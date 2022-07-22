 Skip to content
Toys, athletes, actors, and stupid human tricks are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, July 14-20 Waterbed Edition
10
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the us-east-1.linodeobjects.com logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1388

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So when I was in my 20s I had the ultimate waterbed - a solid oak king-sized with a solid oak canopy with mirrors. I loved it, and, well, so did the ladies. I had to give it up in a move several years ago, and I've missed it ever since.

So imagine my surprise when my Mom asks me to help her pick up a new bed, and I get there and it's a solid oak California king waterbed, complete with canopy and mirrors. I mean, this is epic cocaine decor and so 80's that it actually has a pulse-dial phone built into the headboard. I didn't know whether to laugh or cry because I know what I used my bed for and, well, this is my mom.

I will say that this one is even better than mine was, and everything fits together really nicely and it only needs a few screws to fully assemble. I'm currently looking for one of those orthopedic beds that lift and bend every which way so I can talk her into that and she'll give me the waterbed.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and if you ever owned a waterbed.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Has anyone seen my squeegee? It's covered in baby oil and is very messy.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't get the appeal of the Dall-E stuff.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yay, aced the Easy Quiz again.

I didn't even need to finish reading the question about Ben Affleck to get the right answer. The news media doesn't know when to shut up about celebrities.
 
