data from Africa suggests that the smallpox vaccine is at least 85% effective in preventing monkeypox.

https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/clinicians/smallpox-vaccine.html
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

yellowjester: Give it to Politicians and see how fast the problem is solved.


Biden has COVID-19 right now.

We, as a country, have decided not even doing the bare minimum is the only acceptable thing we can do. We're a bastion of freedumb
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

In one way it's stigginit... to the libs.
In another way, it's stigginit to the cons.

And if you charge an entry fee, it's sponsored by the 'tarians.

If it's pay per view, on the other hand ...

Uh, I'm not sure.  I lost the thread somewhere, thinking too much about it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Not to worry, the GOP will still try to steal the election, and then riot if they lose.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Now, now, let's not forget about the unbridled greed.  That's a big part of what makes America the country that it is.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

There are large amounts of old smallpox vaccines stockpiled in case of bioterrorism. However those can have serious side effects so they're not being deployed against monkeypox (yet). The new, safer smallpox vaccine is in short supply.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

plus it hurts like a biatch to get, and can potentially infect others with a (less severe) orthopox virus that poses a risk to immunocompromised people and young children
 
