So what would happen if Lake Mead dries up forever? It wouldn't be pretty
76
76 Comments
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Never been out West to see it. It is Raystown Lake for me.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But think of the quarterly shareholder dividends generated until then!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Never been out West to see it. It is Raystown Lake for me.


The guy shuttered lakeside gas. I was going to go up and fill up my farm tanks with gas and diesel today.
Nope, he said he was losing money.

I've managed places and the location sucks.

But the lake is huge, and it won't dry up soon.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They would find a lot of skeletons?
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is all your fault almond lovers.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: This is all your fault almond lovers.


Did you see the way they were dressed? How could I not love them?
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: This is all your fault almond lovers.


You're not wrong but I'd argue almonds are more productive than whatever we're gaining from Vegas running the Bellagio and mirage fountains with grand canyon water
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It wasn't supposed to exist in the first place.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Say goodbye to lawns, swimming pools, and golf courses..."  First two, yes.  But a golf course doesn't need grass.  You could just hit the ball from sandy spot to sandy spot and get to an astroturf tee, right?  Though standing on searing hot sand reflected in your eyes might suck.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

claytonemery: But a golf course doesn't need grass.


Played enough minigolf to confirm this.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean all those assholes are going to move back east? Oh f*ck.
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

marklar2012: AlwaysRightBoy: This is all your fault almond lovers.

You're not wrong but I'd argue almonds are more productive than whatever we're gaining from Vegas running the Bellagio and mirage fountains with grand canyon water


you know, the article addressed that point.  You'll never know, because we don't RTFA here at Fark, but.... anyway.
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Does this mean all those assholes are going to move back east? Oh f*ck.



If the Water Knife has any predictions, they won't be allowed in.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: It wasn't supposed to exist in the first place.


Exactly, it's not like they should  be growing dental floss in Montana...soon
/ on my way
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mekkab: marklar2012: AlwaysRightBoy: This is all your fault almond lovers.

You're not wrong but I'd argue almonds are more productive than whatever we're gaining from Vegas running the Bellagio and mirage fountains with grand canyon water

you know, the article addressed that point.  You'll never know, because we don't RTFA here at Fark, but.... anyway.


Oh yeah didn't even click it before posting. Just now gave it a read and looks even worse, apparently Bellagio is pumping well water for it's fountain these days.

Let's see, that water is only 2000-6500 years old so it'll get replenished right after the next ice age meltoff
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
After this many years of "extreme drought," I don't think we should call it a drought anymore. It's the new climate. It isn't going back to "not drought."

People need to stop pretending that any of this is ever getting better.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Also the headline needs to change one word.

What happens WHEN Lake Mead dries up forever? Because it will. The only question is how little time it has left.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

marklar2012: AlwaysRightBoy: This is all your fault almond lovers.

You're not wrong but I'd argue almonds are more productive than whatever we're gaining from Vegas running the Bellagio and mirage fountains with grand canyon water


The same water that would have flowed there without the manmade lake, right?
 
mrwknd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Las Vegas closes, problem solved?
 
synithium
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oopsie poopsie.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
895 feet is where Hoover Dam cannot discharge water downstream, so the lake will stabilize at that level.

Las Vegas draws water from 860 feet so they will be fine.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sin City Outdoors on Youtube has done one of the best jobs documenting this

Lake Mead Drought Update!!! Lowest It's Ever Been!!! - YouTube
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Republicans will be calling for a water pipeline from the Great Lakes any day now.

Book it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Then there will be a whole bunch of new land the government can just give to developers to build more high to very high income housing, which we are desperately short of.

Just think of all those beautiful homes on a redeveloped dry lake bed. They would have to pump in water for fountains and to water all those lawns of course, but that's nothing tax payers can't fix.

It's perfect. And if the lake, for some reason, ever did fill back up, the government could just bail out all those homeowners for many times the value of what they lost.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The timing of this article is ironic as this popped into my feed yesterday: https://www.desertsun.com/story/opinion/readers/2022/07/22/if-midwest-wont-share-water-dont-ask-west-help-your-woes/10091680002/

The writer sounds butthurt, defiant, and like one of thoe busybodies who demands lush lawns not suited for the environment. People out west have been warned for decades that their patterns of water usage ran counter to the climate and conditions of their location.  I agree that diverting the Mississippi because it has plenty of water is not a viable solution rife with risks, such as introducing aquatic species which could wreak havoc on the western ecosystem.

Sorry, but you people have exacerbated an issue while ignoring all of the signs.  YOU FIGURE IT OUT.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They are going to need some moisture farmers.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: 895 feet is where Hoover Dam cannot discharge water downstream, so the lake will stabilize at that level.

Las Vegas draws water from 860 feet so they will be fine.


That is also the level the lake stagnates and turns foul
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: This is all your fault almond lovers.


Yep, only the Almonds... Now, watch this drive!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

marklar2012: AlwaysRightBoy: This is all your fault almond lovers.

You're not wrong but I'd argue almonds are more productive than whatever we're gaining from Vegas running the Bellagio and mirage fountains with grand canyon water


As noted in the article those fountains do not use water from Lake Meade, and it is California that has first call on water rights from the lake. Las Vegas' use of water from the lake is almost a rounding error compared to California's.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When. When it dries up.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

marklar2012: Bellagio


The Bellagio uses reclaimed Grey Water. So they're not pumping in anything that can be used for human consumption at least.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like a perfect breeding ground for Cazadors.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: 895 feet is where Hoover Dam cannot discharge water downstream, so the lake will stabilize at that level.

Las Vegas draws water from 860 feet so they will be fine.


Hoover Dam will stop producing electric power at 960 feet.
While that will not directly affect Vegas it will be interesting times.
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: marklar2012: AlwaysRightBoy: This is all your fault almond lovers.

You're not wrong but I'd argue almonds are more productive than whatever we're gaining from Vegas running the Bellagio and mirage fountains with grand canyon water

The same water that would have flowed there without the manmade lake, right?


Technically correct, although I think the damage has already been done to the grand canyon

/s

I was just referencing the geographic significance of the water being diverted to water fountains, lawns and washing Honda civics
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Republicans will be calling for a water pipeline from the Great Lakes any day now.

Book it.


My boss said this the other day and I'm wondering if he understands how Rocky the rocky mountains are
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: The timing of this article is ironic as this popped into my feed yesterday: https://www.desertsun.com/story/opinion/readers/2022/07/22/if-midwest-wont-share-water-dont-ask-west-help-your-woes/10091680002/

The writer sounds butthurt, defiant, and like one of thoe busybodies who demands lush lawns not suited for the environment. People out west have been warned for decades that their patterns of water usage ran counter to the climate and conditions of their location.  I agree that diverting the Mississippi because it has plenty of water is not a viable solution rife with risks, such as introducing aquatic species which could wreak havoc on the western ecosystem.

Sorry, but you people have exacerbated an issue while ignoring all of the signs.  YOU FIGURE IT OUT.


We'll never, ever ever pump water from Mississippi or the Great lakes across the Rockies just for some farking lawns. The cost of pumping water over mountains is so exorbitantly high that it just does not make any sort of economic sense to do so.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Speed boats rejoicing?
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

marklar2012: mekkab: marklar2012: AlwaysRightBoy: This is all your fault almond lovers.

You're not wrong but I'd argue almonds are more productive than whatever we're gaining from Vegas running the Bellagio and mirage fountains with grand canyon water

you know, the article addressed that point.  You'll never know, because we don't RTFA here at Fark, but.... anyway.

Oh yeah didn't even click it before posting. Just now gave it a read and looks even worse, apparently Bellagio is pumping well water for it's fountain these days.

Let's see, that water is only 2000-6500 years old so it'll get replenished right after the next ice age meltoff
[Fark user image image 425x239]


They recycle as much as they can or treat it and send it to Lake Meade. Again the casinos are really not the problem here, it's the agriculture industry in California and Arizona. You are growing kale and almonds in the desert, which is far more wasteful than those fountains.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

claytonemery: "Say goodbye to lawns, swimming pools, and golf courses..."  First two, yes.  But a golf course doesn't need grass.  You could just hit the ball from sandy spot to sandy spot and get to an astroturf tee, right?  Though standing on searing hot sand reflected in your eyes might suck.


Coober Pedy Opal Fields golf course is the future.

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


Players take a bit of turf round with them to take their shots, and since it's so hot, a lot of people play at night with glow-in-the-dark balls.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: 895 feet is where Hoover Dam cannot discharge water downstream, so the lake will stabilize at that level.

Las Vegas draws water from 860 feet so they will be fine.


The dam stops letting water through when the depth gets to 895, but Las Vegas draws as 860 so they will be fine...  Why, because there's an infinite supply of water at 860 feet?

The first intake is about to draw air, the second isn't far behind.  The region draws water faster than it is replenished, and with the emergency low-level pump station brought online that isn't going to change any time soon.

The lake will recover when water usage drops below the reservoir's replenishment rate, whether because of water conservation efforts or populations abandoning the region.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrwknd: Las Vegas closes, problem solved?


 Vegas' water tap in Meade is below dead zone.  It's the last to be effected
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
One can only hope it would finally convince all you idiots to move back to where water actually falls from the sky in plentiful quantities.
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: marklar2012: Bellagio

The Bellagio uses reclaimed Grey Water. So they're not pumping in anything that can be used for human consumption at least.


Feels like we're focusing on one strand in a head of hair
 
Insurgent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
this is donald trump's fault
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The first takeaway will be no more farking growing crops in the desert. The water use to people is dwarfed by that used for growing crops in the farking desert.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: This is all your fault almond lovers.


And alfalfa. That's a major export to Saudi Arabia and UAE, which they feed to horses. Almost like the Saudis figured out you can't grow marshland crops in the desert.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It wasn't supposed to exist in the first place.


canyoncountryzephyr.comView Full Size

And it won't again. That's the beauty of it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meh. The only thing more overrated than water is oxygen and water even has that!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Metaluna Mutant: The first takeaway will be no more farking growing crops in the desert. The water use to people is dwarfed by that used for growing crops in the farking desert.


I dunno.  They could try container farming, though I think you'd also want to go subterranean for the cooler temperatures.  And obviously you're not growing nice big trees that way and ranching is right out.

Anyway, the point is you can get really, really good at minimizing water usage and recycling it locally rather than depending on the planet to handle it for you.  It's just difficult and expensive.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Say goodbye to lawns, swimming pools, and golf courses in the West"

How about we just say goodbye to them in general?

A co-worker told me how much water he applied to maintain his lawn-- it was hyper-rainforest amounts of water, and we live in a very wet region.

If you maintain a lawn, you're a bad person.
 
