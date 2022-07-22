 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Day 150 of WW3: Zelenskyy downplays potential for ceasefire; Biden signs off on more weapons for Ukraine. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (cnbc.com) divider line
15
    More: News, Russia, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, exports of Ukrainian grain, Russian attacks, U.S. troops, State Department, Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska  
•       •       •

155 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 23 Jul 2022 at 7:00 AM (44 minutes ago)



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never trust a klingon.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's fair to say that russia is freaking out a bit. They're probably more than a little pissed about this pocket situation. I say this because the list of overnight shelling seems a lot longer than usual. The list of casualties is left pretty vague. They're terrorizing Odessa and using up the Kalibr munitions.

Operational information of the General Staff as of 06.00 23.07.2022 on the Russian invasion:

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Zolochiv, Pytomnyk, Borshcheva, Lisne, Ruska and Cherkasy Tyshky and Mospanovo.

In the Slavic direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Grushuvakha, Dolyna, Krasnopillya, Dibrovny, Mazanivka, Protopopivka, Chepil, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Nortsivka, Bohorodychny, Sokopillya and Karnaukhivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out shelling from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery near Verkhnokamyansk, Starodubivka, Pyskunivka, Seversk, Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka, Disputed and Vyymka. Assault actions in the direction of Verkhnokamensk and Seversk Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled.

In the Bakhmut direction, the invaders fired artillery at the areas of Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Pokrovsky, Bakhmut and Novoluhanske. Air strikes were also carried out near the latter.

The enemy again led assault actions in the directions of Pokrovsky and the territory of the Vuhlehirsk TPP and again suffered losses and withdrew.

In Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Pisky, Vuhledar, Opytne, Vodiane, Prechistivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoyakovivka, Uspenivka, Orikhiv, Pavlivka, Novopil, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka and Mali Shcherbaky. The enemy also carried out air strikes near Krasnohorivka and Kamenka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy carried out shelling with barrel and rocket artillery and tanks along the contact line. Outside the bases are two enemy carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the "Kalibr" type.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ukraine is under fire. Situation in the regions:

📍

Kharkiv region In Kharkiv, explosions were heard. The mayor of the city confirmed the "arrival" in the central district. At least one person is known to have been injured in the enemy attack. The SES is currently operating in the city.

📍Mykolaiv region and Kirovohrad region

About 5 o'clock in the morning there were powerful explosions in the city of Nikolaev and Kropyvnytskyi. Previously, without casualties. This was announced by the mayor of Nikolaev Alexander Senkevich and the head of kirovograd OVA Andrey Rajkovich.

📍

Luhansk region During the previous day, the invaders carried out assault actions in the direction of Verkhnokamensk and Seversk and were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

The enemy used aircraft, carried out two artillery attacks and four attempts to fire mortars.

📍
Dnipropetrovsk region At
night and in the morning, the invaders shelled the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts. Up to 20 shells from Grad rockets were launched through the Chervonohryhorivska hromada. In the village of Hannivka damaged power grids and gas, in Velyka Kostromka as a result of shelling several streets without light. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Valentyn Reznichenko.

Kharkiv region

As a result of shelling osnovyansky district of Kharkov from multiple launch rocket systems damaged a residential building, office space, one person was injured.

In the region during the day, the Russians struck the Kharkiv, Bogodukhiv, Chuhuiv, Izyum districts. Active shelling was again in Chuhuivshchyna. In Zmiivska hromada, three units of ammunition were hit in the open area at once.

In the same community, the occupiers destroyed 30 hectares of wheat. Farmers and locals extinguished the fire on their own.

In Bogodukhivsky district under the blows of the occupiers were private houses, household buildings, during the day there were several fires. Unfortunately, a 74-year-old woman was killed and four people were injured in the Zolochiv community.

Mykolaiv region

In the morning, July 23, at about 04:20, the enemy struck the city of Nikolaev with six S-300 missiles. As a result of shelling, there was a fire on the territory of the warehouse and dry grass in the open area.

The day before, on July 22, after the shelling in the village of Galitsynovo, the Galitsynivska hromada ignited a residential building. There were no injuries.

Shelling of the territory and adjacent settlements of the Berezneguvatska and Shyrokyivska hromadas continues. Hits were outside settlements.

📍Kirovohrad region

The invaders fired 13 missiles at the Kirovohrad region, 8 sea-based Kalibr missiles and 5 Kh-22 missiles from the TU-22M3 aircraft.

Targeted infrastructure outside the regional center. In particular, in the military airfield "Kanatovo" and in one of the objects of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

There are dead and wounded. This was stated by the head of the regional military administration Andrey Rajkovic.

Zaporizhzhia

At 6:30 a.m., the enemy struck the territory of the demarcation line and near the regional center. There were no injuries.

If you have business on the territory near the demarcation line, but there is no elementary shelter, you should refrain from visiting. Shelters save lives, be vigilant, - oleksandr Starukh, head of Zaporizhzhya Regional State Administration, addressed the residents.

Kirovohrad region

▪The invaders fired 13 missiles at the Kirovohrad region, 8 sea-based Kalibr missiles and 5 Kh-22 missiles from the TU-22M3 aircraft. ▪Targeted infrastructure outside the regional center. In particular, in the military airfield "Kanatovo"...
As a result of a missile strike on Kropyvnytskyi district, three people were killed and nine wounded - Head of Kirovohrad OVA

Donetsk region

invaders do not stop shelling the settlements of Donetsk region. At night and in the morning they fired artillery at Avdiivka.
In the morning they struck a transport infrastructure facility in Kostiantynivka.

About six in the morning covered with artillery fire Toretsk - damaged at least five private houses and killed a local resident.

Throughout the region, the situation remains tense. The enemy is waging a war of destruction - people and infrastructure.

Sumy region

About 20 artillery arrivals in the Molodivska hromada after 6 a.m.; mortar shelling of the Myropilska hromada, 10 parishes; 2 arrivals from a grenade launcher in the Bilopilska hromada.

Also, after 7 a.m., there was mortar shelling, 4 wards, in the vicinity of one of the settlements of the Khotyn hromada.

After 9 a.m., an explosion occurred in Shostka. There are wounded.

The public reports of explosions in Odessa. We are waiting for official information and details.

❗the invaders hit the port of Odessa with missiles - two missiles reached their target. There are victims, reports MP Alexey Goncharenko

⚡The enemy shelled the Odessa sea commercial port with Kalibr-class cruise missiles. Two missiles were shot down by air defense forces and two more hit the port's infrastructure, OK South

The Ukrainian side calls on the UN and Turkey to ensure russia's compliance with its obligations under the signed agreement on the safe export of grain the day before, the Foreign Ministry said after the shelling of the Odessa seaport by russian troops.

It took less than 24 hours for Russia to launch a missile strike on the port of Odessa to question the agreements and promises made by it to the UN and Turkey in a document signed yesterday in Istanbul.
 
Creoena
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: [i.redd.it image 850x472]


But enough about management strategies at my company.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
occupiers in the Kherson region began to import ammunition under the guise of "humanitarian aid", this was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine

In particular, more than 20 "civilian" KamAz trucks entered the Kherson region. All of them are painted white with flags of the Russian Federation and symbols of the political party "United Russia" printed on the cockpit door. The real delivered cargo is barrel artillery and MLRS ammunition. New ammunition depots are being built in civilian buildings - cultural and educational institutions.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 568x538]
[Fark user image image 850x244]


That's great, but Russian strategery has always been Zapp Branigan's wave after wave of men.

What's the Russian's total HP?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Poland will issue the first fully digital residence permit to Ukrainians in the EU.

An electronic document available to refugees from Ukraine is Diia.pl as a document confirming their legal stay in Poland and allowing them to travel within the European Union as well as cross its external borders.

It allows you to move around the Schengen area for 90 days during any 180-day period.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Ukraine is circling ruzzians near Kherson
Youtube ZxVdVfBjJp8
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is Moscow still in the grips of a McNugget shortage?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ukraine grain export and missile strike • FRANCE 24 English
Youtube 5OI-qShS49A
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!

Boris and Natasha put new drones through their paces in today's exciting episode:

"Borscht Hero 6," or "Short Circuit 3: The Revenge!"

Have a great day!
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fasahd: occupiers in the Kherson region began to import ammunition under the guise of "humanitarian aid", this was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine

In particular, more than 20 "civilian" KamAz trucks entered the Kherson region. All of them are painted white with flags of the Russian Federation and symbols of the political party "United Russia" printed on the cockpit door. The real delivered cargo is barrel artillery and MLRS ammunition. New ammunition depots are being built in civilian buildings - cultural and educational institutions.


That's a very orcish tactic
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

