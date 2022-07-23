 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Drug cartel threatens TikToker who brought traffic to a halt on on a busy Guadalajara bridge while bragging about money and power   (mexiconewsdaily.com) divider line
32
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Influencer' and entourage block all three lanes of a bridge with luxury cars so he could stream about how money let's you do anything in Mexico, and Cartel threatens to kill him off he ever returns because 'They are the Power'.

TFA has no protagonist it's assholes all the way down.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone is about to learn the difference between being rich and being wealthy.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The cartels should not stop with just one Tik Toker.  They should all be fair game.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The cartels should not stop with just one Tik Toker.  They should all be fair game.


Like Slick Rick said "Tik Tok and ya don't stop!"
 
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop trying to make me like the cartels, subby
 
Snort
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cartel versus influencers is the war we need.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's hard to know who to root for here.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I dare him to do it again, and announce it beforehand.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Combustion: Marcus Aurelius: The cartels should not stop with just one Tik Toker.  They should all be fair game.

Like Slick Rick said "Tik Tok and ya don't stop!"


An now "I wanna sex you up" is playing in my head. Just great.

Also, with cartels doing things like this to help people (albeit due to convenience rather than altruism since they are drug dealers), it is any wonder why so many in the public idolize them?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The cartels should not stop with just one Tik Toker.  They should all be fair game.


Except Emmanuel and his lady. Keep those two out of this.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Someone is about to learn the difference between being rich and being wealthy an intensely violent organized crime outfit with abundant resources that treats people as disposable and that uses stomach-churning violent acts as a business tool.
 
Hantavirus [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Look I'm not going to condone the drug cartel.  I'm just going to say.  I understand.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wow. Imagine being such a asshole that the cartels are....... The less shiatty people in this specific event?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FAFO - cartel style.

Payback in 10, 9, 8.....
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
OMG!  My lifetime quandary has been resolved - "What is the the most suitable fate for all social media influencers?"

QED.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Better call Saul!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in the US.  LA opens a new bridge and all hell breaks loose every night, in addition to a Tiktok barber cutting someone's hair in the middle of the street.

WORLD'S MOST DANGEROUS HAIRCUT!
6th Street Bridge Takeover! #takeover

Coddled.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If the Federales t6here had any cojones, they would show up the next time the assholes showed up at that bridge (it doesn't matter which assholes showed up, either).
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

proteus_b: It's hard to know who to root for here.


The worms?
 
Mock26
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, I am kind of with the cartel on this one, though they should just kidnap him and drop him off unharmed (but scared) in some small village in the middle of nowhere. I absolutely detest when influencers and others decide to shut down a road for their personal gratification.
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Look, I closed ... [the bridge] just for me, showing once again what money and power can do in Mexico," he said in a TikTok video.

I am wondering if he used his own credit card or his daddy's credit card to rent the cars?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Simply b/c I need to practice, here's a translation complete with shirty punctuation:

"Greetings to all the people of Guadalajara, we are the Jalisco Cartel New Generation, as many know or are finding out the influencer or lowlife called Fofo Marque dared to block the traffic on the Matute Remus Bridge which is an act that we will not tolerate, much less allow any pendejo like this [guy] to do this kind of thing, we are the ones in control in Jalisco and in all of Mexico, and to you Fofo we only tell you that you [should] tread carefully because we'll not let you come to Guadalajara thinking that you can do whatever you wish, here in Jalisco Senor Mencho is in charge, if we see you again in Guadalajara - because there's nowhere we do not see [I think?] -- we'll take you and not even all the money that you have will be able to help you. Hugs and kisses [j/k..."signed"], CJNG."
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [pbs.twimg.com image 317x395]

Simply b/c I need to practice, here's a translation complete with shirty punctuation:

"Greetings to all the people of Guadalajara, we are the Jalisco Cartel New Generation, as many know or are finding out the influencer or lowlife called Fofo Marque dared to block the traffic on the Matute Remus Bridge which is an act that we will not tolerate, much less allow any pendejo like this [guy] to do this kind of thing, we are the ones in control in Jalisco and in all of Mexico, and to you Fofo we only tell you that you [should] tread carefully because we'll not let you come to Guadalajara thinking that you can do whatever you wish, here in Jalisco Senor Mencho is in charge, if we see you again in Guadalajara - because there's nowhere we do not see [I think?] -- we'll take you and not even all the money that you have will be able to help you. Hugs and kisses [j/k..."signed"], CJNG."


It's in uppercase, so we know this is important.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here I thought it was in America and some pharmaceutical company got the local/state cops to after some influencer.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If only the influencers had some way to alter the cartels. Some way to effect change.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Where were all the Jersey crime families when Chris Christie shut down the GWB? They could really take some pointers from their Mexican counterparts
 
buravirgil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Put your back into it...
compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Blocking three lanes of traffic for a TikTok stunt?  It's not just the cartel that wants to kill him. They're just the most vocal.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "...dared to block the traffic on the Matute Remus Bridge which is an act that we will not tolerate, much less allow any pendejo like this [guy] to do this kind of thing"


Wow I farked that up.  Anyhow, I think it reads better as "...dared to block traffic...an act we won't tolerate, more than that we won't allow any a-hole like this guy..."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The cartel's going about this all wrong. Follow the US alphabet law enforcement handbook and recruit him.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: If only the influencers had some way to alter the cartels. Some way to effect change.


Maybe they could have a dance off
 
