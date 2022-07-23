 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chron)   An "extremist anti-government hate group" holding a meeting in a church hall? Not at Elder Buzz Aldrin's church you don't   (chron.com) divider line
11
    More: Spiffy, Texas, Bishop, Nationalism, Moon, Houston, Buzz Aldrin, Greater Houston, Church authorities  
•       •       •

506 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 23 Jul 2022 at 5:25 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Buzz is a Trumper
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, they got told to Buzz Off?...
 
khatores
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Buzz is a Trumper


Buzz met Trump several times but AFAIK never expressed support. He's a space activist above all and thus tries to meet whoever occupies the office in order to push for better space policy.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Russian propaganda promoted the anti-vax and moon-landing hoax movements.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Buzz is a Trumper


?  He had some meetings with Trump about space program shiat, I know that.  Haven't seen anything out of him that would support Trump or his crap beyond, "Let's the get the space program going,"  He's a political one-note piano and space is that note - at least as far as I've seen anyway
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

khatores: king of vegas: Buzz is a Trumper

Buzz met Trump several times but AFAIK never expressed support. He's a space activist above all and thus tries to meet whoever occupies the office in order to push for better space policy.


Buzz Aldrin reacting to Trump makes internet go wild
Youtube HGFcC5IZyvs
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uh...nobody
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: khatores: king of vegas: Buzz is a Trumper

Buzz met Trump several times but AFAIK never expressed support. He's a space activist above all and thus tries to meet whoever occupies the office in order to push for better space policy.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/HGFcC5IZyvs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


He looks like he wants to strangle trump.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
TFA says Buzz is a ruling elder. Doesn't say whether he supported booting the group out of the church facilities. I hope so.

Presbyterian Churches have Elders and Deacons. There are two classifications of Elder: Teaching Elders (pastors) and Ruling Elders - who set church policies, and usually make the initial vote* to hire (or dismiss) a pastor. The group of elders is called a "Session."

*The entire membership of the church actually votes on the pastor's "call" and also votes to "call" Elders and Deacons.

The church itself is likely a church in a regional group of churches called a "Presbytery." This is different than Lutheran or Episcopal churches who have a regional Bishop.

The Deacons, who are members of the Diaconate, are the service people at church. They're the ushers on Sunday, and they arrange things like service projects ether for members or for the community at large.

Looking at this church's website (which, first of all, looks pretty good, even on mobile), I'd say they are fairly liberal (I didn't see where they say which larger Presbyterian group they are part of). In their church history, they talk about one of the early pastors - in 1931- being a woman.

Source: I'm a member of a Presbyterian Church, and I have heard our pastor explain this stuff more than once.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.