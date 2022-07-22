 Skip to content
(CBC)   I'm tired of these motherf**king snakes in my motherf**king garage   (cbc.ca) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rent a mongoose.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Rent a mongoose.


Riki Tiki Tavi - Donovan
Youtube TY7Rxae4pjU
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Badger, badger, badger, badger
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"The best thing that we can recommend is to just educate yourself..."

That seems to be too difficult.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Get one of each:

Mongoose
Honey Badger
Secretary Bird
Hedgehog
Snake Eagle
Bobcat
Trained Scottish Terrier
Wolverine
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: bearded clamorer: Rent a mongoose.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TY7Rxae4pjU]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Get one of each: Mongoose, Honey Badger, Secretary Bird, Hedgehog, Snake Eagle. Bobcat. Trained Scottish Terrier, Wolverine


Wow. Getting all those disparate animals working together in a coherent snake feasting army would be a sight to behold. /you left out the great horned owl *sobs*
 
Taima
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The best solution, Karvonen says, is coming to terms with sharing your property with the local wildlife.
"The best thing that we can recommend is to just educate yourself about those new wild neighbours that you have."

Thread over before it began.

How anyone moving into that area and not knowing about the snake population -- a very peaceful, HARMLESS and beneficial group, is a farking idiot.  The worst thing one of these snakes could do to you is poop on you.  And if this moron has already spawned twice (a thought even scarier than snakes!) he's been pissed on and pooped on way more than these snakes could.

There may be a pheromone trail there.  Cleaning that area with a good natural odor eliminator would probably help a bit too.  It may be just that the snakes have a den nearby, in that case, teach your kids the proper way to exist around them.  And yourself, too.  I am happy that he's removing them humanely tho, I will give him a point for that.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

berylman: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Get one of each: Mongoose, Honey Badger, Secretary Bird, Hedgehog, Snake Eagle. Bobcat. Trained Scottish Terrier, Wolverine

Wow. Getting all those disparate animals working together in a coherent snake feasting army would be a sight to behold. /you left out the great horned owl *sobs*


how about a motherf*c king snake?
 
