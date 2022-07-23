 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBUR Boston)   Happy houah could become legal again in Bahston. Sam, Diane, Cliff, Norm, and Carla impressed   (wbur.org) divider line
40
    More: Cool, Alcoholic beverage, United States Senate, happy hour, Sen. Julian Cyr of Truro, Want, Massachusetts lawmakers, local-option happy hour program, Driving under the influence  
•       •       •

583 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 23 Jul 2022 at 1:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Finally, a good story from Boston on this site!"
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's happy hour again?

Happy Hour
Youtube uVMq2OqPbNU
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Three thoughts on the headline:

1. What about Coach? (And I guess we'll agree to ignore the later seasons.)

2. After many, many years, I rewatched Cheers and made it to the end of season three -- when Sam is on a plane to interrupt Diane's wedding to Fraiser.

Frankly, I found the show a little sad. A bunch of people in their early-to-mid 30s hanging out drinking every night at the same bar. Either they were lonely or avoiding their spouses. And they must have been broke while spending all their money on booze. It's not like anyone apart from Fraiser had a good job.

And I don't think I'd actually want to know the characters in real life. Sam was pure sleaze. Diane was an uppity know-it-all. Carla was actually quite a mean person. Cliff was just sad. Norm... well, Norm was a good one.

Am I wrong? Does anyone see this when watching the show with adult eyes again?

But on the other hand, it was hilarious and very well-written. At least the first three seasons.

3. From what I remember, Boston pubs would have "happy hour" food menus instead of drink menus. Like a mini-burger or a plate of fries for a $1, or something like that.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At first, I misread the headline, but 'The Happy Hoo-ha' would be a good name for a gentlemen's club.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: At first, I misread the headline, but 'The Happy Hoo-ha' would be a good name for a gentlemen's club.


User name... etc, and so on.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He do you enforce the prohibition of happy hour specials?
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Weah gonna need it the way the Sawx ah playin.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: He do you enforce the prohibition of happy hour specials?


I imagine the same way as everything else.

If you get caught violating laws or the conditions of your liquor license, you can get fined all the way up to losing your liquor license.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gov. Charlie Baker might loom as a more vocal opponent. Baker said in July 2021 he would be "hard-pressed" to support reviving discounted drink specials, pointing to the flurry of deadly drunk-driving accidents that prompted the 1984 ban

Wasn't this guy also a small town preacher where some kids died in car crash after going to a school dance sometime around 1984?

There are few things worse than politicians who think bans and other knee jerk reactions to societal issues solve anything
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a discount.  It's raising the price of drinks during regular times so they can be discounted for happy hour.

Yes, I am a bundle of happy positivity.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: It's not a discount.  It's raising the price of drinks during regular times so they can be discounted for happy hour.


Sometimes. I bet at other times it's a loss leader* to get people in the door so they stay after happy hour ends.

* It's not actually a loss leader because the profit margins on beer are insane
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Three thoughts on the headline:

1. What about Coach? (And I guess we'll agree to ignore the later seasons.)

2. After many, many years, I rewatched Cheers and made it to the end of season three -- when Sam is on a plane to interrupt Diane's wedding to Fraiser.

Frankly, I found the show a little sad. A bunch of people in their early-to-mid 30s hanging out drinking every night at the same bar. Either they were lonely or avoiding their spouses. And they must have been broke while spending all their money on booze. It's not like anyone apart from Fraiser had a good job.

And I don't think I'd actually want to know the characters in real life. Sam was pure sleaze. Diane was an uppity know-it-all. Carla was actually quite a mean person. Cliff was just sad. Norm... well, Norm was a good one.

Am I wrong? Does anyone see this when watching the show with adult eyes again?

But on the other hand, it was hilarious and very well-written. At least the first three seasons.

3. From what I remember, Boston pubs would have "happy hour" food menus instead of drink menus. Like a mini-burger or a plate of fries for a $1, or something like that.


Boston bars still do that, some of them.  They will also do things like permanently price a certain beer on the low end but it's a crappy beer and they seem to focus their supply for the days they want to offer it.  E.g. $2 bud light drafts while everything else is normal expensive (upgrade your sh*tty bud light to a $5 coors or $7 sam adams!). Usually places that do that are sh*tshows downtown (Coogans) or near a college (Mary Ann's...RIP) or completely and totally dead (Allston Pizzeria Regina).


Also, I think watching cheers is less about being an adult and simply being out of place relative to society and what TV entertainment is like now.  Plenty of shows are 'sad' if you try to port them to a realistic real-life version of them in your head...they just have to be plausible enough for people to suspend disbelief and simply be entertained.  A lot of sitcom characters say/do things that would make them dicks in real life that no one wants to be around, but it works in a show because obviously it's all scripted.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: At first, I misread the headline, but 'The Happy Hoo-ha' would be a good name for a gentlemen's club.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cyr said in addition to providing a new economic development tool, he believes the measure would chip away at a "no fun Massachusetts lament" particularly common among younger generations.

That's a thing?  Is Connecticut or Rhode Island known as a big party state or something?  I lived in southern NH for a number of years and don't remember anybody complaining about "no fun Massachusetts".
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: (Mary Ann's...RIP)


Wow. So many (kinda bad) memories from the few times I was there. (For a few years, I lived in Brookline close to the Brighton border -- this was when there was a movie theater in Cleveland Circle.)

Sticky floors. Flies everywhere. Boston College bros. Sometimes anti-Semitism when people heard I was Jewish.

But I seem to remember that the Cityside bar and Eagle's Deli were pretty good.

God, that feels like a lifetime ago.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Cyr said in addition to providing a new economic development tool, he believes the measure would chip away at a "no fun Massachusetts lament" particularly common among younger generations.

That's a thing?  Is Connecticut or Rhode Island known as a big party state or something?  I lived in southern NH for a number of years and don't remember anybody complaining about "no fun Massachusetts".


I hear it from people that move there from New York (whole state, not just NYC) and NJ, plus probably places like so-cal.  Like, their objections seem to be the fact that they can't get sh*tfaced until 4am in a bar and that "the clubs suck".  I've never particularly valued either, so I don't fully get it, but mostly it seems to be people who are "partiers" in one fashion or another.  Basically, New Yorkers (or people that want NYC lifestyle but who are in Boston for one reason or another) expect Boston to be New York, which of course Boston historically has had zero desire to become.  I think that's changing somewhat with the population shifts over the last ~10 years though.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure if it's still accurate but my hometown told the bars no more happy hour. BUT you can still have ladies' night.

Small college town where when all the students came to town the population doubled. But there were about 25 bars downtown.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Three thoughts on the headline:

1. What about Coach? (And I guess we'll agree to ignore the later seasons.)

2. After many, many years, I rewatched Cheers and made it to the end of season three -- when Sam is on a plane to interrupt Diane's wedding to Fraiser.

Frankly, I found the show a little sad. A bunch of people in their early-to-mid 30s hanging out drinking every night at the same bar. Either they were lonely or avoiding their spouses. And they must have been broke while spending all their money on booze. It's not like anyone apart from Fraiser had a good job.

And I don't think I'd actually want to know the characters in real life. Sam was pure sleaze. Diane was an uppity know-it-all. Carla was actually quite a mean person. Cliff was just sad. Norm... well, Norm was a good one.

Am I wrong? Does anyone see this when watching the show with adult eyes again?

But on the other hand, it was hilarious and very well-written. At least the first three seasons.

3. From what I remember, Boston pubs would have "happy hour" food menus instead of drink menus. Like a mini-burger or a plate of fries for a $1, or something like that.


Friends-lite it was. Yup.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: New Rising Sun: (Mary Ann's...RIP)

Wow. So many (kinda bad) memories from the few times I was there. (For a few years, I lived in Brookline close to the Brighton border -- this was when there was a movie theater in Cleveland Circle.)

Sticky floors. Flies everywhere. Boston College bros. Sometimes anti-Semitism when people heard I was Jewish.

But I seem to remember that the Cityside bar and Eagle's Deli were pretty good.

God, that feels like a lifetime ago.


Eagle's Deli did a complete reno and took over the storefront nextdoor to them to make a larger place.  It's generic now.  Cityside did something similar.  Presto Pizza closed.  I haven't been there in like 8 years, but last time I went it was barely distinguishable from a Chili's.  Maybe it's improved.  Mary Ann's was gross.  I got my foot cut on broken glass once and saw the staff have an ambivalent reaction to a ugrad vomiting back by the basketball game.  I'm not sure they actually cleaned it up.  The worst was the biohazard that were the bathrooms.  What always got me was how made up and dressed up the ugrad girls would get for a night out at MAs...like full makeup, tight party dresses, etc.  I mean, it's MAs...jeans and a sweatshirt...it's 30F out and you have to stand outdoors in line.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Gov. Charlie Baker might loom as a more vocal opponent. Baker said in July 2021 he would be "hard-pressed" to support reviving discounted drink specials, pointing to the flurry of deadly drunk-driving accidents that prompted the 1984 ban

Wasn't this guy also a small town preacher where some kids died in car crash after going to a school dance sometime around 1984?

There are few things worse than politicians who think bans and other knee jerk reactions to societal issues solve anything


The role of Governor Dukakis was played by John Lithgow
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shelley Long was a lot like her character on the show and caused a lot of on set tension.
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bahston"??
Why would someone post the word "Boston" in a midwestern accent?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: I mean, it's MAs...jeans and a sweatshirt...it's 30F out and you have to stand outdoors in line.


When I was at BU, we had a joke.

"How to you identify a freshman girl?"

"She's walking to Landsdowne Street to go clubbing in next to nothing when it's below freezing out in winter."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AteMyBrain: "Bahston"??
Why would someone post the word "Boston" in a midwestern accent?


The only people who talk that are in South Boston.  The 'your cousin from Boston' is pretty accurate.

But it's true, most people west of the Mississippi or down south think we all sound like Teddy Kennedy.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: AteMyBrain: "Bahston"??
Why would someone post the word "Boston" in a midwestern accent?

The only people who talk that are in South Boston.  The 'your cousin from Boston' is pretty accurate.

But it's true, most people west of the Mississippi or down south think we all sound like Teddy Kennedy.


Kennedy spoke with a Kennedy accent.
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Three thoughts on the headline:

1. What about Coach? (And I guess we'll agree to ignore the later seasons.)

2. After many, many years, I rewatched Cheers and made it to the end of season three -- when Sam is on a plane to interrupt Diane's wedding to Fraiser.

Frankly, I found the show a little sad. A bunch of people in their early-to-mid 30s hanging out drinking every night at the same bar. Either they were lonely or avoiding their spouses. And they must have been broke while spending all their money on booze. It's not like anyone apart from Fraiser had a good job.

And I don't think I'd actually want to know the characters in real life. Sam was pure sleaze. Diane was an uppity know-it-all. Carla was actually quite a mean person. Cliff was just sad. Norm... well, Norm was a good one.

Am I wrong? Does anyone see this when watching the show with adult eyes again?

But on the other hand, it was hilarious and very well-written. At least the first three seasons.

3. From what I remember, Boston pubs would have "happy hour" food menus instead of drink menus. Like a mini-burger or a plate of fries for a $1, or something like that.


What's your opinion on Woody?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

batlock666: What's your opinion on Woody?


I didn't make it that far because I stopped after finishing season three. I don't remember Woody or anyone else from later in the show because I was a kid the first time around.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bostonguy: batlock666: What's your opinion on Woody?

I didn't make it that far because I stopped after finishing season three. I don't remember Woody or anyone else from later in the show because I was a kid the first time around.


Coach was better but Woody eventually became an acceptable substitute.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bostonguy: batlock666: What's your opinion on Woody?

I didn't make it that far because I stopped after finishing season three. I don't remember Woody or anyone else from later in the show because I was a kid the first time around.


My opinion of 1st Season Cheers was clouded by its ripoff of Park Street Under, and the facade of it Seth in Hollywood Boston.

Over the years, and especially the latter seasons, it's grown on me. Coach can never be replaced, but Woody stepped up. Rebecca and Frasier added to the ensemble. Spinning off Carla was a mistake.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: bostonguy: batlock666: What's your opinion on Woody?

I didn't make it that far because I stopped after finishing season three. I don't remember Woody or anyone else from later in the show because I was a kid the first time around.

My opinion of 1st Season Cheers was clouded by its ripoff of Park Street Under, and the facade of it Seth in Hollywood Boston.

Over the years, and especially the latter seasons, it's grown on me. Coach can never be replaced, but Woody stepped up. Rebecca and Frasier added to the ensemble. Spinning off Carla was a mistake.


"Seth"?

DrunkenClam.gif
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's funny because Massachusetts used to have very strict alcohol laws, but go over the border to RI and it's like Thunderdome, anything goes.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I always thought Bebe Neworth was OK looking. Then Cheers had an episode where her Lilith character let her hair down, both literally and figuratively. OMG was she the hottest woman on the planet.
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Three thoughts on the headline:

1. What about Coach? (And I guess we'll agree to ignore the later seasons.)

2. After many, many years, I rewatched Cheers and made it to the end of season three -- when Sam is on a plane to interrupt Diane's wedding to Fraiser.

Frankly, I found the show a little sad. A bunch of people in their early-to-mid 30s hanging out drinking every night at the same bar. Either they were lonely or avoiding their spouses. And they must have been broke while spending all their money on booze. It's not like anyone apart from Fraiser had a good job.

And I don't think I'd actually want to know the characters in real life. Sam was pure sleaze. Diane was an uppity know-it-all. Carla was actually quite a mean person. Cliff was just sad. Norm... well, Norm was a good one.

Am I wrong? Does anyone see this when watching the show with adult eyes again?

But on the other hand, it was hilarious and very well-written. At least the first three seasons.

3. From what I remember, Boston pubs would have "happy hour" food menus instead of drink menus. Like a mini-burger or a plate of fries for a $1, or something like that.


It's almost like someone pitched "Let's turn Piano Man" into a sitcom.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wake me up when it's legal in Woostah.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cheers - Harry the Hat funny moments Part 1 HD
Youtube KYMO0IyGuuA
 
deadsanta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Better than the bad old days when "happy hour" in Southie was *more* expensive, and the extra money was collected to buy ammo for the IRA.  Had a drink at a Quiet Man "happy hour" and complained about the upcharge and got schooled.  Also thrown out.  Fark it, buying guns for foreign wars isn't my idea of a fun Thursday night.
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: It's funny because Massachusetts used to have very strict alcohol laws, but go over the border to RI and it's like Thunderdome, anything goes.


Tattoos were illegal in Massachusetts too in the 80's. People went down to Rhode Island for them also.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SeriousTube: Jake Havechek: It's funny because Massachusetts used to have very strict alcohol laws, but go over the border to RI and it's like Thunderdome, anything goes.

Tattoos were illegal in Massachusetts too in the 80's. People went down to Rhode Island for them also.


I'm sure there are a few in Boston now that are very good, but RI is still known for having the best tattoo artists in New England.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Better than the bad old days when "happy hour" in Southie was *more* expensive, and the extra money was collected to buy ammo for the IRA.


Once here, I told this story.

I was at Cityside once. This was the late 2000s. I had not shaved for a few days and looked more sterotypically "Jewish." There were two middle-aged Irish guys (from Ireland Irish) who were pretty drunk close by.

As I sat at the bar, I heard, "Are you Jewish?"

Hearing that phrase makes your blood curdle and hair stand on end.

"Yes," I said matter-of-factly and ignored them.

Long story short, they started ranting about how the Irish supported the Palestinians and whatever.

"Hey," they said. I looked over. One of them raised a shot glass towards me in a "cheers" gesture.

"Fark Israel, and fark the Jews!"

I gave them a look of death. "I'M NOT FARKING DRINKING WITH YOU."

They shrugged and ignored me the rest of the evening.

CSJB.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bostonguy: deadsanta: Better than the bad old days when "happy hour" in Southie was *more* expensive, and the extra money was collected to buy ammo for the IRA.

Once here, I told this story.

I was at Cityside once. This was the late 2000s. I had not shaved for a few days and looked more sterotypically "Jewish." There were two middle-aged Irish guys (from Ireland Irish) who were pretty drunk close by.

As I sat at the bar, I heard, "Are you Jewish?"

Hearing that phrase makes your blood curdle and hair stand on end.

"Yes," I said matter-of-factly and ignored them.

Long story short, they started ranting about how the Irish supported the Palestinians and whatever.

"Hey," they said. I looked over. One of them raised a shot glass towards me in a "cheers" gesture.

"Fark Israel, and fark the Jews!"

I gave them a look of death. "I'M NOT FARKING DRINKING WITH YOU."

They shrugged and ignored me the rest of the evening.

CSJB.


What the hell were you doing in Cityside?  Should have gone to Lily's.  Dollar drafts.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.