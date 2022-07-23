 Skip to content
(Deslidefied)   Think these items you inherited are worth anything? They likely are not. Obvious tag wondering why no one is buying their collectible plate collection
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Redneck: "Never mind about Grandma's China, what happened to Grampa's shotgun??!?"
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not my Beanie Babies,Noooooooooooo.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can confirm.  Have a storage unit full of stuff from my parents house now that I have to sell it to settle the estate.  My wife doesn't want it, Nobody wants to buy it or even take it for free.  Thrift stores and H4H don't want it unless it's perfect which it's not. To me it's a bit sentimental as it's the crap I grew up with but it will probably meet Mr. Sawzall when the weather cools down a bit.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But you can hold an estate sale and try to sell it to someone else who thinks that beanie babies and silver-plated forks are an investment.

I've never seen as many estate sales in my area as I have the last month.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BigMax: But you can hold an estate sale and try to sell it to someone else who thinks that beanie babies and silver-plated forks are an investment.

I've never seen as many estate sales in my area as I have the last month.


Covid killed over a million mostly older people. Now that everyone feels comfortable getting out, there are a ton of estate sales everywhere.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I recently inherited about a dozen Morgan silver dollars. They're worth at least a dollar each.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't get my mom to stop collecting. I know she needs something to do with her time, but she's convinced she's leaving us this valuable legacy. I think we'll be lucky not to lose money getting rid of it.

I'm not saying she owes us a bequest, because she doesn't, but please don't leave us a headache.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My grandmother collected carnival glass. After she died we had her collection looked at and there were about four pieces that had any value, all of them less than $100 each.
There isn't much of a market for carnival glass as most of the collectors have died off.
We split the collection up among the family. Some of the pieces are pretty but ultimately useless.

My uncle collected stamps. Recently he had his collection appraised and faces the same issue, the stamp collecting community has shrunk considerably in the last twenty years or so.
So he's decided to liquidate his collection, most of it for less than face value.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So you're saying my mom's collection of hideous farking face mugs from england aren't really worth anything?

/this is my shocked face
//couple of them are kinda cool
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My 93 year old Mom recently got rid of the three tall cabinet / display shelf units that were originally in the living room of my childhood home and moved to her independent living apartment.  A cousin's kid originally expressed interest but decided he didn't want it so it went to the retirement place "den" where they sell stuff from residents who no longer need it, or the kids cleaning out their parent's apartments after they have passed on and the profits go into the foundation.

Interesting article:  https://www.nextavenue.org/nobody-wants-parents-stuff/

I'm 65 and I'm building up a collection of stuff to drop off at Goodwill including things I've never used over the years or I no longer need.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: I recently inherited about a dozen Morgan silver dollars. They're worth at least a dollar each.


The silver alone in 12 Morgan dollars is worth about $175....not a huge sum, but not nothing either.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My mother collected furniture, some porcelain, and other stuff. She bought, sold, and traded the stuff for years. The market for most of that stuff crashed with the 2008 real estate crash. She died in 2013, and we.had the estate sale in 2014. We did okay, but a fair amount of the furniture was in rough condition. And most of the porcelain was contemporary reproduction stuff. She had a few genuine trade porcelain pieces that did okay in the sale. But the sales agent we had was pretty blunt - mom would have been better to have sold most of it before 2008.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Third Man: Metastatic Capricorn: I recently inherited about a dozen Morgan silver dollars. They're worth at least a dollar each.

The silver alone in 12 Morgan dollars is worth about $175....not a huge sum, but not nothing either.


They stopped the original run of Morgan's in 1904. If the person had invested $12 in the S&P. In 1904, it would be worth over 800k today.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: The Third Man: Metastatic Capricorn: I recently inherited about a dozen Morgan silver dollars. They're worth at least a dollar each.

The silver alone in 12 Morgan dollars is worth about $175....not a huge sum, but not nothing either.

They stopped the original run of Morgan's in 1904. If the person had invested $12 in the S&P. In 1904, it would be worth over 800k today.
[Fark user image 850x1091]


S&P 500
Foundation  March 4, 1957; 65 years ago[1]

So, 57 years of trading with a non existent index to track.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpockYouOut: Private_Citizen: The Third Man: Metastatic Capricorn: I recently inherited about a dozen Morgan silver dollars. They're worth at least a dollar each.

The silver alone in 12 Morgan dollars is worth about $175....not a huge sum, but not nothing either.

They stopped the original run of Morgan's in 1904. If the person had invested $12 in the S&P. In 1904, it would be worth over 800k today.
[Fark user image 850x1091]

S&P 500
Foundation  March 4, 1957; 65 years ago[1]

So, 57 years of trading with a non existent index to track.


I didn't write the website, but yeah, should have been the DOW. Either way, poor people 'invest' in trinkets, the rich in real estate and stocks.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: Redneck: "Never mind about Grandma's China, what happened to Grampa's shotgun??!?"


This, i have a single shot Winchester bolt action .22 that's been in my family for around 100 years.  Still works great too.  My grandpa had it given to him as a kid in the early 20s I think.  Wife had a .22 target pistol that her dad got during WW2 that they used in the Army for pistol training, has same grips, etc as a Colt 1911.  .22 was cheaper for training, etc
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I'd thought this through a couple of decades ago, because it was already obvious back then. When my wife and I bought our first good house together we bought (actually pretty good and nice looking) dining room furniture - table, six chairs, one of those glass-fronted things. And when we got married we bought nice chinaware. Now, even I don't want that stuff. We don't entertain the way our parents did, and we never use the formal china except that one time the two of us got it out for a laugh for Christmas one year.

In fact, not only do I regret having a formal dining table and formal china to put on it, I regret even having a formal dining room. If I move again before it's time to go into a single-level ranch or apartment, it will be to a house with no dining room.

And yes, Fark handle does check out.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add mcmansions in cookie cutter developments with overbearing HoAs to the list of things previous generations are going to have a hard time getting rid of.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom collected antiques of various types and I took quite a bit off of her hands when my sister moved in to take care of her. Most of it isn't worth much anymore, but I don't care because it's cool as fark and actually useful. Plus we were always taught to use the things we owned, even family heirlooms. Just take good care of them.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When we got married 30+ years ago MrsRT's grandfather's (childless) twin brother gave us as a wedding present, 16 place settings (minus a broken piece here & there) of china purchased around 1910 along with a nice cedar chest to keep it all in (chest was from the 60s it looks like).  The china was used for family gatherings for decades, so lots of sentimental value (& I wish that he told us that we'd be getting that as we then wouldn't have put 'our' china on the wedding wishlist & could have gotten more toasters or salad shooters... but I digress).

In the 30 years, we've maybe used it once (to be fair, we also moved away from where much of her family lives, so no family/sentimental reasons to use it more often).  Recently we thought that we were going to be downsizing out of here soon & decided that, nice as it is, we really don't want it.  We contacted all her brothers & cousins (8) of our generation - nobody wanted it even with our offer to pay for shipping back out to them.  Contacted all the kids, nieces & nephews in our immediate family - same deal.  Expanded the search out to 2nd cousins - same thing.  Nobody wants the stuff even though it has a LOT of family history with it & is slightly valuable (not take a vacation value if sold, but several really nice dinners out (low four figures)).

As we're now not moving any time soon, we're going to hang on to the china.  But, like one of her brothers put it, "If you can sell it for a decent price, jump on it".

Same thing with my parents china & crystal.  My (single, childless) sister doesn't want it & we've already got 2 sets of china & our own crystal that we essentially never use.  And it's sad because it's some really nice stuff that's essentially valueless these days.

/anyone have any interest in buying vinyl records?  I'm trying to sell 'my' collection before those who grew up with that music all die off of old age/realize that they need to save for retirement rather than buying more music
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: I wish I'd thought this through a couple of decades ago, because it was already obvious back then. When my wife and I bought our first good house together we bought (actually pretty good and nice looking) dining room furniture - table, six chairs, one of those glass-fronted things. And when we got married we bought nice chinaware. Now, even I don't want that stuff. We don't entertain the way our parents did, and we never use the formal china except that one time the two of us got it out for a laugh for Christmas one year.

In fact, not only do I regret having a formal dining table and formal china to put on it, I regret even having a formal dining room. If I move again before it's time to go into a single-level ranch or apartment, it will be to a house with no dining room.

And yes, Fark handle does check out.


I used to have that stuff.  Ice kept downsizing into the last one, which I sold before the last move, a tiny pull-out-least table for 2-4.

Now I have a 6' plastic folding table (that folds in half and slides under the couch) and folding leather Parsons chairs.  I love it.  I can throw on a silence cloth and tablecloth, entertain up to 8 for dinner, and then just store it all.  Takes about 5 minutes to set up.  And that table is amazingly handy to have around.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: In fact, not only do I regret having a formal dining table and formal china to put on it, I regret even having a formal dining room. If I move again before it's time to go into a single-level ranch or apartment, it will be to a house with no dining room.


This house has/had one of those too (formal dining room with an open door frame leading to a front parlor.  One of the first things that we did when we moved here was buy six 3' wide, 8' tall bookshelf units to seal off that doorway (three on each side, essentially creating a wall of bookshelves in each room) and made two offices out of it (one for her, one for me).  There's a dining area between the kitchen & the living room, who needs more than that?
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found this in a box of old newspapers in my grandmother's stuff:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Private_Citizen: Redneck: "Never mind about Grandma's China, what happened to Grampa's shotgun??!?"

This, i have a single shot Winchester bolt action .22 that's been in my family for around 100 years.  Still works great too.  My grandpa had it given to him as a kid in the early 20s I think.  Wife had a .22 target pistol that her dad got during WW2 that they used in the Army for pistol training, has same grips, etc as a Colt 1911.  .22 was cheaper for training, etc


My grampa had a 10-gauge.  Can't even find one of those anymore. One of my damn cousins got it.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JessieL: Found this in a box of old newspapers in my grandmother's stuff:
[Fark user image image 425x566]


Recently sold at auction for ... $50. Sorry (there are people on eBay trying to sell it for hundreds of dollars).

https://www.linkauctiongalleries.com/auction-lot/see-threepio-c-3po-1977-kenner-star-wars-action_EF34C0188D/
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BigMax: JessieL: Found this in a box of old newspapers in my grandmother's stuff:
[Fark user image image 425x566]

Recently sold at auction for ... $50. Sorry (there are people on eBay trying to sell it for hundreds of dollars).

https://www.linkauctiongalleries.com/auction-lot/see-threepio-c-3po-1977-kenner-star-wars-action_EF34C0188D/


Condition matters a lot in how that's valued.

Rest assured though, I don't plan to retire on it.
 
beth_lida
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BigMax: But you can hold an estate sale and try to sell it to someone else who thinks that beanie babies and silver-plated forks are an investment.

I've never seen as many estate sales in my area as I have the last month.


I diversified my investments in beanie babies and plates from the Bradford Collection by purchasing crypto currencies.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've got a near mint copy of New Mutants 98 that's going to put my kids through college.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Almost every time someone shows up on Antiques Roadshow with a huge old piece of furniture, I say to myself "You're about to get your feelings hurt".
 
DigitalSorceress
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When my mom passes (may it not be for many years... ) Neither my siser nor I want her massive Hummel collection -

They're worthless .. and yet I know I'm gonna feel like utter shiat just donating them or tossing them out, but yeah..  same with the masses of decorative china. One would think with the number of tea sets that she entertained regularly or something ... nope just plain "these will be worth something some day" - nope mom, sorry... love you , but just /sigh
 
mikalmd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: I recently inherited about a dozen Morgan silver dollars. They're worth at least a dollar each.


A little over $14 each in melt condition , more if still collectable ..
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: I can't get my mom to stop collecting. I know she needs something to do with her time, but she's convinced she's leaving us this valuable legacy. I think we'll be lucky not to lose money getting rid of it.

I'm not saying she owes us a bequest, because she doesn't, but please don't leave us a headache.


My husband collects mostly post war Lionel model railroads. He also manages one of the biggest model train stores in the country. His trains are stored in his mom's basement, our attic, our shed, our storage unit and the walls in our guest room are floor to ceiling custom built shelves for trains. He knows exactly how little they're worth. All I can say is I hope I go first.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have a couple of 1800s Smith and Wessons in mint condition, that beg to differ.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
CSB: A friend of mines dad had this beautiful model T he always kept stashed away in the garage, us kids werent allowed to touch it. It only ever came out for parades and the like. I always thought a museum piece like that must be worth a fortune.

I heard some time ago that his dad had passed & they sold the model T to satisfy the terms of the will... got $15k for it. Meh.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you buy these collectible ST:TNG commemorative once-in-a-lifetime limited run plates for only $650.00 (plus shipping and handling) I'll throw in this screen used bat'leth for free!
Fark user imageView Full Size



Call now!

Operators are standing by.

No seriously, they're just standing around. Please call and buy these. My retirement depends on it. Payroll depends on if. My next meal depends on it. Please buy them for the love of God.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Collectables are stupid for almost everyone, unless you actually love it.

If you wait for something to have a collectable market - like baseball cards or Beanie Babies in the 90s.... They are mass produced *as collectables* for people to collect. They will never be worth anything because every other kid kept them all in mint condition and demand will never catch up to the ridiculous supply.

If you try to get in on new collectable markets, you will undoubtedly end up with piles of crapparticular market  that never become collectable. 'Check out my collection of vintage fidget spinners!!!'

The only reliable way to make money doing it, as an individual, is to learn all there is to know about a particular market and then take advantage of people who don't. Even this is difficult these days because cellphones and the internet can do it all for you. So yeah, spend all day checking online sales, garage sales and thrift stores, and find some old lady selling their adult children's old NES collection with a boxed TMNT tournament fighters... That you know you can sell tomorrow for $1000 and she is asking $5.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

oldernell: Not my Beanie Babies,Noooooooooooo.


Mrs. F has like two boxes of Beanie Babies. Tried selling them recently to no avail. Some site would take them for like $3 each if they were in absolute mint condition, but they'd make you pay to ship them back to you if they were anything less than perfect. I think she sold like three seasonal ones on eBay for not much and that's it.

An interesting side note to all this is that there were a few going for a lot on eBay, but a closer inspection uncovers that their bids are VERY suspicious. Someone trying to inflate the prices and get some noob to pay a fortune on them.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I won the inheritance lottery.  I got a 3/4 Dodge with the 5.9 Cummins and the NV5600 6-speed manual.   It's even 4WD.   I'd rather have my dad back but that's not really an option. I am grateful for the truck.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My plan for the latter years is simple. At around 60, spend a little extra on some decent quality furniture that would last around 20-30 years if taken care of.

Then, any other money after bills would go mainly into food and porn.

If I plan it right, all I leave behind is some furniture/appliances with a few years left of use in them, and a massive hard drive full of porn.

Good luck making any money off of THAT at the estate sales, suckers!
 
EJ25T
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why don't we pitch it to the Franklin farkin' Mint?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just went through this.

Do you know what should happen to this stuff? Give them away, one by one, to friends and family as a reminder of the deceased. They may not have value, but they do represent memories.
 
Bob Falfa
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Our kid has zero interest in any of our furniture or stuff. Well, the joke is on him since he's an only child!

The only things he will probably keep are the house and our land in the mountains.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Almost every time someone shows up on Antiques Roadshow with a huge old piece of furniture, I say to myself "You're about to get your feelings hurt".


Same goes for r/Antiques...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, Sandy Duncan's glass eye has to be worth something.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When my wife and I married, we bought several used pieces of big, brown furniture for our apartment. 2 houses, and 37 years later we still have them. Yeah, they aren't worth much, but probably saved $10K by not buying new and replacing them several times.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Almost every time someone shows up on Antiques Roadshow with a huge old piece of furniture, I say to myself "You're about to get your feelings hurt".


When they quote those auction prices, they may be accurate, but those are people buying that have gone out of their way to see, appraise and bid on particular pieces because they know what they're going to do with them.  What are the odds those same people swing by your garage sale on a Saturday morning?  "Hunnerd bucks?  Okay, but you gotta move it TODAY."
 
ex_dilbert
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My mom keeps saying, when I die you need to have an antiques expert come in and "appraise her furniture because otherwise we will get ripped off at the estate sale."  She saw a side table just like one she has on a White House tour.

I keep telling her "if you think it has any value hire the appraiser now."

My mother-in-law passed down a silver serving tray to my wife that has been in the family for a few generations. I tried to find the value from the craftsmarks, but what I found varied from hundreds to nothing. Don't want to pay $$ to have it be worth less than the cost of the appraisal though.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DigitalSorceress: When my mom passes (may it not be for many years... ) Neither my siser nor I want her massive Hummel collection -

They're worthless .. and yet I know I'm gonna feel like utter shiat just donating them or tossing them out, but yeah..  same with the masses of decorative china. One would think with the number of tea sets that she entertained regularly or something ... nope just plain "these will be worth something some day" - nope mom, sorry... love you , but just /sigh


Same - but take a good look because some ARE worth thousands of dollars.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: [Fark user image 425x318]

If you buy these collectible ST:TNG commemorative once-in-a-lifetime limited run plates for only $650.00 (plus shipping and handling) I'll throw in this screen used bat'leth for free!
[Fark user image 425x318]


Call now!

Operators are standing by.

No seriously, they're just standing around. Please call and buy these. My retirement depends on it. Payroll depends on if. My next meal depends on it. Please buy them for the love of God.


Which episode was that bat'leth in? B/c if it's one of the crappy "Klingon fantasy trope" DS9 episodes, no thank you. If it's the bat'leth that killed Duras, yeah, I'd take a look.
 
