 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Today)   Yes. Yes it is   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
9
    More: Obvious, Climate, Rain, Monsoon, Summer days, Weather, Atmospheric pressure, Tropical cyclone, peak months  
•       •       •

462 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2022 at 7:15 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yep, going to be a beastly 79 degrees out today.
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's so hot my Windows weather app stopped working.  😕
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could be a little hotter
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Anyone who asks this question non-ironically deserves to have every cold, refreshing drink they crack open instantly transmogrify into the collected taint sweat generated at Disney World.
 
Creoena
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Anyone who asks this question non-ironically deserves to have every cold, refreshing drink they crack open instantly transmogrify into the collected taint sweat generated at Disney World.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/not really
//no officer, I'm not into the taint sweat of children
///please don't arrest me
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Yep, going to be a beastly 79 degrees out today.


But enough about the weather at Santa's Workshop.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
National hot enough for you day...

reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
darch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: [c.tenor.com image 640x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


What is that from?

/laces out
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.