(NPR)   Making friends and influencing people Russian style   (npr.org) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At this point, Ukraine needs to start all negotiations with the understanding that they will need to have distractions being argued, while schlepping as much by rail as possible.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Diplomatic engagement with Russia is pointless.  They have no intention of abiding by any agreement.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can we just oblyaterate them now? They are a terrorist state and a global pariah.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) Russians always lie
2) See 1)
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean.... This isn't even proper supervillain behavior. You're supposed to wait until the shipment of grain is in the port before blowing it up.
 
Potato Puti
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I honestly don't know why certain morons think Russia will keep their agreement during any treaty/agreement that ends this.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So let's stop subsidizing corn and hey Europe you guys like tortillas? We got your fix.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Awww... I thought this was going to be about a vodka binge party. But I guess this was the logical assumption.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Can we just oblyaterate them now? They are a terrorist state and a global pariah.


We oblast them!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It was not clear in the statement what the U.N. or Turkey would do in response to the strike.

We kick the Russians off the security council and get set up a UN police action
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: So let's stop subsidizing corn and hey Europe you guys like tortillas? We got your fix.


It's a really good idea in theory. Unfortunately, much of the corn grown in the US isn't for eating and it's a pain in the ass to get people to change their staple diet.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yakov Smirnoff is Ukrainian?  Wow, I like him even better now.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why am I picturing a gun in your face as a single circle representing the venn diagram of both....?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When von Ribbentrop left after signing the deal with Czechoslovakia, one of his aides asked him why he did it.  He said don't worry about it because Germany had no intention of actually honoring it.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Axeofjudgement: So let's stop subsidizing corn and hey Europe you guys like tortillas? We got your fix.

It's a really good idea in theory. Unfortunately, much of the corn grown in the US isn't for eating and it's a pain in the ass to get people to change their staple diet.


We also just mow over and till a lot of corn. Absolutely most of it is for sugar or oil or ethanol... as wonderfully efficient as that all is.
And changing their diets might be a pain in the ass (literally) its better than the pain in the stomach! Though that does subside in a week or 2....
 
Jacobin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cartman?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I had a shift manager at Papa Gino's who's Ukrainian.  She was a cool lady.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: When von Ribbentrop left after signing the deal with Czechoslovakia, one of his aides asked him why he did it.  He said don't worry about it because Germany had no intention of actually honoring it.


Ribbentrop is still here with the alt, Pewterschmidt.
 
lennavan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Too bad it's not a port for oil and the Russians were browner in appearance, maybe then we'd do something about it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The orcs must be eliminated.  For the good of the world.  Just like it is OK to extictify the guinea worm for the good of humanity.  Orcs are just the same.  A useless parasite that only exists to cause suffering.  Time for the world to back russian annihilation.  Everything that ever was or is or will be russian.  Vaporize it all.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Russians made a movie about what happened when bad people fire on Odessa.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The orcs must be eliminated.  For the good of the world.  Just like it is OK to extictify the guinea worm for the good of humanity.  Orcs are just the same.  A useless parasite that only exists to cause suffering.  Time for the world to back russian annihilation.  Everything that ever was or is or will be russian.  Vaporize it all.


Fark user imageView Full Size

With this phone, lots more trolling.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Strike at Russian targets on Russian soil - ports, rail lines, communication centers, and military hardware. Russia has no intention of honoring a peace deal on any terms besides unconditional Ukrainian surrender. The consequences of that decision has to be for a loss of all ability for Russia to remain at war.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How many more examples of Russians not honoring their agreements do we need before everyone agrees Russians have no interest in honoring their agreements?  I know even the Swiss are getting tired of this shiat, but who is left?
 
