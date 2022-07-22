 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Are you a PhD student, trying to make ends meet? Well, Avon is calling
17
17 Comments
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Avon sells blood now?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Avon sells blood now?


I mean...blood would be a good binder if they cannot get ambergris because all of the whales are dead...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ambitwistor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Drug trafficking does pay.

big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sell Avon? Thsts outrageous.

Everyone knows candle parties are where the real money is at.
 
Iczer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Unless the position at Avon is "Avon Door to Door Prostitute", it's not even remotely worth it.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What's a university of east anglia?

You want money as a grad student, either sell research papers to undergrads or be a prostitute.

I did one of those as a grad student
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
PhD - Pizza Hut Delivery?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's two types of people my company won't hire: people with no experience and people with PhDs
 
shinji3i
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Iczer: Unless the position at Avon is "Avon Door to Door Prostitute", it's not even remotely worth it.


I don't know if anybody would want to bang a phd student. Sure, they may be attractive, but you're certainly gonna catch horrible depression and start doubting every decision you made in your life.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Tell you what, You buy one, and I will throw in 5000 kg of Jet A-1!"

NathanAllen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I dated a doctoral student for uhh 4 years'ish.

She had massive commitment issues. Basically, "you're bad for me because you're some office drone slave because I have mommy issues so we're broken up from Tuesday until I want to be a bad girl on Friday" thing with all sorts of costumes and games.

Utterly exhausting.

But yeah, the whole tax liability abuse of graduate students who work for the University is a fark you scenario.

Wait, was she just a sexual deviant who wanted some equal age guy to pay for meals?

The next woman I dated was my wife. Was I being hasty trading dangerous crazy for normal crazy?

Nah. I'm good.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
May as well deal drugs. It's a more admirable side gig.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: I dated a doctoral student for uhh 4 years'ish.

She had massive commitment issues. Basically, "you're bad for me because you're some office drone slave because I have mommy issues so we're broken up from Tuesday until I want to be a bad girl on Friday" thing with all sorts of costumes and games.

Utterly exhausting.

But yeah, the whole tax liability abuse of graduate students who work for the University is a fark you scenario.

Wait, was she just a sexual deviant who wanted some equal age guy to pay for meals?

The next woman I dated was my wife. Was I being hasty trading dangerous crazy for normal crazy?

Nah. I'm good.


Sounds like the dangerous crazy was worth it enough for you to stick around for four years.
 
AnudderFreakinFarker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Avon is Nova spelled backwards.

\ got nothing
 
Bondith
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Iczer: Unless the position at Avon is "Avon Door to Door Prostitute", it's not even remotely worth it.

I don't know if anybody would want to bang a phd student. Sure, they may be attractive, but you're certainly gonna catch horrible depression and start doubting every decision you made in your life.


I really want to be upset at this, but I can't find the lie.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If someone is telling you to sell for an MLM, they are 99% guaranteed to become your upline.

Just don't. Every goddamn statistic done, even by the ARP, says there's a 99% chance of total financial failure. And if you do "succeed," It'll likely be less than minimum wage once you subtract expenses, and every penny is bled from your downline.
 
