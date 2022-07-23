 Skip to content
(AP News)   Seattle man said he wanted to travel to Buffalo, New York specifically to kill blacks at a grocery store. Luckily he was stopped from living out his fantasy   (apnews.com) divider line
    Joey George, White people, grocery store, Hate crime, United States, Black people, 19-year-old white man, suburban Seattle man  
sinko swimo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
it's sad how many Americans are not getting the mental health attention they so desperately need.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You'd think these people would learn after some point that this "race war" they mean to ignite just ain't gonna happen.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is there a reason upstate New York is becoming a destination vacation spot for hate crimes? Is there some kind of farked up Travelocity deal?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Of course it's Lynnwood.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: it's sad how many Americans are not getting the mental health attention they so desperately need.


It's also sad how many people die in sharp stick murdering sprees.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: it's sad how many Americans are not getting the mental health attention they so desperately need.


Thank good old st ronnie of raygun.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: sinko swimo: it's sad how many Americans are not getting the mental health attention they so desperately need.

It's also sad how many people die in sharp stick murdering sprees.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aagrajag: You'd think these people would learn after some point that this "race war" they mean to ignite just ain't gonna happen.


Everytime one of these losers cites race war as their reason they wanted to kill innocent people, we should arrest the media personalities who pushed it, like Tucker Carlson or add to their prison sentence.  They know exactly what they are doing when they falsely yell "Fire!" in a crowded theater while throwing Molotov cocktails.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Ragin' Asian: sinko swimo: it's sad how many Americans are not getting the mental health attention they so desperately need.

It's also sad how many people die in sharp stick murdering sprees.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 636x344]


It's clearly sarcasm.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: DarkSoulNoHope: Ragin' Asian: sinko swimo: it's sad how many Americans are not getting the mental health attention they so desperately need.

It's also sad how many people die in sharp stick murdering sprees.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 636x344]

It's clearly sarcasm.


I know, that's why I clearly used the gif of John Cleese.

(Though the line is "pointed stick", not sharp stick)
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: DarkSoulNoHope: Ragin' Asian: sinko swimo: it's sad how many Americans are not getting the mental health attention they so desperately need.

It's also sad how many people die in sharp stick murdering sprees.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 636x344]

It's clearly sarcasm.


I think on both our parts. 😜
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is there a reason upstate New York is becoming a destination vacation spot for hate crimes? Is there some kind of farked up Travelocity deal?


Maybe.
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So, no black people in Seattle?  Or is there something special about Buffalo New York black people?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Glorious Golden Ass: DarkSoulNoHope: Ragin' Asian: sinko swimo: it's sad how many Americans are not getting the mental health attention they so desperately need.

It's also sad how many people die in sharp stick murdering sprees.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 636x344]

It's clearly sarcasm.

I know, that's why I clearly used the gif of John Cleese.

(Though the line is "pointed stick", not sharp stick)


Doh!  I'm really starting to worry about aging since I can't clearly identify Monty Python sketches anymore than I can remember entire Simpsons episodes.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is there a reason upstate New York is becoming a destination vacation spot for hate crimes? Is there some kind of farked up Travelocity deal?


Copy cat. These are not smart (or original) people.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sinko swimo: it's sad how many Americans are not getting the mental health attention they so desperately need.


I'm sure he'll get his head worked on in prison
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: aagrajag: You'd think these people would learn after some point that this "race war" they mean to ignite just ain't gonna happen.

Everytime one of these losers cites race war as their reason they wanted to kill innocent people, we should arrest the media personalities who pushed it, like Tucker Carlson or add to their prison sentence.  They know exactly what they are doing when they falsely yell "Fire!" in a crowded theater while throwing Molotov cocktails.


It's shocking how long we've allowed Fox News to keep spreading alarmist hate speech under the guise of "editorial commentary". The Southern Poverty Law Center has pursued them in court a few times, but it needs to just put them on their watchlist and call them out for what they are.
 
