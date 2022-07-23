 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   New Jersey's water is contaminated. With something new this time   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Drinking water, Bergen County, New Jersey, water utility company, tap water, Water treatment, Water, water samples, northern New Jersey  
•       •       •

651 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jul 2022 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/ashoswai/status/1550105958747197440?s=21&t=eIq7CW1aWSEcFI4QhS09ew
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like this has something to do with the Punjabi chief minister
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: I feel like this has something to do with the Punjabi chief minister


Bingo!  That was the Twitter link Inn be posted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*link I posted
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snooki take a dip in the reservoir?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy guacamole
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few years ago, there was a DON'T DRINK THE WATER!! notice for New Leipzig, ND. Red Cross came out and supplied lots of bottled water.
There was a break in the fire hydrant line, which was right next to the drinking water line.
In the middle of winter.
(The city council is fundamentally stupid and stacked with good ol' boys.)
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
at least it wasn't LEAD
 
mtrac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in Cliffside Park and not getting a kick.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused subby. What's new about that?
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news: stay the fk out of New Jersey.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds like they have a situation.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Poop in your water? It's more likely than you think (if you live in NJ)
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: at least it wasn't LED


FTFY
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Don't drink the water and don't breathe the air.

Tom Lehrer - Pollution
Youtube JPrAuF2f_oI
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh, shiat!...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.