(Twitter)   "Sir, this is a Petsmart"   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gayer than a three dollar bill.
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not that three dollar bills are gay, but this guy is.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"That flag represents grooming and pedophilia."
"No, that would be Catholic priests and Reublican congressmen."
 
Zombie Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We need to start training people with talking points like the idiots have but truthful.

"That flag is about grooming kids and pedophila"
"No sir it isn't. You are think of a church, easy mistake but churches are where kids are groomed for pedophiles"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dear PetSmart CEO, make sure you take care of those workers and tell everyone else this is how you do it and you support them 100%
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It never fails to blow my mind that people with this mindset get through the day thinking they're on the right side of farking anything.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

meatwhistle: Gayer than a three dollar bill.


Honey, please, that mustache screams "meet me at the rest stop at Exit 281 off ramp at 2:00am, stall 3".
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, look.

Here is with Paul Gosar.

https://twitter.com/patriottakes/status/1528134040280350723
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gunga galunga: Oh, look.

Here is with Paul Gosar.

https://twitter.com/patriottakes/status/1528134040280350723


The one with Kari Lake... Jesus she is the most desperate for power person I think I have ever seen. And boy have we seen a lot of them.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of all the things this guy could have done with his day, he decided that going into a PetSmart to harass the workers about a small, rainbow-colored flag was the best use of his time. He could have volunteered at a homeless shelter or food pantry or some other Christ-like activity but instead he decided to just be an asshole. Who am I kidding? Christ and his teachings never crossed his mind.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are several gay-friendly gyms in Phoenix that would enjoy his presence.
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gunga galunga: "That flag represents grooming and pedophilia."
"No, that would be Catholic priests and Reublican congressmen."


Well, Petsmart does offer grooming services, so he's half right.

/not sure about Petco
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

capt.snicklefritz: It never fails to blow my mind that people with this mindset get through the day thinking they're on the right side of farking anything.


They sit back and think "I trolled them good LOL"
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would you want to work at PetSmart. PEOPLE ARE HORRIBLE!
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another day, another reason to despise christian zealotry.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

meatwhistle: Not that three dollar bills are gay, but this guy is.


Username....Hm. Could go either way.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh. That's his schtick. Now he can brag about how many Petsmarts and Targets he's been kicked out of.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a pathetic little twunt. Just for fun, I would have told him it's also Petsmart's way of showing support for Ritchie Blackmore's post Deep Purple project.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Exits are clearly marked for your convenience

/Asshole
 
Dr. Nick Riviera [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In other videos, he's brandishing weapons and talking about how he's going to hunt people.  If this guy was anything other than lily white, he'd be in jail for making terroristic threats.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Meh. That's his schtick. Now he can brag about how many Petsmarts and Targets he's been kicked out of.


This.

For people like him, getting kicked out of a place of business and then posting the video online = owning the libs.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rainbow of Satan is the name of my new drag queen black metal band.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he's still fighting the mask battle . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't you have a Trucker Convoy to get to somewhere?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: In other videos, he's brandishing weapons and talking about how he's going to hunt people.  If this guy was anything other than lily white, he'd be in jail for making terroristic threats.


Our definition of "personal freedom" infringes on the rest of our right to life, Liberty and the pursuit of staying alive.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately the probability of this incel reproducing is low or I would fear for his children's safety.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yes sir, we do support grooming. If you'd like to make an appointment, we could certainly help you clean up those hedgehog pubes on of your face."
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why is Fark driving hits to a monetized bigot driven Twitter account that puts bucks in this guys pocket from either direct, or indirect links. A bigot driven account that wouldn't past Fark's posting guidelines.

Drew once said he approves bigoted posts to get ways to get arguments/responses to extremists.
And that horse has left the barn a couple of decades ago and is now and charging down the derby and waiting for a mint julip.

Shut them down.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is what happens when Fark accounts go out and harass people in public.
Keep them on the internet where they can waste their time.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

optikeye: Why is Fark driving hits to a monetized bigot driven Twitter account that puts bucks in this guys pocket from either direct, or indirect links. A bigot driven account that wouldn't past Fark's posting guidelines.

Drew once said he approves bigoted posts to get ways to get arguments/responses to extremists.
And that horse has left the barn a couple of decades ago and is now and charging down the derby and waiting for a mint julip.

Shut them down.


U mad :)
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Why would you want to work at PetSmart. PEOPLE ARE HORRIBLE!


Because UBI is communism, or some horse shiat, so people have to work, brutal, demeaning, society destroying jobs.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Begoggle: This is what happens when Fark accounts go out and harass people in public.
Keep them on the internet where they can waste their time.


Why not both?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

optikeye: Begoggle: This is what happens when Fark accounts go out and harass people in public.
Keep them on the internet where they can waste their time.

Why not both?


That's why I'm trying to keep you here, Trumpster.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

optikeye: capt.snicklefritz: It never fails to blow my mind that people with this mindset get through the day thinking they're on the right side of farking anything.

They sit back and think "I trolled them good LOL"


Well this is a great question. Is this guy serious or is he just trolling for clicks? I mean with the anti mask t shirt and that mustache he comes across as a cartoon. Poe's law probably applies here.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: It never fails to blow my mind that people with this mindset get through the day thinking they're on the right side of farking anything.


I'm more amazed that they share these embarrassing videos thinking it makes them look like heroes.  This is even worse than the idiot who lost a $50 an hour oversight position because he couldn't wait to record himself going off on an anti-Biden rant at the orientation.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No fedora?
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Notabunny: Meh. That's his schtick. Now he can brag about how many Petsmarts and Targets he's been kicked out of.

This.

For people like him, getting kicked out of a place of business and then posting the video online = owning the libs.


Now he can complain about cancel culture.

While advocating genocide. Fascists gonna fash.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Why would you want to work at PetSmart


Fyfy
 
TheYeti
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That guy thinks a lot about sexy children...seems weird.
 
someonelse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

optikeye: Why is Fark driving hits to a monetized bigot driven Twitter account that puts bucks in this guys pocket from either direct, or indirect links. A bigot driven account that wouldn't past Fark's posting guidelines.

Drew once said he approves bigoted posts to get ways to get arguments/responses to extremists.
And that horse has left the barn a couple of decades ago and is now and charging down the derby and waiting for a mint julip.

Shut them down.


PatriotTakes?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Imagine being so clueless to post yourself doing that shiat.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: In other videos, he's brandishing weapons and talking about how he's going to hunt people.  If this guy was anything other than lily white, he'd be in jail for making terroristic threats.


He has been arrested for his activities.

https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/ethan-schmidt-arrested-phoenix-mesa-arizona-state-capitol
 
Dodo David
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That store lives up to its name, because clearly the pets there are smarter than Kari Lake supporter Ethan Schmidt.
 
Shryke
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Obvious False flag.

/wink
 
covalesj
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you have media channels that empower the dumb.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

optikeye: Why is Fark driving hits to a monetized bigot driven Twitter account that puts bucks in this guys pocket from either direct, or indirect links. A bigot driven account that wouldn't past Fark's posting guidelines.

Drew once said he approves bigoted posts to get ways to get arguments/responses to extremists.
And that horse has left the barn a couple of decades ago and is now and charging down the derby and waiting for a mint julip.

Shut them down.


Subby didn't link to this assclown's direct Twtter feed. He linked to PatriotTakes, a right-wing extremism watchdog Twitter feed.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: meatwhistle: Gayer than a three dollar bill.

Honey, please, that mustache screams "meet me at the rest stop at Exit 281 off ramp at 2:00am, stall 3".


Son of a biatch, he stole my line...
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: It never fails to blow my mind that people with this mindset get through the day thinking they're on the right side of farking anything.


It's simple:

1. Be a complete moron.
2. Believe everything you've ever heard that supports your side of tribalism, especially the really scary stuff.
3. Feel that "WON'T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE CHILDREN!" is the best argument for anything, ever.
 
