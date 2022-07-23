 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSNT Topeka)   Looks like Topeka narrowly avoided hitting the reset button on the clock   (ksnt.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Police, Shawnee County deputies, Topeka, Kansas, search warrant, Crime, Constable, semi-automatic rifle, Warrant  
•       •       •

468 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2022 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good, these nutjobs shouldn't be allowed to have firearms.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dahlkestiere D. Eichelberger

This guy is probably againstbackground checks, because it takes him half an hour just to write in his name
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If the gun is indeed a short-barreled rifle that would make this one of the few times that an SBR has been used in a crime.  Possessing one of these requires a $200 NFA tax stamp that takes about a year to receive, after background check and taking your fingerprints.  The guy could have "manufactured" it himself of course, which is highly illegal but very simple.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Short barrel semi-automatic rifle - where does he hunt with that- a chicken coop or the pig pen?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
NRA rushing lawyers to his defense.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Good, these nutjobs shouldn't be allowed to have firearms.


That's a violation of the rights of nutjobs to form a well regulated militia.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wouldnt half the people at walmart be armed in the first place?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Begoggle: kdawg7736: Good, these nutjobs shouldn't be allowed to have firearms.

That's a violation of the rights of nutjobs to form a well regulated militia.


No, it's not. the term Nutjob implies an inability to regulate.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

yellowjester: Begoggle: kdawg7736: Good, these nutjobs shouldn't be allowed to have firearms.

That's a violation of the rights of nutjobs to form a well regulated militia.

No, it's not. the term Nutjob implies an inability to regulate.


The term regulate implies someone regulating them.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sweet Jesus. Just highlight his first name and google search.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So did he actually do anything wrong under Kansas law, or since he was caught before he acted will the legal options be limited?

Stopping a possible shooting is absolutely then right choice, just wondering what the long term consequences for this guy will be.
 
akallen404
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Short barrel semi-automatic rifle - where does he hunt with that- a chicken coop or the pig pen?


Assuming the journalists are using that as a technical term rather than the general "shorter than usual." One of the alarmist crime blogs around her kept running alarmist pieces abot gangsters using scout rifles and calling them "SBRs" because they were shorter than regular hunting rifles (and then commenting on how gun control laws were stupid because scout rifles are... a loophole? I guess?)
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I see Kansas has no respect for 2A rights. What kind of country doesn't allow a person to take their semiautomatic short barrel to Walmart? He didn't even start shooting the place up.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.