(The Weather Channel)   Even the windmills roll coal in Texas   (weather.com) divider line
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Texan standing with burning windmill in background: That ain't no cleaner than oil or coal, imma get my gun and shoot it.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where the hell do you hang the truck nutz?
 
me.theuser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Texan standing with burning windmill in background: That ain't no cleaner than oil or coal, imma get my gun and shoot it.


sadly at this point I'd almost believe it
 
fzumrk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That must have been a fluke, because whoever owns that surely would have installed and maintained the lightning protection systems for such a valuable piece of infrastructure...oh, it's in Texas and probably managed by ERCOT?  Carry on.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
God struck the windmill with lightning as punishment for all of the birds it had killed!
 
eKonk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: God struck the windmill with lightning as punishment for all of the birds it had killed!


Not to mention all the cancer they say it caused!
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

eKonk: Shaggy_C: God struck the windmill with lightning as punishment for all of the birds it had killed!

Not to mention all the cancer they say it caused!


Right. I have to evacuate my house every time the wind blows from the south to avoid the deadly cancer spray these emit. I hope God's plan is to stike them all down so we can go back to clean and cancer free coal energy.
 
