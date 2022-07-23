 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   "I met my dream woman when I learned her hobby was also rating benches"   (metro.co.uk) divider line
30
    More: Sappy, Bench, offensive bench, opposite sex marks, aforementioned bench, great view, Harvard Mark I, Sophie Bailey, nice bench  
•       •       •

939 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2022 at 12:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
English are weird af.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She'll wind up leaving him for a guy who rates rocking chairs.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women want a man who does bench press.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best Bench of all time. OF ALL TIME!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kudos to the two of them for finding each other.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was actually our fourth date before we sat on a bench together."

...saucy!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want a woman like Samantha Brown, who rates bathrooms as much as I do.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a pretty good 'bench'

https://www.thewineshops.com/estates-brands/estates/thirty-bench

149370792.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess I need to add 'sitting on benches' to my Plenty of Fish profile.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: I want a woman like Samantha Brown, who rates bathrooms as much as I do.


After you're married for a few years, you will be doing that with your spouse.
A few road trips, and you know what establishments have the cleanest restrooms.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fleetwood Mack - Dream Woman - video Dailymotion
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was not aware Megan Mullally was also into wood working.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a real sitshow.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean I get it, but an affinity for rating benches isn't exactly a good basis for forming a long term relationship.

That said, an affinity for attention whoring over weird circumstances that the couple had encountered each other isn't uncommon.

Ether way I wish them happiness because god know people need a reason to be happy these days with the shiat storm we call modern politics.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather find a girl interested in rating barstools.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you even bench bro?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, at least their relationship is on solid seating...
 
petuniapup
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dude got a tattoo of his favorite bench...but rated it a 9/10.
The girlfriend is a 10/10.
Eh, nicely played, playa
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Doens't look like she's hard to benchpress
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
For instance: This Supreme Court bench - worst in US history.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Take a seat right over there."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

keldaria: I mean I get it, but an affinity for rating benches isn't exactly a good basis for forming a long term relationship.

That said, an affinity for attention whoring over weird circumstances that the couple had encountered each other isn't uncommon.

Ether way I wish them happiness because god know people need a reason to be happy these days with the shiat storm we call modern politics.


Old politics were so great, with the Jim Crow laws and whatnot.
Just like how music sucks now. Wish we still had great bands like New Kids on the Block and Baha Men.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I knew my date was special when she wanted to do it with me

Generic headline
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


You just can't please some people.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Begoggle: keldaria: I mean I get it, but an affinity for rating benches isn't exactly a good basis for forming a long term relationship.

That said, an affinity for attention whoring over weird circumstances that the couple had encountered each other isn't uncommon.

Ether way I wish them happiness because god know people need a reason to be happy these days with the shiat storm we call modern politics.

Old politics were so great, with the Jim Crow laws and whatnot.
Just like how music sucks now. Wish we still had great bands like New Kids on the Block and Baha Men.


the beatles - tonight
Youtube iwxrUlwKReY
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I like it. We sponsored a bench in my dad's name at the veterans memorial. I'd kinda like to see it rated.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Favourite Chair
Youtube _ZG0AllQI0k
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Welcome to Matt and Tom's Park Bench
Youtube Fl-TnkmhTOM
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.