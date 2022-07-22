 Skip to content
(Jacksonville.com)   Tampa Bay Rays player's Rolls gets broken into; thief gets two American League championship rings, a Rolex, gold medallions, and a gold chain with Tom and Jerry on it, because one must always carry the basics with you for any occasion   (jacksonville.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was probably that Farking mouse.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who keeps jewelry in their car?  Seriously?  That's about the dumbest thing I ever heard of, next to letting Vladimir Putin "look at" your Super Bowl ring....
 
Bob Falfa
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This reeks of insurance fraud.
Who does he owe and how much is the debt?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I read that as "broken in two"
 
The5thElement
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not only that, it was a minor league rehab assignment.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Manny Ramirez approves
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Who keeps jewelry in their car?  Seriously?  That's about the dumbest thing I ever heard of, next to letting Vladimir Putin "look at" your Super Bowl ring....


It's okay. He put it in a safe. Granted, it was a safe that wasn't secured to anything, so the jewelry would have been safer if he put it under the floor mats, but he put it in a safe.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"The young sensation, whose name was redacted from the police report, was playing with the Triple-A Durham Bulls as part of an injury rehabilitation assignment when they were in town June 21 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp."

Did his rehab involve learning to breathe through his eyelids like a lava lizard?

/Women do get wooly...
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It shouldn't be this way but if you leave valuables unsecured in your car then you deserve what happens.
 
adamatari
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The stuff was in some sort of safe, the perp was caught and several of the items recovered. Not sure why you would keep a safe in your car in the first place, but it's kinda a meh crime. At least they caught the guy and recovered some of the items.

Honestly, this player probably makes enough that it's fairly trivial anyway, except for the rings which are probably not replaceable (which were recovered).
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, "Rolls", not "rolls".
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Grey Poupon in glove compartment left untouched...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I didn't realize football players made that much.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: It shouldn't be this way but if you leave valuables unsecured in your car then you deserve what happens.


I've only had one car break in. Small pickup truck, nothing of real value inside. But there was a bottle of Windex and a roll of paper towels which was inexplicably stolen. It is now my mission in life to find these scoundrels wherever they may reside and get my Windex back.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
static.fandomspot.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
fandomwire.comView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Orioles player has car stolen. Loses a 1994 Ford Fiesta.
 
WTFdoesitmatter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you are dumb enough to leave anything of value in your car anywhere near downtown Cracksonville, you deserve to have it stolen.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is why I drive a Toyota.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Who cares?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Who keeps jewelry in their car?  Seriously?  That's about the dumbest thing I ever heard of, next to letting Vladimir Putin "look at" your Super Bowl ring....


His insurance company:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shift_Left_Political [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

berylman: C18H27NO3: It shouldn't be this way but if you leave valuables unsecured in your car then you deserve what happens.

I've only had one car break in. Small pickup truck, nothing of real value inside. But there was a bottle of Windex and a roll of paper towels which was inexplicably stolen. It is now my mission in life to find these scoundrels wherever they may reside and get my Windex back.


It's like the birth of a superhero
 
Trocadero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I have nothing to add other than the Blue Jays are up 27- 4 in Boston right now.
 
cefm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: It shouldn't be this way but if you leave valuables unsecured in your car then you deserve what happens.


Baltimore rules: nothing remotely valuable visible. That includes your phone charger, umbrella, or loose pennies on the floor. It's not worth having your window smashed. Every time we go back we need to city-proof the car just in case.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This guy got millions of dollars as a sixteen year old... let's not forget that

Get healthy, Wander
Go Rays
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Trocadero: I have nothing to add other than the Blue Jays are up 27- 4 in Boston right now.


That's a football score almost
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Trocadero: I have nothing to add other than the Blue Jays are up 27- 4 in Boston right now.

That's a football score almost


The Red Sox need three more runs to make it a football score.
 
HFK
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WTFdoesitmatter: If you are dumb enough to leave anything of value in your car anywhere near downtown Cracksonville, you deserve to have it stolen.


While it should not be that way if you park a Rolls Royce at a Double Tree in Jacksonville nothing good will happen. As has also been stated $659,000 worth of jewelry in your car? Why? Yes I do believe it though.

Franco is 20 and just signed a $237 million contract in the off season. Imagine if you had that kind of money at that age.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Trocadero: pastramithemosterotic: Trocadero: I have nothing to add other than the Blue Jays are up 27- 4 in Boston right now.

That's a football score almost

The Red Sox need three more runs to make it a football score.


I was thinking 28-3, it's close
 
WTFdoesitmatter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cefm: C18H27NO3: It shouldn't be this way but if you leave valuables unsecured in your car then you deserve what happens.

Baltimore rules: nothing remotely valuable visible. That includes your phone charger, umbrella, or loose pennies on the floor. It's not worth having your window smashed. Every time we go back we need to city-proof the car just in case.


Jacksonville is the exact same. When I used to live there and had to travel around the downtown area for work, on more than a couple occasions, I had break-in attempts on my work vehicle in broad daylight, including a couple times where I would walk outside to leave my clients and find a crackhead in the act of trying to get into it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

WTFdoesitmatter: cefm: C18H27NO3: It shouldn't be this way but if you leave valuables unsecured in your car then you deserve what happens.

Baltimore rules: nothing remotely valuable visible. That includes your phone charger, umbrella, or loose pennies on the floor. It's not worth having your window smashed. Every time we go back we need to city-proof the car just in case.

Jacksonville is the exact same. When I used to live there and had to travel around the downtown area for work, on more than a couple occasions, I had break-in attempts on my work vehicle in broad daylight, including a couple times where I would walk outside to leave my clients and find a crackhead in the act of trying to get into it.


Photo of the suspects:

quietmonth.comView Full Size
 
WTFdoesitmatter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Trocadero: WTFdoesitmatter: cefm: C18H27NO3: It shouldn't be this way but if you leave valuables unsecured in your car then you deserve what happens.

Baltimore rules: nothing remotely valuable visible. That includes your phone charger, umbrella, or loose pennies on the floor. It's not worth having your window smashed. Every time we go back we need to city-proof the car just in case.

Jacksonville is the exact same. When I used to live there and had to travel around the downtown area for work, on more than a couple occasions, I had break-in attempts on my work vehicle in broad daylight, including a couple times where I would walk outside to leave my clients and find a crackhead in the act of trying to get into it.

Photo of the suspects:

[quietmonth.com image 384x216] [View Full Size image _x_]


Trocadero: Photo of the suspects:

quietmonth.com


Too many teeth.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Trocadero: pastramithemosterotic: Trocadero: I have nothing to add other than the Blue Jays are up 27- 4 in Boston right now.

That's a football score almost

The Red Sox need three more runs to make it a football score.


Or two. But it kinda makes sense that the only points they're getting are on Blue Jays safeties.
 
