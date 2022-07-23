 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Passengers on sleeper train service from Glasgow to London get unusually comfortable and quiet night's sleep   (theguardian.com) divider line
20
    More: Awkward, Scotland, Rail tracks, Glasgow, First ScotRail, East Coast Main Line, Edinburgh, Locomotive, Rail transport  
•       •       •

1691 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2022 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All aboard

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well at least he was well rested
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Irn Bru for breakfast was the dead give away.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Sorry, mate. We already went to Glasgow and came back. You must have slept through it."
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Trainstopping.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

groppet: Well at least he was well rested


To be fair, in the US they would've woken him up at 2am and told him to get off the train where he'd find out every hotel in a five-mile radius is already booked.

I am guessing here maybe guy fell asleep immediately and missed the announcements saying the train wasn't leaving but folks could stay on board, etc. Since this happened to dozens of people and only he's talking to the news about it?

For some reason, they never interview the people who are like, 'whelp, these things happen. they were kind to let us stay on board overnight'. And I imagine most folks woke up, got ready and hopped on the morning train. But that's not anger-inducing.

I watched that Brit travel guy do a video on this train. I want to ride it very badly. Maybe when my brother and I do the TT, we can fly into Heathrow and take this up to Glasgow then from there to Isle of Man.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

groppet: Well at least he was well rested


IKR? I think I would have preferred it the way it ended up. What are you gonna do if they come on the Tannoy at 3am and tell you the service is canceled? Nothing. Well, nothing but not fall back to sleep because you're worrying about what you'll need to do in the morning.

It's like a relative calling at 3am to tell you someone died. Nothing you can do about it, so why not call at 9am?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fsbilly: To be fair, in the US they would've woken him up at 2am and told him to get off the train where he'd find out every hotel in a five-mile radius is already booked.


I remember there used to be a DC-to-Boston redeye Amtrak that got in at something like 3 or 4 AM and they'd just leave the sleeper carriages in the station so people could continue snoozing until 7-ish AM or something.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: groppet: Well at least he was well rested

IKR? I think I would have preferred it the way it ended up. What are you gonna do if they come on the Tannoy at 3am and tell you the service is canceled? Nothing. Well, nothing but not fall back to sleep because you're worrying about what you'll need to do in the morning.

It's like a relative calling at 3am to tell you someone died. Nothing you can do about it, so why not call at 9am?


Because misery loves company?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He confused authorities by repeatedly asking what year it is.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did they at least break a guys guitar and lose some luggage to keep travel expectations low?
 
ifky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Caledonian Sleeper New Trains: First Class Club Rooms Reviewed!
Youtube r8nwTEXSZEY
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Asleep in working Glasgow, asleep in well-set Edinburgh,
Asleep in granite Aberdeen,
They continue their dreams,
But shall wake soon and hope for letters,
And none will hear the postman's knock
Without a quickening of the heart,
For who can bear to feel himself forgotten?

- WH Auden
 
macadamnut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: fsbilly: To be fair, in the US they would've woken him up at 2am and told him to get off the train where he'd find out every hotel in a five-mile radius is already booked.

I remember there used to be a DC-to-Boston redeye Amtrak that got in at something like 3 or 4 AM and they'd just leave the sleeper carriages in the station so people could continue snoozing until 7-ish AM or something.



I remember when they cooked food and brought it to your table.  Wouldn't a plan to make a country great again include that at the very least?  Christ Amtrak was practically segregated too.
 
Frederf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If I'm on a form of transport that is associated with sleeping  and it's having a significant schedule change, not informing me is unacceptable.
What if I have an important meeting? Oh lulz we never left. Is not OK. I might need that info to make other arrangements.
 
darch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fsbilly: groppet: Well at least he was well rested

To be fair, in the US they would've woken him up at 2am and told him to get off the train where he'd find out every hotel in a five-mile radius is already booked.

I am guessing here maybe guy fell asleep immediately and missed the announcements saying the train wasn't leaving but folks could stay on board, etc. Since this happened to dozens of people and only he's talking to the news about it?

For some reason, they never interview the people who are like, 'whelp, these things happen. they were kind to let us stay on board overnight'. And I imagine most folks woke up, got ready and hopped on the morning train. But that's not anger-inducing.

I watched that Brit travel guy do a video on this train. I want to ride it very badly. Maybe when my brother and I do the TT, we can fly into Heathrow and take this up to Glasgow then from there to Isle of Man.


When you say "do the TT", what do you mean? Are you spectating or riding?
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wish my sleep was as deep as this person's.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"This was due to a fault identified on the line, late in the evening, related to the extreme temperatures causing problems across the network, which were outside of our control."

way to deflect blame.   It was well within their control to wake everyone up right away and find alternate transport.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.